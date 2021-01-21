How Biden plans to fight the pandemic: 100 million shots, 100 new vaccine centers, and lots more testing and PPE

Aria Bendix
joe biden jill biden inauguration
Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts. Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

  • President Biden issued several coronavirus-related executive orders during his first two days in office.

  • The orders aim to increase mask-wearing, accelerate vaccine distribution, and tighten international travel restrictions.

  • Over 100 days, Biden hopes to give most K-8 schools funding to reopen and administer at least 100 million shots.

President Joe Biden took office Wednesday amid a deadly peak in the US coronavirus outbreak. On average, nearly 3,000 Americans are dying of COVID-19 every day. At that rate, 42 Americans would have died of COVID-19 during Biden's 21-minute inauguration speech alone.

The new president plans to take immediate action to vaccinate more Americans, reduce coronavirus transmission, and safely reopen schools and businesses.

"We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus," Biden said in his inaugural address. "We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation."

Of the more than two dozen executive actions Biden took on Wednesday and Thursday, several were directly related to the pandemic. Here's what to expect in the coming days, based on the president's long- and short-term goals to bring the nation closer to normal life.

Day 1: Biden issued a requirement that everyone on federal property nationwide wear masks, and instituted a "100 Days Masking Challenge" for all Americans.

biden face mask
Biden at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on October 28. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The executive order requires masks to be worn on federal land and in federal buildings. The order applies to any federal employee or contractor working in these locations and facilities.

Since Biden does not have the legal authority to require every American to wear a mask, his order instead challenges the public to wear masks for 100 days. He has called on governors, mayors, and public-health officials to support him in the mission.

"This is a patriotic act," Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on January 15. "We're asking you. We're in a war with this virus."

Day 1: Biden appointed a new COVID-19 response team.

Jeffrey Zients
Jeffrey Zients served several high-profile roles during the Obama administration. Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Getty Images

Biden made Jeffrey Zients, who served as the director of the National Economic Council during the Obama administration, his COVID-19 response coordinator.

Zients is now in charge of managing the nation's production and distribution of vaccines, ensuring a consistent supply of medical equipment, and determining travel restrictions, among other tasks. He does not have a medical or scientific background, but Obama-era officials considered Zients an effective problem-solver.

"What has been stunningly lacking over the past year is an organized response," Tom Frieden, a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Financial Times on Wednesday. "You need someone to be the conductor of the orchestra. They don't need to know how to play every instrument, you just need to know what to do to get the best out of them."

Zients will work closely with David Kessler, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, who will take over Moncef Slaoui's role as head of US vaccine rollout.

Biden has also restored an Obama-era National Security Council position — directorate for global health security and biodefense — that was dissolved during the Trump administration. In a Tuesday press briefing, Zients said the position would "play a critical role in stopping this pandemic and preventing future biological catastrophes."

The role will be filled by Elizabeth Cameron, a former White House national security official.

Day 1: Stop the US exit from the World Health Organization.

mike ryan WHO tedros
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, right, with WHO's health-emergencies program director, Michael Ryan, during a briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva on March 6. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

In April, President Donald Trump halted US funding for WHO. His administration officially withdrew the US from WHO in July, but the decision takes a year to finalize.

"America's withdrawal from the international arena has impeded progress on the global response and left us more vulnerable to future pandemics," Zients said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Biden put a stop to the US withdrawal process. He tapped Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to represent the US at WHO's annual meetings this week.

Day 2: Fill shortages in PPE, testing, and vaccine supplies.

coronavirus vaccine doses
Technicians sort doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Virginia Hospital Center on December 16, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Many hospitals have lacked a steady supply of personal protective equipment since the start of the pandemic. Vaccination sites, meanwhile, worry about future shortages of needles and syringes.

So in an executive order on Thursday, Biden directed federal agencies to use all available legal channels to increase the availability of N95 masks, gowns, gloves, rapid test kits, needles, and syringes, among other supplies.

He gave agencies permission to invoke the Defense Production Act, which can require businesses to prioritize the federal government's supply-chain needs.

Day 2: Reimburse states that mobilize their National Guards.

national guard
National Guard Citizen-soldiers on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Another executive order on Thursday called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fully reimburse states for the use of their National Guards to staff vaccination sites.

The order also promises states reimbursement for emergency supplies, including personal protective equipment for schools and childcare providers.

Day 2: Require masks in airports and on certain modes of public transportation.

mask shield airport
A couple wear face shields and masks at Newark International Airport on November 25, 2020. Mike Segar/Reuters

Masks will now be required on many airplanes, trains, maritime vessels, and intercity buses. Though some forms of public transportation already have a mask requirement, Biden's executive order makes the rule easier to enforce.

