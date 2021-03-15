Biden Plans First Major Tax Hike Since 1993

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Rainey
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration is turning to its next major initiative, a long-term economic program that will involve both substantial new spending and significant increases in taxes for the first time in a generation, Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook and Laura Davison reported Monday.

“Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source,” Cook and Davison wrote. “While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component ... key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.”

The proposal will reportedly include public investments infrastructure, green energy and education, as well as efforts to strengthen the social safety net. At the same time, the Biden administration will seek to reform the tax system to address long-term challenges including declining federal revenues relative to the size of the economy and growing inequality.

Biden’s proposed plan is expected to include:

  • Repealing some parts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act;

  • Raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, up from its current 21%;

  • Increasing the personal income tax rate for those earning more than $400,000 per year;

  • Increasing the capital gains tax for high-income investors;

  • Expanding the estate tax.

White House economic adviser Heather Boushey said Monday that Biden doesn’t intend to raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000, a pledge that Biden himself made during that 2020 campaign. For those making more than that amount, many of whom have done well during the Covid crisis, “there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she told Bloomberg TV.

Covering some costs, but not all: Estimates for the cost of Biden’s still-developing spending bill start at $2 trillion and move up quickly, with some analysts saying $4 trillion seems like a likely final number. The tax increases, however, aren’t expected to be as large. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s proposed tax increases from his campaign platform said they could raise a bit more than $2 trillion, but one former Biden adviser told Bloomberg that Democratic lawmakers might settle on about $500 billion in tax hikes.

The Biden team is expected to argue that some types of spending must be paid for but others do not, especially in an era of persistently low interest rates. Changes to the safety net, such as a permanent increase in the child tax credit, may be attached to specific revenue increases, while investments that offer returns over a long time horizon, such as infrastructure and energy projects, may be financed by deficit spending.

Yellen wants deficit reduction, but not quite yet: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this weekend that whatever form revenue increases may take, she wants to reduce the federal budget deficit, though the timeframe is a little hazy. “Over time, I expect that we will be putting forth proposals to get deficits under control,” she said on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” Yellen added that the administration hasn’t decided whether to push for a wealth tax, such as the one proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Yellen said that she isn’t overly concerned with the cost of running large deficits right now. “When I think about the burden of debt, I think about it mainly in terms of the interest payments that the government needs to pay,” she said. “And in spite of the fact that the debt has increased substantially, interest payments relative to the size of the economy have remained quite low. No higher than they were back in 2007.”

As part of the effort to raise revenues to help pay for at least part of Biden’s agenda, Yellen is working with other countries to establish a global minimum tax on multinational corporations, The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein reported Monday. The pursuit of a minimum tax is driven in part by concerns that companies will shift profits away from the U.S. if corporate tax rates are increased. But there will no doubt be powerful resistance to the effort, which is being managed through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and business interests including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are already lobbying against it.

A bipartisan effort? Biden and some Democratic lawmakers want to make the next major economic package a bipartisan project, but Republicans aren’t showing much interest in more spending or tax hikes. Rep. Kevin Brady of California, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said that any effort to “to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates” would be a “terrible economic mistake.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that following a “robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” he expects Democrats to use reconciliation to pass the next big bill, eliminating the need to gain any GOP support.

Chris Krueger of Cowen Research said in a note Monday that he expects the next big spending bill to play out much like that last one: “Fiscal policy shifting into a new gear with the $1.9T relief bill now in the rearview mirror BUT we suspect a very similar road, ie we will have 3-4 weeks of bipartisan optics and then Democrats will likely drop the reconciliation hammer once Republicans object to tax increases or policies too ‘green’ on the infrastructure side. Basically the sequel to the relief process.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden is still undecided on wealth tax, Treasury Secretary Yellen says

    President Joe Biden hasn’t proposed a wealth tax and hasn’t yet decided whether or not to create one, but it is something the U.S. administration “can look at,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • P/E Ratio Insights for Micron Technology

    Looking into the current session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is trading at $87.54, after a 0.26% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 0.22%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 134.20%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 8.57%. The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. View more earnings on MU Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries. Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 111.45 in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, Micron Technology Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 33.12. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued. There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaP/E Ratio Insights for Micron TechnologyLooking Into Micron Technology's Return On Capital Employed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones: Airline stocks up sharply as confidence grows on back of vaccinations

    Muted market opening ahead of this week’s Fed meeting belies increasing optimism

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 13044.00 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at 13044.00.

  • Packers teammates couldn’t be more excited about Aaron Jones’ new deal

    No one was more excited about the new deal for running back Aaron Jones than his teammates with the Green Bay Packers.

  • Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

    Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars. The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it wants to have six battery cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

  • On wealth tax, White House says Biden and Warren have different plans

    Jen Psaki said "there is a shared view that those at the top are not doing their part" but Biden's plans "are different from Sen. Warren's."

  • Bulgaria's telco regulator seeks 5G rollout resolution after legal challenge

    Bulgaria's telecoms regulator said on Monday it would seek ways to speed up the commercial rollout of 5G wireless networks after telecoms operator Vivacom contested in court its decision to allocate three 5G licences. The Communication Regulation Commission (CRC) decided to close a 5G auction and grant each of the country's three major telecoms operators a licence in the 3.6 GHz spectrum without competition after reviewing their applications for the process. Bulgaria's leading telecoms firm Vivacom, controlled by United Group, has started legal proceedings over the way the licences were assigned, a court filing showed, a process that could take months or years and delay development of the country's 5G networks.

