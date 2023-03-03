Biden plans to veto Senate's ESG measure: What's behind the GOP backlash against ESG?

12
Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Senate Republicans, with an assist from two Democrats, voted Wednesday to block a Labor Department rule allowing retirement plans to weigh environmental, social and corporate governance factors when making investments.

A similar vote by House Republicans took place Tuesday. President Biden says he will veto the Senate resolution.

The congressional showdown was months in the making.

Conservative advocacy groups backed by right-wing donors have mounted a campaign in statehouses across the country. They say that ESG is just another example of “woke” influence on big business.

GOP message to 'woke' businesses: Get out of politics

ESG investing: What is an ESG score for investing?

GOP vs. ESG: Why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republicans are fighting 'woke' ESG investing

ESG advocates argue that climate change and boardroom diversity are financial issues that should be considered alongside more traditional financial analysis because they signal investments that are riskier than they may appear.

What is ESG?

ESG is an investing strategy that takes into account environmental, social and corporate governance factors in addition to financial analysis.

It is popular with major pension funds that invest the retirements of millions of workers as well as retail investors.

What is an example of ESG?

Investment managers who dig deeper into the environmental records of companies may spot a worrisome trend such as greater regulatory scrutiny or potential upside such as taking steps to mitigate the effects of climate change on the business.

Who is BlackRock and the other top ESG players?

The top three investment firms are BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. They collectively manage $22 trillion in assets from pension funds and other big institutional investors.

Why is ESG investing under fire?

ESG is seen as a threat to the oil, gas and coal industries amid a nationwide push away from fossil fuels.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) talks to reporters during a news conference. Senate Republicans criticized the Biden Administration over a proposed new rule allowing retirement funds to take into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) talks to reporters during a news conference. Senate Republicans criticized the Biden Administration over a proposed new rule allowing retirement funds to take into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

Corporate environmental efforts often include reducing carbon footprints and divesting from fossil fuels.

Who is against ESG? (Think Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis)

Red states from Florida to Texas to West Virginia have launched investigations and pulled billions from money managers like BlackRock despite concerns that doing so may hurt financially.

A leader in the anti-ESG movement is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"ESG provides a pretext for CEOs to use shareholder assets to target issues like reducing the use of fossil fuels and restricting Second Amendment rights. It is, in effect, a way for the political left to achieve through corporate power what they cannot achieve at the ballot box," DeSantis wrote in his new book, "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for American Revival."

Other critics include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose company was booted from the S&P 500 ESG index last year. “ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors,” he said at the time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ESG investing has become a flashpoint for Republican rage. This is why

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Senate Democrats join GOP in rejecting socially conscious investing rule, rushing it back to Biden for a promised veto

    Two Senate Democrats likely facing tough reelection bids in 2024 sided with every Republican Wednesday in opposing socially conscious investing rules.

  • What is ESG investing and why do some hate it so much?

    The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn a Labor Department rule allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions, following a similar vote by House Republicans on Tuesday. It sets the stage for a potential first veto by President Joe Biden. Critics say ESG investments allocate money based on political agendas, such as a drive against climate change, rather than on earning the best returns for savers.

  • Residents of Japan seek compensation from N Korea for abuses

    A group of residents of Japan who say they suffered decades of human rights abuses in North Korea after being lured there by false promises of a “Paradise on Earth” asked a Japanese appeals court on Friday to rule that the North should pay them compensation. The five plaintiffs, including ethnic Koreans and Japanese, moved to North Korea under a 1959-1984 program in which the North promised free health care, education, jobs and other benefits. The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in 2018 with Tokyo District Court seeking 100 million yen ($900,000) each in compensation for "illegal solicitation and detainment.”

  • White House denies Biden was laughing at mother of fentanyl victims as she demands apology

    Rebecca Kiessling says it was ‘disgusting’ of the president to mock the death of her sons

  • New Yorkers are the No.1 movers to Florida. Find out why.

    Since at least 2016, the Empire State has topped the list for sending its residents to the Sunshine State, data from the Census Bureau shows.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: How I became a tool of China's giant anti-American propaganda machine

    Xi Jinping's Xinhua news agency used my work to help promote its distorted vision of life in the U.S. and China.

  • At least 13 mayors arrested on child sex crimes since 2021

    At least 13 mayors were arrested on child sex-related crimes since 2021, ranging from child pornography to sexual assault, a new Fox News Digital analysis has found.

  • Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting the White House on Friday for a private meeting with President Joe Biden.

