Biden plan would spend $16B to clean up old mines, oil wells

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW DALY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion plan to transform America’s infrastructure includes $16 billion to plug old oil and gas wells and clean up abandoned mines, a longtime priority for Western and rural lawmakers from both parties.

Hundreds of thousands of “orphaned” oil and gas wells and abandoned coal and hardrock mines pose serious safety hazards, while causing ongoing environmental damage. The administration sees the longstanding problem as an opportunity to create jobs and remediate pollution, including greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

Biden said last week he wants to put pipefitters and miners to work capping the wells “at the same price that they would charge to dig those wells.''

Many of the old wells and mines are located in rural communities that have been hard-hit by the pandemic. Biden's plan would not only create jobs, but help reduce methane and brine leaks that pollute the air and groundwater. Methane is a powerful contributor to global warming.

The Interior Department has long led efforts to cap orphaned wells — so named because no owner can be found — but does not assess user fees to cover reclamation costs. Bond requirements for well operators, when known, are often inadequate to cover full clean-up costs.

Biden's plan, which needs approval by Congress, would jump-start the well-capping effort and expand it dramatically.

Similarly, the White House plan would exponentially boost an Abandoned Mine Land program run by Interior that uses fees paid by coal mining companies to reclaim coal mines abandoned before 1977. About $8 billion has been disbursed to states for mine-reclamation projects in the past four decades, but Biden's plan would ramp up spending sharply.

Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has long pushed to expand the mine-lands program, which he calls crucial to his state.

“It cannot be forgotten that West Virginia coal miners powered our country to greatness,'' Manchin said. While many mine lands in coal communities have been reclaimed, “there is still much more work to be done to clean up damage to the land and water in those communities,'' he said.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy panel, ridiculed Biden's overall plan as “an out-of-control socialist spending spree.”

The proposal “starts with the punishing policies of the Green New Deal and builds back worse from there,'' Barrasso said in statement. The plan would hike taxes and “spend trillions of dollars on the left’s radical agenda,'' he added.

A spokeswoman said Barrasso has “has been very active in trying to re-evaluate and improve" the Abandoned Mine Land program. Barrasso is working with Manchin and other committee members to “responsibly reauthorize AML fee collection and facilitate reclamation (of mine sites) across the country,'' spokeswoman Sarah Durdaller said.

Environmental groups hailed the announcement, saying unplugged wells and abandoned mines pose a significant environmental threat. Some former drilling or mining sites have sat unattended for decades.

“From launching a visionary Civilian Climate Corps and reclaiming abandoned mines and orphaned wells to restoring America’s lands, waters, wetlands, grasslands and coasts, the president’s plan proposes strategic investments that will make communities more resilient and healthier,'' said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.

An oil industry group said it shares the administration’s goals of safety and environmental stewardship.

“Our industry is fully committed to complying with existing state and federal requirements for abandoned wells" and “will continue to support efforts to plug these wells and further reduce methane emissions,” said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of the American Petroleum Institute.

The National Mining Association said it supports the renewed focus on abandoned mine lands, but wanted to see more details. “We’re eager to work with Congress on legislation around the president’s initiative, while bringing reform to the coal AML program and standing up durable, bipartisan solutions on hard-rock'' mining sites, spokesman Conor Bernstein said.

Environmental groups and Democrats have called for stronger bonding requirements for oil and gas companies that drill on public lands, as well as changes to bankruptcy law that make it harder for companies to evade responsibility for cleaning up old sites.

“Investing in orphan well clean-up would create good-paying jobs while helping reduce pollution, restore habitat and protect our climate,'' said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who has introduced legislation to clean up federal sites and strengthen bond requirements for drilling on public lands.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Drift Lower As Bond Yields Notch New High; These FANG Stocks Near Buy Points

    The Dow Jones traded slightly lower in today's stock market as treasury yields continued to rise. Alphabet and Facebook stock are trading near buy points.

  • Dow Jones Edges Higher, But Walgreens Soars 5% On Earnings; Apple Jumps On Upgrade, Boeing Stays In Buy Range

    The Dow Jones couldn't keep up with the Nasdaq indexes in afternoon trading Wednesday, but Dow stocks Walgreens and Apple scored bullish gains.

  • Lululemon dips despite earnings beat, BlackBerry falls short of estimates

    Lululemon tops earnings estimates as BlackBerry reports a loss of $315 million amid patent-sale negotiations. Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down the details.

  • Why 2020’s winning trades are this year’s losing trades

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down how investors can quickly go from beating the market to lagging the market.

  • 15m doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine wasted after factory error

    About 15 million doses of the single-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson were ruined in a factory error in the United States, The New York Times reported – a blow to the company's efforts to quickly boost production. The pharmaceutical giant told AFP it had identified a batch of doses at a plant in Baltimore run by Emergent BioSolutions "that did not meet quality standards" but did not confirm the specific number affected. The company also said the batch "was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process". "Quality and safety continue to be our top priority," it said. The Food and Drug Administration told AFP it was "aware of the situation" but declined to comment further. Johnson & Johnson said it was sending more experts to the site to "supervise, direct and support all manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine," which it said would allow it to deliver an additional 24 million shots in April.

  • Report: Learning Loss Data Shows 40,000 Los Angeles High School Students Off Track to Graduate

    Forty thousand high school students in the Los Angeles Unified School District are at risk of not graduating — including 6,000 this year — according to a new analysis that tracks the effects of school closures on students in the nation’s second largest district. In middle school, about a third of students in the district […]

  • Fighting Smart for Fairness in Women’s Sports

    Executives make decisions every day. And those decisions send a signal to the world: Does this executive lead, or does she follow? I’ve made it a point throughout my career to make smart decisions based on facts, not to mindlessly follow the urges of the loudest voices. Last year, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, my health secretary asked me, “Governor do you want to make decisions that feel good, or do you want to do good?” That question has stuck with me and informed virtually every decision that I’ve made since, including my approach to protecting fairness in women’s sports. Only girls should play girls’ sports. That fact should be obvious to everyone, and majorities of virtually every voting demographic agree with legislation to protect women’s sports. This issue is very personal to me. I’ve been a student athlete. Thankfully, I was never a 15-year-old girl forced to shower next to a 17-year-old boy. My daughters both played collegiate sports. Thankfully, they were never subjected to that either. My older daughter, Kassidy, is pregnant with a baby girl right now. I want to ensure that my granddaughter has the same opportunities that I had and that my daughters had. That is why we need to get this right. Since November, my team and I have worked to find the best way to defend women’s sports effectively — not just to feel good, but to do good. We have to be able to win in court. It is for that reason that I asked the South Dakota state legislature to make revisions to HB 1217. As passed, this bill was a trial lawyer’s dream. It would have immediately been enjoined had I signed it into law, meaning that no girls in South Dakota would have been protected. Unfortunately, the state legislature failed to accept my proposed revisions to the legislation. So I have signed two executive orders: one to protect fairness in K–12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics. Conservatives should not doubt my desire to fight on this issue. I previously stood against the federal government when the USDA attempted to force girls to compete with boys in 4-H rodeo. I didn’t have other leaders standing with me in that fight, but we won it, nonetheless. I also stood for freedom while protecting the health of South Dakotans in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was the only governor who did not shut down a single church or business in my state. I never picked winners and losers by defining what an “essential business” is. I didn’t mandate masks. We sent our kids back to school in the fall. And as a result, South Dakota has the fastest economic growth and the lowest unemployment rate of any state. I’ve signed numerous important conservative priorities into law, including constitutional carry, a Down syndrome abortion ban, protections for babies born-alive after a failed abortion, sweeping homeschool reforms, and stand-your-ground legislation. I am always willing to fight for what is right, but we have to take on these battles in a smart way. We have to be strategic so that we can win. This fight is too important to lose. That’s why I am asking the legislature to come back into special session in late May or early June — to pass a better version of HB 1217 that addresses the drafting errors and will stand up in court. We must take on this fight; we just need to be strategic with how we proceed. In the meantime, I will continue my efforts to build a coalition of athletes, governors, attorneys general, and other leaders to take on the NCAA. You can join our efforts at DefendTitleIXnow.com. Once our coalition is large enough, there is no way that the NCAA can possibly punish us all. And then, we can flip the economic pressure around on them. The bottom line is that we need success, not failure. We need to actually win. A participation trophy isn’t going to cut it. I look forward to the South Dakota legislature passing a bill that will win in court. Until that day, my executive orders will work to protect girls in the state of South Dakota, both at the K–12 and collegiate level. Our girls deserve nothing less.

  • Americans want to travel to these destinations on these airlines to escape the pandemic

    Search data indicates the top destinations for pandemic weary Americans who are ready to hit the road, according to SimilarWeb.

