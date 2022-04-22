Biden Signs Earth Day Order to Protect Old-Growth Forests

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden signed an Earth Day executive order designed to safeguard old-growth forests that have come under threat from wildfires and drought.

“Our forests are our planet’s lungs,” Biden said Friday in Seattle, adding that the measure would help make forests more resilient to wildfires.

“These are the forests that store and sequester incredible amounts of carbon, and help us fight climate change,” he said.

Biden used the event -- which coincided with Earth Day -- to highlight his administration’s efforts to combat climate change and safeguard the environment.

“We did more than set bold goals, we acted to achieve them,” Biden said, citing last year’s White House climate summit. “We need Congress to act as well.”

Under the new order, federal government will inventory the old-growth forests on federal lands and conduct an analysis of the threats facing them -- as well as policies that could reduce those risks.

That work will help determine how the administration spends $8 billion in forest and land-management funds provided in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year, as well as $5.7 billion for wildfire management included in this year’s government funding bill.

Scientists have identified old-growth trees as critical to fighting climate change because they function as reservoirs for carbon dioxide -- a key greenhouse gas. But timber companies have resisted restrictions regarding their logging operations on federal land, while others have argued that dense forests can fuel more extreme forest fires.

The executive order requires the government to develop reforestation targets, and seeks to bolster federal cone and seed collection and nursery capacity. Shortages of location-specific seeds have hindered efforts to plant new trees in the aftermath of devastating wildfires.

The president also is directing the State Department to find ways to discourage deforestation abroad, particularly in countries that clear woods to produce agricultural commodities like beef, soy, and palm oil.

Biden signed the order as the White House has faced criticism from environmental activists over the inability to secure legislation to provide significant funding for his climate agenda, as well as his recent efforts to encourage oil production as gasoline prices rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But aides have insisted in recent days that funding secured through the infrastructure bill as well as other executive actions, have left the U.S. on track in the campaign to address climate change.

“We are going to continue to meet our climate goals,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Friday’s focus on forest protection also allows Biden to draw implicit contrast with his predecessor. Former President Donald Trump frequently clashed with elected officials in Western states when he blamed them for forest management and downplayed the role of climate change in the surge of large-scale wildfires.

