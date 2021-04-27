Biden plans to beef up IRS to claim up to $700bn in tax from richest Americans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edward Helmore in New York
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP</span>
Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Joe Biden plans to give tax collectors an extra $80bn to seek as much as $700bn in new revenue from high earners and large corporations, as part of the “American Families Plan” set to be unveiled this week.

Separately, the White House announced overnight that Biden will issue an executive order requiring federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage to workers on federal contracts.

Enhanced tax enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), coupled with new disclosure rules, could raise $700bn over the next decade from wealthy people and privately-owned businesses, according to unidentified administration officials speaking to the New York Times.

The additional funding represents an increase of two-thirds over the agency’s entire funding levels for the past decade.

In a statement, the administration said the new federal wage floor “will promote economy and efficiency in federal contracting, providing value for taxpayers by enhancing worker productivity and generating higher-quality work by boosting workers’ health, morale, and effort”.

“The executive order ensures that hundreds of thousands of workers no longer have to work full time and still live in poverty. It will improve the economic security of families and make progress toward reversing decades of income inequality,” it said.

The measures come ahead of a major policy speech before a joint session of congress on Wednesday in which Biden is expected to frame raising taxes on wealthy Americans employing sophisticated schemes to lower tax exposure and closing corporate loopholes as a way of leveling the tax burden between middle and lower earning Americans and the wealthy.

As part of the new tax structure, the administration plans to raise the top income tax rate to 39.6% from 37% and raising capital gains tax rates on those who earn more than $1m a year. Tax rates will also be raised on income for people earning more than $1m per year through stock dividends.

Earlier this month, IRS commissioner Charles Rettig told a Senate committee that tax cheats cost the government as much as $1tn a year and the agency lacked the resources to enforce the tax code. Biden, it is widely reported, plans to use additional money raised by a crackdown to help pay for his “American Families Plan.”

But higher taxes face a pushback from Silicon Valley and Wall Street. Administration sources told the Financial Times that capital gains tax rise will hit only the richest 0.3% – a “sliver” of the US population.

Conversely, the White House has said that raising the minimum wage for hundreds of thousands of workers on federal contracts is “critical” to the functioning of the federal government “for cleaning professionals and maintenance workers who ensure federal employees have safe and clean places to work, to nursing assistants who care for the nation’s veterans, to cafeteria and other food service workers who ensure military members have healthy and nutritious food to eat, to laborers who build and repair federal infrastructure”.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook ad chief warns company may have damaged advertisers by overstating potential reach

    Facebook executive Carolyn Everson issued a warning over claims that the social network hurt advertisers by overestimating the audience they were reaching on the site, saying the company had to "prepare for the worst here", according to filings which were unredacted over the weekend. Ms Everson, who acts as vice-president of Facebook's Global Business Group, had addressed allegations that the "potential reach" metric used by Facebook had been inflated in 2017, in emails released as part of a class-action lawsuit and first reported by the Financial Times. Facebook is battling the California lawsuit, which was filed in 2018 and which claims that executives knew that the "potential reach" figures given out by the company to advertisers for an idea of how many people would see their adverts were misleading and included fake or duplicate accounts. The company has previously claimed that advertisers pay for clicks and impressions, instead of their "potential reach" - a figure it says is based on estimates. However, Ms Everson wrote in 2017 that advertisers' planning was "clearly impacted" by the metric. She said: "We are going to get really criticized for that (and justifiably so). If we overstated how many actual real people we have in certain demos, there is no question that impacted budget allocations. We have to prepare for the worst here.” It follows revelations that other Facebook employees were concerned over the metric, with one product manager stating in an internal email, also released as part of the lawsuit, that the company had made revenue "based on wrong data". Lawyers for the small business owner behind the case point to research which they say shows that in some parts of the US, Facebook's "potential reach" metric was more than the population of that region. Facebook has said it would continue to vigorously defend itself, and that the allegations are "without merit". In a response to the release of the unredacted emails, a spokesperson said: "As we’ve always said, ‘potential reach’ is a helpful planning tool that advertisers are not billed on. We explain what it is and the factors that may influence its calculation in our ads interfaces. "It’s clear these old emails are being cherry-picked to fit the plaintiffs’ narrative. They reflect a team being asked to work through a developing issue and then provide recommendations to leadership - nothing more."

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq's record high close confirmed the end of an 11% correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on Feb. 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8. In extended trade, Tesla dipped about 0.4% after the electric car maker beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue.

  • What's in Biden speech? Lawmakers race to add priorities

    Ahead of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, lawmakers are intensifying the push to make sure key priorities are included in the next phase of his massive infrastructure reinvestment program, the American Families Plan. Biden is expected to unveil parts of the proposal this week, focusing on so-called human infrastructure — child care, health care, education and other core aspects of the household architecture that undergird everyday life for countless Americans. With details of the plan still in flux, Democratic members of Congress who will be tasked with guiding the legislation to passage are spending the final hours before Wednesday night’s address trying to insert their priorities into the final $1 trillion-plus package.