  • Exclusive: EU set to sanction more Iranians for rights abuses, first since 2013, diplomats say

    The European Union is set to agree to sanction several Iranian individuals on Wednesday for human rights abuses, the first such measures since 2013, three EU diplomats said. EU envoys are expected to agree to impose travel bans and asset freezes on the individuals, the diplomats said, and their names would be published next week, when the sanctions take effect. The European Union declined to comment.

  • GOP members respond to Pelosi 'power grab' to potentially remove Congresswoman Miller-Meeks

    Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discuss Pelosi’s ‘power grab,’ and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., being investigated for sexual misconduct.

  • Sen. Barrasso: Kamala Harris is the wrong person to lead border security

    Wyoming Republican tells 'The Story' why Biden should reinstitute the 'Remain in Mexico' policy

  • Gold mine expansion could produce $2.5 billion. But environmental problems linger.

    A gold mine would inflict more damage on the landscape by expanding. But the effort could produce $256 million in gold and silver each year.

  • India launches biggest vaccination drive yet against a surging coronavirus

    India began vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 45 on Thursday in its biggest push yet against a surging coronavirus that has hit the highest daily count since early October, officials said. Anxious people lined up early at New Delhi's Max hospital to get shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines. "We have been saying from the beginning, everywhere and on social media, that please open up the vaccination programme, let everyone get it and be free from tension," said Madhav Singh Rathore, 53, a salesman at a clothes store, who sat among a line of people waiting to get the injection.

  • Dems 'double standard' over ID rules 'stunning': Douglas Murray

    Author of 'The Madness of Crowds' explains the hypocrisy associated with Democrats pushing for vaccine identification while objecting to voter ID laws.

  • PayPal starts taking bitcoin at checkout

    PayPal has started allowing U.S. customers to use bitcoin and the like at checkout. People who hold cryptocurrencies in PayPal digital wallets will be able to convert them to regular money to make purchases. Besides bitcoin, the system also covers ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin. The service will be available at all its 29 million merchants in the coming months. President and CEO Dan Schulman said it was the first time that cryptocurrencies could be used just as easily as a credit or debit card. PayPal already allowed customers to buy, sell and hold virtual money. Now the new move comes after bitcoin nearly doubled in value since the start of the year. It's been boosted by signs that mainstream firms are betting on its wider adoption. PayPal's launch comes less than a week after Tesla said it would take bitcoin as payment for its cars. Schulman says the currency is now at a tipping point where it will become regularly used for transactions.

  • Few's mind and body approach puts Gonzaga on cusp of history

    Mark Few understood none of this when he first picked up a pole. “They’re both kind of an artform,” former Gonzaga and current Long Beach State coach Dan Monson said. Gonzaga enters the final weekend of the college basketball season on the cusp of history.

  • Activists pressure Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta to take action against Georgia voting law

    Coca-Cola, Delta, and Home Depot all gave statements in support of voting rights, but critics say they didn't do enough to address the specific bill.

  • Global education gap to grow due to uneven recovery and vaccine access

    Schools in the U.S. and Europe should be approaching some version of “normal” by this fall, but the outlook is much different in poor countries, says Alice Albright, CEO of the Global Partnership for Education, which has been helping lower-income countries improve remote education or more safely reopen schools.The big picture: Many poor countries face a much longer road to recovery, both in terms of public health and public finances. Education budgets will be stretched, and the line for vaccines could snake back to 2023.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“What we’re going to see is a big divide,” Albright says. “The industrialized world will get back into place both economically and education-wise. The developing world is going to take a lot longer.”Flashback: At the peak last spring, 1.6 billion kids were out of school.The state of play: Some countries have resumed in-person learning, some still haven’t, and others have shifted back and forth throughout the pandemic, Albright says. Millions of kids haven’t had much schooling at all for nearly a year.In countries like Sierra Leone, where internet access is more scarce, educational content has been shared over TV and radio, Albright says.In others, some children have been able to join remote classes online, while others who can’t have slipped through the cracks.Girls have been hit hardest by the school closures. Globally, 20 million to 24 million won’t ever return to school, GPE estimates, because they’ve married, become pregnant or simply won't be able to afford it.What to watch: With vaccination rates still hovering just above zero in sub-Saharan Africa, the public health debate around opening schools might not change much even for the next year or beyond.“What you’re going to see is divergence: rich countries coming back, poor countries still struggling,” Albright says.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A church barred a woman from winning a fishing trip because the pastor wanted to avoid a 'false accusations'

    A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.