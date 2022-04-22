Biden Signs Earth Day Order to Protect Old-Growth Forests

Biden Signs Earth Day Order to Protect Old-Growth Forests
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Sink and Josh Wingrove
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden signed an Earth Day executive order designed to safeguard old-growth forests that have come under threat from wildfires and drought.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Our forests are our planet’s lungs,” Biden said Friday in Seattle, adding that the measure would help make forests more resilient to wildfires.

“These are the forests that store and sequester incredible amounts of carbon, and help us fight climate change,” he said.

Biden used the event -- which coincided with Earth Day -- to highlight his administration’s efforts to combat climate change and safeguard the environment.

“We did more than set bold goals, we acted to achieve them,” Biden said, citing last year’s White House climate summit. “We need Congress to act as well.”

Under the new order, federal government will inventory the old-growth forests on federal lands and conduct an analysis of the threats facing them -- as well as policies that could reduce those risks.

That work will help determine how the administration spends $8 billion in forest and land-management funds provided in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year, as well as $5.7 billion for wildfire management included in this year’s government funding bill.

Scientists have identified old-growth trees as critical to fighting climate change because they function as reservoirs for carbon dioxide -- a key greenhouse gas. But timber companies have resisted restrictions regarding their logging operations on federal land, while others have argued that dense forests can fuel more extreme forest fires.

The executive order requires the government to develop reforestation targets, and seeks to bolster federal cone and seed collection and nursery capacity. Shortages of location-specific seeds have hindered efforts to plant new trees in the aftermath of devastating wildfires.

The president also is directing the State Department to find ways to discourage deforestation abroad, particularly in countries that clear woods to produce agricultural commodities like beef, soy, and palm oil.

Biden signed the order as the White House has faced criticism from environmental activists over the inability to secure legislation to provide significant funding for his climate agenda, as well as his recent efforts to encourage oil production as gasoline prices rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But aides have insisted in recent days that funding secured through the infrastructure bill as well as other executive actions, have left the U.S. on track in the campaign to address climate change.

“We are going to continue to meet our climate goals,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Friday’s focus on forest protection also allows Biden to draw implicit contrast with his predecessor. Former President Donald Trump frequently clashed with elected officials in Western states when he blamed them for forest management and downplayed the role of climate change in the surge of large-scale wildfires.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Social media ‘well designed’ to destroy democracies, says Obama

    Platforms are built with wrong incentives that end up ‘turbocharging some of humanity’s worst impulses,’ says former president

  • Gun deaths were the leading killer of US children in 2020

    Guns have overtaken car crashes as the leading cause of death among young Americans.

  • Club Med Is Hiring for a Dream Job That Lets You Live at a Punta Cana Resort for a Full Ye

    Yes, 12 months at the Club Med Punta Cana is part of the job description.

  • What Is That White String in Chicken Tenders?

    Chicken strips, chicken tenders, chicken fingers—whatever you call them, they are one of the most popular foods eaten in American households. Anyone who has ever prepared chicken at home has seen that white, string-like piece hanging from the chicken tender portion of the breast. So, what is it? Read on to find out, plus learn what, if anything, you should do about it.

  • Adnoc, Borealis Seek $2 Billion From IPO of Plastics JV

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Borealis AG are seeking to raise about $2 billion from an initial public offering of their plastics joint venture, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariup

  • Biden unveils plans to rescue giant trees as part of Earth Day

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden marked Earth Day on Friday with a speech promoting a new effort to protect old-growth forests as he visits the lush but fire-prone Washington state. The move comes as Biden has drawn fire from environmentalists for shifting his focus from climate change to boosting energy production amid high inflation and war in Europe. The executive order signed by Biden on Friday will create the first-ever inventory of old-growth forests on federal lands and develop a plan to conserve them.