  • Warren Buffett's Panic Sale Of Two Stocks Cost $713 Million

    Famed investor Warren Buffett is known for holding S&P 500 stocks forever. But two stocks he sold showed 2020's losers are among 2021's winners.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. senators urge Biden to drop trade waivers, prioritize U.S. firms in COVID relief effort

    Thirteen Democratic U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden to act quickly to suspend waivers to the Buy American program that would allow foreign companies to bid for work funded by his $1.9 trillion relief bill. In the letter, spearheaded by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Sherrod Brown, the senators called on Biden to use his executive authority to temporarily suspend waivers before any contracts can be awarded. "In order to ensure that this spending provides the relief intended, we ask you to take steps to close loopholes that could allow the historic investments included in COVID relief legislation to go to foreign firms,” they wrote.

  • Biden to Promote Stimulus Package in Key Battleground States

    • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are crisscrossing battleground states this week to promote his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law. Biden will head to Pennsylvania on Monday and Georgia on Tuesday, two states he won by close margins in 2020, while Harris will go to Nevada and Colorado, where two Democratic senators are seeking re-election. The visits are meant to tout how the relief package will help Americans, with $1,400 direct payments to most people, extended $300 a week unemployment benefits, monthly child tax credits of up to $300, and aid for food pantries.

  • The link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots: why it is safe to have the jab

    Why is there concern over the AstraZeneca jab? Last week Austria suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a person was diagnosed with blood clots and died 10 days after they had received the vaccination. Another was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism (blockage in arteries in the lungs) after being vaccinated. This prompted other countries, including Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Iceland to follow suit. Thailand also suspended the use of the vaccine but has started using it again. And over the weekend Ireland also announced a temporary suspension despite the lack of evidence of a link between clotting and the vaccine. Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said the country was acting on the “precautionary principle”. Italy, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Luxembourg and Lithuania have stopped vaccinations but only from one specific batch of one million doses sent to 17 countries. It’s important to note that most of the European countries that have announced the suspension do not rely heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine. Those countries that are relying on it – France, Germany and Spain – are all continuing to back it What do the experts say about the link between the vaccine and blood clots? Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have said there is no evidence there is any link between the vaccine and blood clots and have urged people who have been offered the vaccine to go and get it. The EMA’s safety committee is reviewing the jab but in a statement the agency said: “There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine. The position of EMA’s safety committee is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.” What is the advice in the UK? The Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the UK’s drugs regulator, has also said it is reviewing the reports but, “given the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause”. Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the agency, said: “People should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so.”

  • Volkswagen Takes on Tesla With Battery Push

    Mar.15 -- Volkswagen AG&nbsp;is stepping up efforts to unseat&nbsp;Tesla Inc.&nbsp;as the dominant electric-car maker with a plan to build six battery factories in Europe and invest globally in charging stations. This push will cost VW $29 billion. Matt Miller reports.

  • Volkswagen Places $14B Order With Battery Manufacturer Northvolt In EV Push

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt announced Monday an expansion to their already existing partnership. What Happened: Volkswagen placed a $14 billion order with Northvolt to supply premium battery cells to be used by its European operations. The contract is for 10 years. Northvolt will be Volkswagen's lead premium battery supplier in Europe, the companies said. Volkswagen will also increase its ownership interest in the Swedish company. The expanded partnership between the companies will focus on Northvolt's Swedish Gigafactory, helping it achieve further economies of scale, reduced complexity and a better environmental footprint. The companies had initially entered into tie-up in 2019. Northvolt has also agreed to sell its joint venture share in Salzgitter, Germany, to Volkswagen as the latter scales up its battery manufacturing efforts in Europe. "Volkswagen is a key investor, customer and partner on the journey ahead and we will continue to work hard with the goal to provide them with the greenest battery on the planet as they rapidly expand their fleet of electric vehicles," said Peter Carlsson, co-founder and CEO, Northvolt. Related Link: Volkswagen Chief Says Company 'Not Afraid' Of Apple Electric Car Why It's Important: Traditional automakers are making a big push into EV manufacturing, given the regulations that call for increasing the share of EVs as a percentage of total vehicles sold. The Northvolt deal comes at a time when South Korean battery manufacturers LG Energy Solutions and SK Innovation are locked in a legal battle in the U.S. over theft of trade secrets. In a verdict issued in February, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled against SK Innovation, banning it from importing into the U.S. certain batteries and components for a period of five years. Volkswagen receives its battery supplies for its U.S. plants from SK Innovation. Last week, Northvolt announced the acquisition of U.S.-based battery technology company Cuberg. Cuberg manufactures high-performance lithium metal cells produced on existing lithium-ion manufacturing lines for electromobility solutions. Related Link: How to Buy Volkswagen Stock (Photo: Volkswagen) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Musk's 'Technoking' Title, Tesla's New Truck Exec Mean For Automaker's Tech, Bitcoin, Semi PlansI-Mab Poised To Capitalize On Growing Oncology Sector, Needham Says In Bullish Initiation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • North Korea 'not responding' to US contact efforts

    The Biden administration has tried several ways to get in touch with North Korea, officials say.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask in court, arrested for missing trial

    This latest incident involving the anti-government activist comes five months after he refused to follow coronavirus protocols at a high school football game.