Day 2: International travelers must quarantine upon arrival in the US.

GettyImages 1230200820
Crowds seen by the baggage carousel at the Miami International Airport as the Christmas holiday travel starts despite the coronavirus pandemic. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Travelers must also present a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the US. The CDC had announced this requirement, which was set to go into effect on January 26, before Biden took office. Travelers from the United Kingdom have been required to present a negative test since late December.

The quarantine rule, however, is new. Biden's executive order does not state how long the quarantine period should last, but the CDC recommends 10 days.

On Thursday, Biden said the measure was implemented "in light of the new COVID variants that we're learning about." New strains detected in the UK and South Africa appear to spread more easily than the original.

Day 2: Set up a COVID-19 testing board.

coronavirus test
A medical worker performs a PCR test for COVID-19 on August 31, 2020, at a testing booth in Montreuil, France. Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

Biden's COVID-19 testing coordinator, Carole Johnson, will oversee the board, which aims to expand the nation's testing capacity. The goal is to double existing test supplies, though Biden's executive order does not give a timeline for that.

Johnson previously served as a senior health policy adviser on the White House Domestic Policy Council in the Obama administration. During that time, she helped lead the national response to the Ebola and Zika epidemics.

First month: Get 100 federally supported vaccination centers up and running.

arizona vaccination card
Emily Alexander, 37, showing her COVID-19 vaccination card shortly after getting a vaccine in the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on January 11. Terry Tang/AP Photo

The Trump administration gave states the responsibility to oversee their own vaccine rollouts, but many state health departments have said they lacked sufficient funding and staffing to accelerate vaccinations. Only 17.5 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, though more than double that number had been distributed to states as of Thursday.

Biden last week called the vaccine rollout "a dismal failure." He has promised to enlist both the National Guard and FEMA to help establish vaccination sites across the country, in places like school gyms, sports stadiums, and community centers. Mobile vaccination units are planned for hard-to-reach areas.

"By the end of our first month in office, we will have 100 federally supported centers across the nation that will ultimately vaccinate millions of people," Biden said last week.

First 100 days: Allocate $1.9 trillion for coronavirus relief.

GettyImages protest chicago covid-19 stimulus relief
Airline-industry workers during a protest in Federal Plaza in Chicago on September 9. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Biden has proposed a package he calls the American Rescue Plan, which would include $400 billion to directly address the pandemic.

Of that sum, $20 billion would go to a national vaccination program. Another $50 billion would go to making coronavirus tests more widely available; that includes purchasing more rapid tests and helping schools and local governments administer tests more frequently.

Additional funds would be invested in new COVID-19 treatments, expanding the US ability to detect and identify new coronavirus strains, and increasing domestic manufacturing of medical supplies or protective gear. Biden also plans to fund 100,000 public-health jobs to assist with contact tracing and administering vaccines.

First 100 days: Get 100 million coronavirus shots into arms.

los angeles coronavirus pharmacy
The pharmacy director Gayle Butler preparing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at St. John's Well Child & Family Center in Los Angeles on January 7. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Trump administration hoped to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2020, but it fell short. Many states have recently reported vaccine shortages, which forced some to cancel vaccine appointments. Still, the speed of vaccinations has accelerated in recent weeks: The US is administering about 800,000 vaccine doses a day, on average.

Biden hopes to quicken this pace by creating more vaccination sites, ramping up the production of vials and syringes, and increasing funding to state and local health departments. In December, he said his short-term goal was to administer 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office. That would require at least 1 million vaccinations a day.

"Some wonder if we're reaching too far for that goal," Biden said last week. "Is it achievable? It's a legitimate question to ask. Let me be clear. I'm convinced we can get it done."

First 100 days: Reopen the majority of K-8 schools.

A student waits to receive a Chromebook at Rippowam Middle School on September 14, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Most students at the middle school are taking part in a hybrid model, where they attend in-school classes every other day and distance learn with Chromebooks the rest of the school week. More than 20 percent of students in the Stamford Public Schools district are enrolled in the distance learning option only, due to coronavirus concerns.
A student at Rippowam Middle School on September 14 in Stamford, Connecticut. John Moore/Getty Images

Biden issued an executive order on Thursday that calls on the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services to develop guidance for safe schools reopenings. His proposed coronavirus relief package would give schools $130 billion for this purpose.

If such a package passes, schools could use that money to improve ventilation, reduce class sizes, hire more janitors, distribute personal protective equipment, or modify classroom layouts so students and teachers can socially distance.

Biden also hopes to add $30 billion to FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund, which could help schools expand their testing capacity.

"We can teach our children in safe schools," Biden said on Wednesday. "We can overcome the deadly virus."