  • Biden Set to Unveil Plan Increasing Taxes on Wealthy

    Apr.26 -- President Joe Biden will provide details this week on his plan to increase taxes on the investments, income, and estates of the wealthiest Americans. Bloomberg’s Marty Schenker reports.

  • Facebook Senior Executive Had Expressed Concern Over Exaggeration Of Advertisement Reach: FT

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) senior advertising executive Carolyn Everson had expressed concerns over the claim of overstatement of its advertisement reach against the company triggering a 2018 California lawsuit, the Financial Times reports. A small business owner alleged the Facebook executives of being privy to the deceptive potential reach figure to preserve the company’s bottom-line. Facebook has defended the numbers as estimates. The advertisers paid for actual clicks and impressions instead of the potential reach of the ad, justified Facebook. However, Everson’s 2017 email stated otherwise regarding the potential reach metric. In one of her internal emails, the Facebook product manager said, “revenue we should have never made given the fact [the metric is] based on wrong data.” Several other employees followed suit. The claims will prove costly for Facebook when the company was already battling allegations regarding the 2016 Presidential election tampering via fake accounts. Facebook has refuted the allegations. A 2019 Financial Times investigation detected similar inconsistencies in Facebook’s ads manager despite incorporating changes to its potential reach definition earlier that year. Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.23% at $301.79 on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGerman Group Lodge Antitrust Allegations Over Apple's Privacy UpdateTwitter, Facebook Follow Emergency Order To Suspend Posts Criticizing Indian Government Of Mishandling Pandemic© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden eyes $80 billion IRS boost to help fund family programs: NY Times

    President Joe Biden will seek an extra $80 billion to fund U.S. tax collections that would help pay for his plan to bolster childcare, universal prekindergarten education and paid leave for workers, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Democratic president's proposal to boost the Internal Revenue Service's budget over 10 years would help the agency curb tax evasion through audits of high earners and large corporations and include new disclosure requirements, the Times said, citing two people familiar with the plan. Representatives for the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, had no immediate comment.

  • U.S. resumes J&J vaccine with warning

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, Julie Hyman, and Anjalee Khemlani discuss the latest in the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Biden to sign $15 minimum wage executive order for federal contractors

    President Biden will sign an executive order on Tuesday requiring federal contractors to pay workers a minimum wage of $15 an hour.Why it matters: The order will make good on a promise Biden made his second day in office to raise the minimum wage for a range of federal workers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A White House fact sheet describes the workforce, which includes cleaning, maintenance and cafeteria workers, as "critical to the functioning of the federal government." The big picture: Biden will hold a number of events this week to claim progress on the 100 day promises he made at the beginning of his presidency.He will mark his 100th day on Friday with a trip to Georgia, a red state that he flipped in 2020 that then delivered two Democratic senators — and the majority — in a special election on Jan. 5. The big picture: Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer failed in their effort to include a $15 federal minimum wage in Biden’s signature $1.9 trillion stimulus package, after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that it couldn’t be included under budget reconciliation rules. Biden said afterwards that he would push for Congress to pass a standalone bill to raise the minimum wage.But eight Senate Democrats voted against a measure to attach the $15 minimum wage provision to the stimulus package, suggesting a standalone bill may not have enough votes to pass Congress even without Republicans.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Meeting Is Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Warren Buffett may field questions about stock buybacks, investments, the environment, succession, and even Bitcoin.

  • BP to resume share buybacks as profit soars on strong oil, gas trading

    BP's profit more than tripled to $2.6 billion in the first quarter thanks to stronger oil prices and bumper revenue from natural gas trading, paving the way for the energy company to start buying back its shares. The jump in profits from a year earlier comes as BP says it expects oil demand to recover in 2021 due to strong growth in the United States and China as COVID-19 vaccination programmes accelerate. Helping it deliver on its earlier promise to buy back shares, net debt fell below the company's $35 billion target sooner than expected, dropping $5.6 billion from the end of December to $33.3 billion at the end of March, chiefly due to around $4.8 billion worth of disposals and higher oil prices.

  • Tesla sees bitcoin as important financial tool to access cash quickly

    Tesla's relationship with bitcoin is not a dalliance, according to the comments made by the company's CFO and dubbed "master of coin" Zach Kirkhorn during an earnings call Monday. Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin this quarter and then trimmed its position by 10%, Kirkhorn said during the company quarterly earnings call. Tesla also allows customers to make vehicle deposits and final vehicle purchases using bitcoin.

  • Why Middle Class Taxpayers Could Owe Nothing This Year

    Here's what to know.

  • Home prices surge 12% in February, the biggest jump since 2006 — a $35,000 gain for median-priced homes

    The Mountain region, which incorporates the states traversed by the Rocky Mountains including Arizona and Idaho, saw the largest gain.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab