Biden Is Planning to Announce His Reelection Bid Next Week

President Joe Biden and his aides are reportedly preparing to announce his 2024 reelection bid as soon as next week.

Four sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Biden and his team are targeting Tuesday for the release of a video announcement that will coincide with the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch. Unforeseen delays are possible, but a decision has been reached “that it is no longer helpful or necessary to not just say the obvious: He’s running,” said one unnamed senior Democratic source.

Biden has signaled for months that he plans to run for a second term, but he has been in no rush to make it official. In the background, preparations for Biden’s 2024 run have been extensive within both the White House and Democratic National Committee. Anita Dunn and Jen O’Malley Dillon, two of Biden’s top advisers, have been overseeing the reelection efforts. An announcement Tuesday would come right before the first major donor gathering next Friday.

The timing of Biden’s announcement has been the source of debate among the president’s inner circle, the Washington Post reported. An earlier launch would let the president begin raising money earlier for what may be a tough campaign, but waiting longer has allowed Biden to portray himself as above the fray.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to confirm any announcement plans during a press conference Thursday. “What I will say is that any announcement or anything that is related to 2024 certainly will not come from here,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden, 80, is already the oldest president ever inaugurated. If reelected, he will reach the age of 86 by the conclusion of a second term.

The president made a four-day trip to Ireland earlier this month, telling reporters that an announcement was forthcoming.

“I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon,” Biden said as he departed. “The trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done.”