  • German chancellor to discuss Ukraine, China with Biden during 'working visit' to White House

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's meeting with President Joe Biden will be his first visit to the White House since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Michael B. Jordan reveals how ‘Naruto,’ ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and other anime influenced ‘Creed III'

    “Creed III” director and star Michael B. Jordan made sure to inject anime influences into his new film as much as possible. In a recent interview with Polygon, Jordan, 36, divulged just how much of “Creed III” was inspired by various anime he grew up watching. This time around, Adonis squares off against an old childhood friend who mysteriously shows up out of the blue: Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson, played by “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star Jonathan Majors.

  • With guns now allowed on college campuses, WV governor pledges 'mess with us, we can mess back'

    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a campus carry bill into law, allowing concealed carry permit holders to carry their firearms on college campuses in the state.

  • US, South Korea Plan Joint Military Drill Set to Anger Pyongyang

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea plan to hold large-scale military drills, defying threats by North Korea to unleash an unprecedented response to the exercises and turn the Pacific Ocean into its “firing range.”Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationAmericans Need

  • Stocks gain as Fed official backs quarter-point hike

    STORY: When the Fed speaks, the market listens. And on Thursday, Wall Street liked what it heard.Credit this man: Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, who sparked a relief rally in stocks when he said he preferred a “slow and steady” approach by the Fed to taming inflation.That sent Wall Street’s main indexes, which had started the day slow, ending in positive territory. The Dow gained one percent, and the S&P and Nasdaq each added roughly three-quarters of a percent.Bostic on Thursday said the Fed should stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases, arguing that the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy may only begin to "bite" in earnest this spring. Some traders had begun to price in a half-point hike by the Fed at its next meeting this month.Data on Thursday also showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell again last week, indicating continued strength in the labor market – something that won’t last, says Heartland Advisors CEO Will Nasgovitz.“It looks as though we’re going to see a deterioration in the job market. S&P 500 earnings is a good leading indicator of job openings – that appears to be rolling over. National Association of Independent Business’ intentions for adding employment has clearly plummeted – that’s usually a leading indicator of unemployment going higher. So perhaps the market’s saying that we’re seeing the last gasp of strength in the employment market and perhaps then the Fed will be relenting down the road.”Monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days will offer investors more clues on how aggressive the central bank may be.As for individual movers, Salesforce soared 11.5% to notch its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 2020, after the cloud-based software firm forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates and doubled its share buyback to $20 billion.Tesla fell nearly 6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team's four-hour presentation failed to impress investors with few details on its plan to unveil an affordable electric vehicle.And Macy's jumped 11% after the department store chain forecast full-year profit above Wall Street’s estimates.

  • Senate passes measure to block ESG in 401(k)s, Biden poised to veto

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses a measure passed by Congress to prevent retirement account managers from considering environmental, social, and governance factors and the Republican Party's crusade against "woke" investing.

  • Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot harm, Justice Dept. says

    Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in a federal court case testing Trump's legal vulnerability for his speech before the riot. The Justice Department told a Washington federal appeals court in a legal filing that it should allow the lawsuits to move forward, rejecting Trump’s argument that he is immune from the claims.

  • Her sons’ deaths to fentanyl were dragged into DC’s hyper-partisan politics. Now Rebecca Kiessling wants Joe Biden to apologise

    OPIOID EPIDEMIC: Rebecca Kiessling says it was ‘disgusting’ of the president to laugh after Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely blamed him for her sons’ fatal opioid overdose. She tells Bevan Hurley that the response reveals the true nature of the consoler-in-chief

  • Sarah Ferguson Weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Life Outside the Royal Family

    This past January marked exactly three years since Prince Harry (38) and his wife, Meghan Markle (41), officially stepped down from their senior titles. Since then, the married couple has created a life for themselves outside of the royal family by moving to California to raise their two children, Archie (3) and Lilibet (1). Many royal spectators have shared their thoughts about the Sussexes' decision to leave. And now, Sarah Ferguson, 63, is opening up about her feelings toward the departure. T

  • Ron DeSantis stands no chance against a political barbarian like Donald Trump

    There is one thing I like about former President Donald Trump: He's going to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' life absolutely miserable.

  • Millions of Americans nearing retirement without savings

    About half of all Americans ages 55 to 66 have no retirement savings, according to U.S. Census data. Janet Shamlian examines the financial struggles many face as they near retirement in the CBS News series "Retirement Ready."

  • Georgia football has a discipline problem that calls for action from Kirby Smart | Toppmeyer

    Once is an incident, twice is a pattern and three times is a problem. Kirby Smart has a discipline problem within Georgia's football program.