Biden’s Plan B for Build Back Better: A Deficit-Reduction Bill?

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yuval Rosenberg
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia

The White House is reportedly considering revamping President Biden’s Build Back Better economic plan and making it more of a deficit-reduction package in an effort to win the support of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the centrist who has cited debt and inflation concerns in scuttling a previous version of the bill passed by the House.

“A lot of people in the White House are spending time looking at what they can do to make deficit reduction central to Build Back Better, with a strategy of appealing to an audience of one,” one source reported to be in touch with senior administration officials told The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein. “More so than at any other time in this administration, deficit concerns are driving a lot of policy and rhetoric inside the building.”

Any such effort would require further scaling back spending proposals that have already been cut from an initial $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion. “The precise ideas on the table are not clear, and the people familiar with the discussions cautioned they are preliminary and that no written plan has emerged,” Stein reports, adding that “White House officials have circulated internally a column by the liberal commentator Matt Yglesias suggesting the party could approve $500 billion in climate programs and $400 billion in health-care initiatives — and still unify behind enough tax hikes that the legislation would curb the deficit over 10 years by $800 billion.”

Manchin has made clear that he would favor a tax reform bill that partially reverses the 2017 Republican tax cuts and significantly cuts the deficit. He has also indicated he’s open to the $555 billion in climate change provisions in the House bill and to measures expanding health care coverage and lowering prescription drug costs.

That kind of overhaul of the Build Back Better plan would leave some progressive priorities by the wayside — and probably exclude the expanded child tax credit that Biden has touted a drastically cutting child poverty. The increased deductibility of state and local taxes, which some Democrats have said must be in the bill to secure their votes, may also have to be dropped.

How we got here: Biden and other administration officials have insisted that the $1.75 trillion, House-passed version of their plan was fully paid for and would not increase deficits. But the Congressional Budget Office said that version of the bill would raise deficits by about $160 billion over 10 years.

The Biden administration disputed that figure, arguing that stepped up Internal Revenue Service enforcement would raise more revenue than CBO projected, but their arguments fell flat with Manchin, who decried the use of budget gimmicks to limit the official price tag of the legislation. Democrats, trying to pack most of their priorities into the bill, had limited the duration of some programs even as they hoped to extend them in the future and insisted that any extensions would be paid for when enacted.

What’s next: Manchin’s priorities are getting plenty of consideration as Democrats look to salvage their economic agenda, but as we said yesterday, changing the plan to suit Manchin is sure to raise some other Democrats’ hackles. “There could be significant difficulties in selling the package to progressive in the House,” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein, Erik Wasson and Laura Davison report, citing a senior House Democrat. “Spending $800 billion would be a 75% cut from last year’s goal of a $3.5 trillion package. Trimming it down to primarily the climate change initiative would leave just one or two other programs, leaving many member priorities on the cutting room floor, the Democrat said.”

The bottom line: We started the week by telling you about a debate around Modern Monetary Theory, a school of economic thought that sanctions aggressive deficit spending and says resource constraints rather than fiscal constraints should underpin spending decisions. Did that line of thinking win in the pandemic response, or has it failed? We’re ending the week with an indication of just how much the political and policy winds around deficits have shifted in the last year or two.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One-fifth of Americans believe Biden will be a successful president: poll

    One-fifth of Americans believe that President Biden will be a successful president in the long run, according to new poll results released on Thursday. The survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center, found that 20 percent of participants believe that Biden will be a successful president in the long run, compared to 43 percent who believe he will be an unsuccessful president and 37 percent of Americans who said it was too early to tell.The poll...

  • The IRS Is Now Warning Taxpayers Not to Do This

    Every year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) floods mailboxes across the U.S. with a number of different letters, from warnings about errors on a taxpayer's return to alerts about owed payments. After all, mail is the agency's most frequently used form of correspondence, as phone calls and emails can easily be faked by opportunistic scammers. The IRS even informed taxpayers earlier this year that they might receive two new physical notices this year pertaining to advanced child tax credits and

  • Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers

    The Supreme Court on Friday declined a request to intervene by a small group of teachers who challenged New York City’s vaccination mandate for public school employees.Why it matters: A small group of teachers had argued that the mandate violates their religious freedom because the city limits eligibility for religious exemptions by requiring support from a religious official, among other things.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Justice Sonia Sotomayor, w

  • ConEd to New Yorkers: Don't Blame Us for Soaring Power Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- As New Yorkers fume over sky-high electric and natural gas bills this month, the utility Consolidated Edison Inc. has a message for customers: don’t blame us.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine UpdateThe Manhattan-based

  • Michael Flynn's sister-in-law sued CNN for $100 million, accusing it of falsely linking her to QAnon

    Valerie Flynn said CNN made it look like she was reciting a QAnon chant when she was pledging an oath to the US Constitution.

  • Walker's past could let Warnock keep Senate seat, rivals say

    Republicans risk losing the U.S. Senate race if they nominate Herschel Walker, two of Walker's rivals said, citing a report by The Associated Press about how police confiscated a gun from the former football great following a domestic dispute 20 years ago. “I’m here today because more shocking pieces of Herschel Walker’s past have been discovered,” Senate candidate and state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black told reporters Friday in Atlanta. “And I’m deeply concerned that we’re about to forfeit control of the United States Senate again, under our watch, when it could be easily avoided.”

  • Jerry Rice says 49ers should have gone for it on 4th-and-2 in NFC championship

    Jerry Rice didn't want to talk about the 49ers' loss in the NFC championship. Until he did.

  • White House tells chip industry to brace for Russian supply disruptions

    The White House is warning the chip industry to diversify its supply chain in case Russia retaliates against threatened U.S. export curbs by blocking access to key materials, people familiar with the matter said. According to Techcet estimates, over 90% of U.S. semiconductor-grade neon supplies come from Ukraine, while 35% of U.S. palladium is sourced from Russia. Peter Harrell, who sits of the White House's National Security Council, and his staff have been in touch with members of the chip industry in recent days, learning about their exposure to Russian and Ukrainian chipmaking materials and urging them to find alternative sources, the people said.

  • Republican strategists shocked by MTG's 'stunning' endorsement power

    Republican strategists shocked by MTG's 'stunning' endorsement power

  • Biden says consumer inflation report shows budgets of Americans are 'being stretched'

    "We have been using every tool at our disposal, and while today is a reminder that Americans’ budgets are being stretched in ways that create real stress at the kitchen table, there are also signs that we will make it through this challenge", Biden said in a statement. Biden also said forecasters projected that inflation will ease by the end of 2022. U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fueling financial markets speculation for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

  • Trudeau promises Biden 'quick action' on blockades

    “Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end. I can't say too much more now as to exactly when or how this ends because, unfortunately, we are concerned about violence."Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said quick action would be taken to enforce the law against anti-vaccine mandate protesters disrupting Ottawa and blocking vital trade routes....Like Ontario's Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing and a choke point for Detroit's carmakers. “I want to remind everyone that politicians don’t direct police in a democratic society but I can assure you that the RCMP is working with provincial and local police departments to enforce the law.” Trudeau promised U.S. President Joe Biden quick action too. The leaders spoke by phone on Friday. According to the White House, Biden expressed his concerns over plant closures and auto production slowdowns due to hampered border crossings... as protesters and their vehicles continue to block nearby roadways. Trudeau on Friday told protesters to leave – but stopped short of calling on the military for help. “We have to be ready at any eventuality, but it is not something we are seriously contemplating at this time.” An Ontario judge granted an injunction to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, starting Friday evening....After the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association told the judge the obstruction has cost Canada's auto industry hundreds of millions of dollars.Earlier in the day, Ontario’s Premiere, Doug Ford, declared a state of emergency and threatened to fine and jail protesters if they don't go home. “Fines for noncompliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment." The so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest, launched by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, has blocked two other – smaller - U.S. border crossings and is occupying areas outside government buildings in the capital city of Ottawa. Its scope has expanded to include a more generalized opposition to the government’s COVID-19 restrictions. PROTESTER NAMED QUINN: "How to end the convoy? You've got to end the mandates. End the mandates, and personally I want Trudeau and whoever's pulling Trudeau's strings pulled. Gone, out of Canada." As police faced protesters... and handed out tickets to truckers, Friday… Trudeau again called for an end to weeks-long blockades in the streets: "We've heard your frustration with COVID - with the measures that are there to keep people safe. We've heard you. It's time to go home now."

  • US consumers are 'in a deep funk': What that means for the economy

    As concerns around inflation soar, American consumers’ outlook on the trajectory of the U.S. economy has deteriorated, worrying some experts that negative attitudes could put a dent in economic growth.

  • Just stop! Investors want the Fed to quit buying bonds now

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve should stop buying bonds immediately to contain rampant inflation, a top investment manager at BlackRock said on Thursday, joining a chorus of Wall Street heavy hitters and investors who have been calling for swifter Fed action to contain rising prices. U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years and fueling market expectations that the Fed may increase rates more aggressively than anticipated to cool the economy. As it seeks to contain inflation, the U.S. central bank also plans to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which grew in size during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Fed bought bonds in the market to support the economy.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders warns of 'drumbeats' of war in Washington

    Sen. Bernie Sanders gave a speech on the Senate floor Thursday expressing grave concern over the "drumbeats" of war building in Washington, D.C., amid escalating tensions along the Ukrainian border. Sanders, I-Vt., the de-facto leader of the Democratic Party's progressive wing, which had kept relatively quiet on the issue to this point, pleaded with government officials to not follow a similar path of past military conflicts. "I'm extremely concerned when I hear the familiar drumbeats in Washington, the bellicose rhetoric that gets amplified before every war, demanding that we must 'show strength,' 'get tough' and not engage in 'appeasement'," said Sanders, who has, in the past, led the charge to defund the war in Iraq and to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

  • Joe Biden says his heart 'still skips a beat' looking at Jill. Photos show their love through the years.

    President Joe Biden has called Dr. Jill Biden "the love of my life and the life of my love." Ahead of Valentine's Day, here's a look at their love story.

  • These Are The Greatest American Muscle Cars You Can Buy

    Best new and used American and luxury muscle cars based on reliability, resale value, and safety

  • Joe Manchin throws more cold water on odds that Biden's big spending bill will pass anytime soon, citing rising inflation

    Manchin's criticism of rising inflation could mean that Biden's big spending bill will be on ice for months to come. Kyrsten Sinema also raised alarms over rising costs.

  • Raiders new GM Dave Ziegler begins overhaul of personnel department

    Dave Ziegler is wasting no time overhauling Raiders personnel department

  • Senator Manchin Casts More Doubt on Biden’s Agenda With Blast on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin threw more cold water on President Joe Biden’s spending plans after inflation spiked to a 7.5% rate in January, the highest rate in four decades.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlManchin for months has be

  • Sarah Palin's lawyers: New York Times libeled her amidst pattern of sliming conservatives

    Jury hears closing arguments in case over 2017 editorial that linked Palin group's targeting map to 2011 Arizona shooting.