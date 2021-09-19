Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden goes before the United Nations this week eager to make the case for the world to act with haste against the coronavirus, climate change and human rights abuses. His pitch for greater global partnership comes at a moment when allies are becoming increasingly skeptical about how much U.S. foreign policy really has changed since Donald Trump left the White House.

Biden plans to limit his time at the U.N. General Assembly due to coronavirus concerns. He is scheduled to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday and address the assembly on Tuesday before shifting the rest of the week's diplomacy to virtual and Washington settings.

At a virtual COVID-19 summit he is hosting Wednesday, leaders will be urged to step up vaccine-sharing commitments, address oxygen shortages around the globe and deal with other critical pandemic-related issues.

The president also has invited the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan, part of a Pacific alliance, to Washington.

Through it all, Biden will be the subject of a quiet assessment by allies: Has he lived up to his campaign promise to be a better partner than Trump?

Biden's chief envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, offered a harmonious answer in advance of all the diplomacy: “We believe our priorities are not just American priorities, they are global priorities,” she said Friday.

But over the past several months, Biden has found himself at odds with allies on a number of high-profile issues.

There have been noted differences over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the pace of COVID-19 vaccine-sharing and international travel restrictions, and the best way to respond to military and economic moves by China. A fierce French backlash erupted in recent days after the U.S. and Britain announced they would help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Biden opened his presidency by declaring that “America is back” and pledging a more collaborative international approach.

At the same time, he has focused on recalibrating national security priorities after 20 years marked by preoccupation with wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thwarting Islamic terrorists in the Middle East and South Asia. He has tried to make the case that the U.S. and its democratic allies need to put greater focus on countering economic and security threats posed by China and Russia.

Biden has faced resistance -- and, at moments, outright anger -- from allies when the White House has moved on important global decisions with what some deemed insufficient consultation.

France was livid about the submarine deal, which was designed to bolster Australian efforts to keep tabs on China’s military in the Pacific but undercuts a nearly $100 billion deal for a fleet of a dozen submarines built by a French contractor.

French President Emmanuel Macron has recalled France’s ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia for consultations in Paris. France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said Australia and the United States had both betrayed France.

“It was really a stab in the back,” he said. “It looks a lot like what Trump did.”

Biden administration and Australian officials say that France was aware of their plans, and the White House promised to “continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve our differences.”

But Biden and European allies have also been out of sync on other matters, including how quickly wealthy nations should share their coronavirus vaccine stockpiles with poorer nations.

Early on, Biden resisted calls to immediately begin donating 4% to 5% of stockpiles to developing nations. In June, the White House instead announced it was buying 500 million doses to be distributed by a World Health Organization-backed initiative to share vaccine with low- and middle-income countries around the globe. Biden is soon expected to announce additional steps to help vaccinate the world.

Allies among the Group of Seven major industrial nations have shown differing levels of comfort with Biden’s calls to persuade fellow democratic leaders to present a more unified front to compete economically with Beijing. When the leaders met this year in England, they agreed to work toward competing against China. But there was less unity on how adversarial a public position the group should take.

Canada, the United Kingdom and France largely endorsed Biden’s position, while Germany, Italy and the European Union showed more hesitancy.

Germany, which has strong trade ties with China, has been keen to avoid a situation in which Germany, or the European Union, might be forced to choose sides between China and the United States.

Biden clashed with European leaders over his decision to stick to an Aug. 31 deadline to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan, which resulted in the U.S. and Western allies leaving before all their citizens could be evacuated from Taliban rule.

Britain and other allies, many of whose troops followed American forces into Afghanistan after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the United States, had urged Biden to keep the American military at the Kabul airport longer but were ultimately rebuffed by the president.

Administration officials see this week's engagements as an important moment for the president to spell out his priorities and rally support to take on multiple crises with greater coordination.

It’s also a time of political transition for some allies. Longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to leave office after Germany holds elections later this month and France's Macron is to face his voters in April at a moment when his political star has dimmed.

J. Stephen Morrison, a global health policy expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, expressed concern that the rift in U.S.-France relations has occurred at time when global leaders are far behind their goals for vaccinating the globe and need to step up their efforts.

“We need these countries to be in a position to come forward around the type of agenda ... that the U.S. has put together,” Morrison said of Biden’s planned vaccination push. “So the French being absent or not terribly engaged is a setback.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Threats of violence' at U.S. Capitol pro-Trump rally, police warn

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Police warned of threats of violence at a planned Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, and the National Guard put 100 troops on standby to provide support, after the building was breached during a Jan. 6 riot. Hundreds of far-right demonstrators are expected in Washington for the "Justice For J6" rally, in support of the more than 600 people arrested on charges of joining the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters in an attempt to stop certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger on Friday told reporters "there have been some threats of violence associated" with Saturday's demonstration.

  • Shiba Inu coin soars more than 30% on Coinbase debut

    The Dogecoin clone still has a long way to go before it’s worth a penny, though.

  • Firefighters wrap world's largest tree in protective blanket as blaze approaches

    Firefighters battling blazes in California's Sequoia National Park have wrapped aluminum blankets around some of the largest trees in the world in an effort to protect them from the state's blistering fires.

  • The Taliban has replaced the Afghan women's ministry with its own ministry of virtue and vice

    The new ministry will enforce the Taliban's interpretation of Sharia law, which includes a strict dress code, flogging, and public executions.

  • Fans hail Lil Nas X's 'unapologetically Black and unapologetically queer' debut album

    Rapper and singer Lil Nas X has released his debut album, 'Montero,' as well as the music video for his latest single, 'Thats What I Want.'

  • Man killed at Raleigh night club died in shootout with security guards, 911 call says

    After an argument with club employees, Devon Maleek Bowser returned with a handgun, police say.

  • U.S. banking lobby groups oppose proposed tax reporting law

    In a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the lobby groups said the proposal would create "reputational challenges" for large financial services firms, increase the cost of tax preparations for Americans and small businesses, and create serious "financial privacy concerns". "We urge members to oppose any efforts to advance this ill-advised new reporting regime," the groups said in the letter.

  • Indonesia retrieves most-wanted militant's body from jungle

    The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces, were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said. The military earlier said the militants killed late Saturday were Ali Kalora, leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that has claimed several killings of police officers and minority Christians, and another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, also known as Ikrima. The two men were fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district.

  • Some frustrated parents left waiting for September child tax credit payments

    The Internal Revenue Service did not detail what went wrong or state how many people still did not receive their September payment as expected.

  • Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

    Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections. Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for a change of government. “I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao, 42, said in his speech.

  • Odette leftover to pack a windy, rainy wallop as it clips Newfoundland

    What is now post-tropical storm Odette will bring drenching rains, intense winds and storm surge into eastern Newfoundland Sunday.

  • U.S. administers about 384 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 383,994,877 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 464,315,725 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 383,038,403 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 16 out of 462,384,885 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • COVID-hit Chinese city tells residents to stay home as holiday starts

    A city in southeast China hit by COVID-19 told residents on Saturday to stay home and closed various venues, as infections spread in the country's latest hotspot during a key holiday travel season. The government of Xiamen, in a series of notices, told residents not to leave home unnecessarily, closed parks, scenic spots and sports venues, and halted mass activities including tours, fairs and performances. The measures - short of a full lockdown - came on the first of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, a peak travel season across China.

  • Sakara Life Review: What It’s Really Like To Eat It For 5 Days

    Let’s face it: cooking healthy meals at the end of a long work-from-home day (in the current state of the world) is at the bottom of our likely-to-do lists — but, it may be the exact thing we need most. If there’s one lesson lockdown has taught us (besides the fact that sitting for 8-hour increments in tight denim is uncomfortable), it’s that our bodies and our budgets cannot survive on takeout alone. For me, rediscovering cooking nutritious food has become a vital part of my quarantine routine

  • Forces complete father-daughter NHRA qualifying sweep

    John Force topped Funny Car qualifying for the 163rd time in his career Saturday in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway. The 72-year-old Force’s run of 3.860 seconds at 332.18 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro on Friday held up, for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season. “It’s going to be tough, but it feels really good for my guys and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” said John Force, the season points leader.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Undercover Law Enforcement At DC Rally That Flopped

    Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'

  • Why France is so angry about the U.S. nuclear sub deal with Australia, U.K.

    "There hadn't been prior warning of this decision and I think that was perhaps the thing that angered the French the most," Georgina Wright of Institut Montaigne said.

  • Renegade Cyber Ninjas Brazenly Defies Senate Demand For Records In Arizona Vote 'Fraudit'

    The Arizona State Senate and the company it hired are now at loggerheads over records the Cyber Ninjas company is not releasing after a court order.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan Self-Owns With Tweet Celebrating Constitution Day

    The Ohio Republican's attack on Democrats got flipped back on him.

  • Even Steve Bannon Looks Skeptical About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Claim

    People on Twitter think they spotted side-eye, and sent the term "even Bannon" trending.