  • Flurry of Hail Falls During Tornado-Warned Storm in Bolivar, Missouri

    Flurries of hail fell in Bolivar, Missouri, amid a tornado-warned storm on April 21.Hail as large as two inches was possible in the area, in the state’s Polk County, the National Weather Service said.These videos posted to Twitter by Adam Riggins shows the shower of hail falling in Bolivar on Thursday. Credit: Adam Riggins / @chromixxxx via Storyful

  • Amazon Plans to Invest $1 Billion in Logistics and Robotics Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it plans to invest $1 billion in companies developing technologies in logistics, supply chain management and safety, as the retailer seeks to keep an eye on new ideas that might aid its core business. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineU

  • Newmont Sees Gold Production Recovery After First-Quarter Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp. is seeing a recovery in production after reporting lower-than-expected output for the first quarter amid rising inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaIt’s “certainly coming out

  • U.S. Supreme Court allows Puerto Rico's exclusion from welfare program

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a bid to extend a federal program offering benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people to residents of Puerto Rico, finding that Congress had the authority to prevent those living in the American territory from receiving the assistance. The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of President Joe Biden's administration, reversing a lower court's ruling that a 1972 decision by Congress to exclude Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program violated a U.S. Constitution requirement that laws apply equally to everyone. The ruling denies the welfare benefits to an estimated 300,000 people on the Caribbean island who otherwise might qualify.

  • Amazon’s Cloud Chief Eyes Acquisitions, Expanding Market Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud chief Adam Selipsky said the e-commerce giant doesn’t plan to spin off its profitable Amazon Web Services division.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to Russia“We have no current plan

  • Tesla’s Stock Stands Apart From the Growth Pack: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ability to navigate a global supply crunch and exceed Wall Street expectations has given its stock a rare distinction among big, fast-growing companies: It’s poised to erase most of its losses for the year.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disne

  • Morgan Stanley Raises Oil Forecasts by $10 Citing Market Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley increased its third- and fourth-quarter price forecasts for global benchmark Brent crude by $10 a barrel due to a greater-than-expected supply deficit driven by Russia and Iran.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Suppo

  • Portman applauds latest aid package to Ukraine, says Ohio ready to welcome refugees

    Portman, applauds, latest, aid, package, to, Ukraine

  • European carmakers should wean off fossil fuels by 2040, Audi chief says

    Europe's carmakers should wean themselves off fossil fuels from 2040, chief executive of Volkswagen's Audi said on Friday, calling for quicker expansion of renewable energy capacity in Bavaria, where Audi is based, and elsewhere. Discussions around a possible embargo on Russian gas in light of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have raised pressure on companies and governments to expand investment into renewable energy, with Mercedes-Benz promising new investments in wind and solar to help power its plants. "Let's be courageous as Europeans and take it upon ourselves to give up on fossil fuels completely from 2040," Markus Duessmann said at a conference.

  • BHP Sees 8% Drop in Iron Ore Exports Amid Logistical Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, reported quarterly iron ore shipments fell 8% from the previous three months as production was affected by coronavirus-related manpower issues and planned maintenance. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S

  • ‘I Don’t Remember’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes Down With Case of Jan. 6 Amnesia While Under Oath

    "I don't remember" has been a familiar refrain during the conspiracy theorist from Georgia's testimony about her alleged role in the events of Jan. 6

  • Russian General Lets Slip a Secret Plan to Invade Another Country and Seize Ukraine’s Entire Coastline

    Artyom AnikeevAs Russian troops tighten their grip on the strategic port town of Mariupol, their strategy is finally becoming clear. Russian military commander Rustam Minnekaev now says the second phase of President Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” is focused on establishing a “land corridor” from the Donbas all the way to Moldova, which would cut off the rest of Ukraine from the sea.“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine. This

  • Man spent 47 minutes reeling in rare fish — then released it, Missouri officials say

    His tackle wrapped around the tail of the state-endangered fish, officials say.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Trump Denial Falls Apart In Hours With Release Of New Audio

    The House minority leader got busted after new audio shows what he really said about the former president behind the scenes.