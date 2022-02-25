  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The US will personally sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House says

Sonam Sheth,John Haltiwanger
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine on Monday.Alexei Nikolsky/Associated Press

  • The US will slap sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

  • Psaki also said the US will sanction Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

  • Russia previously warned that it would cut ties with the US if Putin was personally sanctioned.

The US will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

It's a significant move of condemnation against one of the world's most powerful leaders and comes after the US, in coordination with its partners and allies, slapped two rounds of sanctions on Russia earlier this week.

Russia began carrying out a brutal military assault on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, local time.

US President Joe Biden's decision to sanction Putin personally is a rare step and follows the European Union and the UK announcing sanctions against the Russian leader. The only other world leaders who have been personally sanctioned by the US are Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

The US's initial two rounds of sanctions targeted key Russian oligarchs, banks, and financial institutions, and western countries also placed limits on their exports of high-tech goods to Russia including semiconductors and aerospace products.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier Friday that the UK will "imminently" introduce sanctions personally targeting Putin and the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Both the EU and the UK also moved to freeze Putin's foreign-held assets, but The Guardian reported that it was a largely symbolic move given that Putin is unlikely to have a significant amount of wealth abroad.

The White House, for its part, has been in touch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky throughout Russia's brutal invasion. And Biden spoke with the Ukrainian leader on Friday as his country strains to fend off Russia's attacks.

The conversation came after Zelensky gave a video address in Kyiv early Friday morning, local time, in which he lambasted "the world's most powerful forces" for "watching from afar."

Following their conversation, a tweet posted to Zelensky's official Twitter account hinted at a stronger US response.

"Strengthening sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed with @POTUS." the tweet said. "Grateful to [US] for the strong support to [Ukraine]!"

Russia in January warned that it would cut off ties with the US if Putin was sanctioned. "The imposition of sanctions against the head of state and against the head of Russia, I repeat once again, is an outrageous measure that is comparable to a break in relations," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at the time.

But lawmakers in Washington said that directly targeting Putin would send an important message to the world in terms of the gravity of the Russian leader's actions.

"If Russia engaged in a conventional invasion of Ukraine, it shatters post World War II norms. This would be virtually unprecedented in the post-World War II world. And it needs to be treated as a serious, significant, and world-shattering breach of international norms," Sen. Chris Murphy, a top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Insider in January.

On Thursday, Biden said Putin's invasion of Ukraine had induced a "complete rupture" in US-Russia relations. "Putin will be a pariah on the international stage," Biden said, adding that the invasion marked a "dangerous" moment for Europe and the world.

Ukraine braced for Russia's invasion after Putin earlier this week signed a decree recognizing the independence of two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine, a move that US officials warned would be used to create a false pretext for Russia to invade.

Two days later, Putin did just that, announcing what he characterized as a "special military operation" in Ukraine. In the days since, cities across Ukraine have been inundated with air raids, missile attacks, and shelling, while Russian ground forces try to surge into the capital of Kyiv.

As Russian forces made their way toward Kyiv, the Ukrainian government called on all citizens and "patriots" to take up arms in defense of the country, saying that only an ID was required and adding, "We give weapons to all patriots!"

"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country," Zelensky said in a tweet. "Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

    A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) asking for more information about what she described as "what appear to be the largest-scale violations of the presidential records act since its enactment." In a letter to David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, Maloney asked that NARA provide by March 10 information including a detailed description of the contents of boxes recovered from Trump's Florida home.

  • Senator: Biden could seek over $10B for Ukraine, allies

    The Biden administration is expected to ask Congress for a spending package that could significantly exceed $10 billion for the U.S. response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a leading Democratic senator said Friday. The estimate by Sen. Chris Coons, chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that controls foreign aid and State Department expenditures, provided an initial look at the costs American taxpayers could bear as a result of Russia's attack on its western neighbor. Coons, D-Del., told reporters that he is expecting the request to cover the costs of helping millions of Ukrainian refugees who could flee to Poland and nearby NATO countries, supporting those nations' armed forces and training and supplying the Ukrainian resistance.

  • Exclusive-Biden to nominate economist Shambaugh as U.S. Treasury's international chief

    U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Jay Shambaugh, a George Washington University professor and former Obama administration economic adviser, as the U.S. Treasury's next undersecretary for international affairs, a White House official said on Friday. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Shambaugh, an expert in international monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policy, will fill a long-vacant post as the Treasury's top diplomat, working to coordinate economic policy with international counterparts.

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit he wore for his Monday speech, prompting speculation that his war declaration was pretaped

    In videos that aired on Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.

  • These Countries Have ‘Disgraced Themselves’ in Blocking Russian Sanctions

    Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • Russia says it is surprised by Lebanon's condemnation of invasion

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Russia's embassy in Lebanon was surprised by the Lebanese foreign ministry statement that condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, it said in a statement on its Facebook page. "The statement... surprised us by violating the policy of dissociation and by taking one side against another in these events, noting that Russia spared no effort in contributing to the advancement and stability of the Lebanese Republic," the statement said. Lebanon condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and called on Moscow to halt its military operations at once.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn says it was 'extremely inappropriate' for Biden to announce SCOTUS pick 'just days after an unprovoked full scale invasion by Russia'

    Senate Judiciary Republicans also said Biden was "more interested in sticking to his self imposed timeline than focusing on the crisis at hand."

  • Sens. Rubio, Scott, take Miami’s Ketanji Brown Jackson across the ‘finish line’ | Editorial

    Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it from short list to finalist. From Palmetto Senior High superstar to a starring role as President Biden’s nominee for the highest court in the land.

  • 'If we don’t deter Russia, Canada is going to be affected directly': Attacks on Ukraine could threaten security of Canada

    An international relations expert is warning that the attacks on Ukraine by Russian forces will lead to dire consequences unless the leaders of other nations change how they deal with Russia - and that includes Canada.

  • Finland says debate on NATO membership 'will change' after Russian invasion

    Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will change the debate around NATO membership within her country."Finland is not currently facing an immediate military threat, but it is also now clear that the debate on NATO membership in Finland will change," Marin said, YLE News reported.Finland has been debating for months whether the country should apply for NATO membership, with Marin saying it would require...

  • China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

    China blames U.S. for war in Ukraine, even as it appears increasingly uncomfortable with standing by Russia

  • Erdogan says NATO, Western reaction to Russian attack not decisive

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that reaction from NATO and Western countries to Russia's assault on Ukraine had not been decisive, adding he hoped a NATO summit on Friday would lead to a more determined approach from the alliance. NATO member Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both.

  • Psaki on Cruz 'Peanuts' character comparison: 'Don't tell him I like Peppermint Patty'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) criticism of her, comparing her to the "Peanuts" character Peppermint Patty.A reporter made Psaki aware of comments Cruz made during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday night, saying that she wanted to give the press secretary an opportunity to respond."Senator Ted Cruz is speaking at CPAC and you came up," the...

  • Russia threatens 'military and political consequences' if Finland, Sweden try joining NATO

    Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...

  • By invading Ukraine, Putin loses allies in eastern Europe

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the former Soviet satellite states of Central and Eastern Europe, drawing strong condemnation even from the region’s most pro-Kremlin politicians. Two until now major pro-Russian voices in the European Union, Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, didn't mince their words in criticizing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

  • India explores setting up rupee trade accounts with Russia to soften sanctions blow - sources

    India is exploring ways to set up a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia to soften the blow on New Delhi of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, government and banking sources said. Indian officials are concerned that vital supplies of fertilizer from Russia could be disrupted as sanctions intensify, threatening India's vast farm sector. India has called for an end to violence in Ukraine but refrained from outright condemnation of Russia, with which it has long-standing political and security ties.

  • A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

    Alexander Shokhin, president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, urged Putin to stem economic pain from NATO members' sanctions.

  • Putin’s war in Ukraine ‘should concern every person on Earth’: Why political observers say the Russian invasion may foretell an era of global disorder

    In the post-World War II era, major countries kept the usage of force in check. But that may be changing, experts warn.

  • The White House published its full list of sanctions against Russia — take a look

    "Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said while announcing sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.