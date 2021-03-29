Biden pleads with governors to reinstate mask mandates as COVID-19 infections rise and CDC director says she's 'scared' by spread

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Relman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden
President Joe Biden on March 23. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

  • President Biden pleaded with governors to reinstate mask mandates as COVID-19 cases climb.

  • "Please, this is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down," Biden said.

  • Biden also cited CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who said she's "scared" by the virus's spread.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden pleaded with governors and local leaders to reinstate mask mandates to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as US cases rise again, even as millions are vaccinated.

"I'm reiterating my call for every governor, mayor, and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate," Biden said during an address from the White House on Monday afternoon. "Please, this is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down. And businesses should require masks as well. The failure to take this virus seriously is precisely what got us into this mess in the first place."

Biden added, "Mask up, mask up. It's a patriotic duty. It's the only way we ever get back to normal, to cheer together in stadiums full of fans, to gather together on holidays again safely, go to graduations, weddings."

The president noted that while COVID-19 cases have fallen significantly as millions of Americans have gotten vaccinated, cases are beginning to tick up again and deaths are rising in some parts of the country. The seven-day case average in the US has risen about 16% over the past week.

Biden condemned "reckless" behavior, likely referring to maskless crowds in places like Florida, which has reopened more quickly than any other state. Florida has seen a steep rise in cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the UK.

"The war on COVID-19 is far from over," Biden said. "With cases rising again, new variants are spreading and, sadly, some of the reckless behavior we've seen on television over the past few weeks means new cases are to come in the weeks ahead."

He added, "People are letting up on precautions, which is a very bad thing. ... We're giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains."

Biden also cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who delivered an emotional plea on Monday for Americans to remain vigilant. Walensky said she is "scared" by the uptick in cases.

"I am asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends," she said.

Walensky is scheduled to speak with governors on Tuesday about why they shouldn't lift their pandemic-related restrictions yet.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Right now I'm scared': CDC director says she is worried about rising COVID cases

    On Monday Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she has a feeling of "impending doom" as COVID-19 cases around the country rise.

  • Biden announces 90% of Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    The Biden administration is taking steps to ramp up the pace of vaccination as part of an effort to make all US adults eligible by May 1.

  • Biden CDC Director Fears ‘Impending Doom’ of Another COVID Surge: ‘Right Now I’m Scared’

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director under President Biden, said she has a feeling of “impending doom” that the country is facing a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Speaking to reporters in a virtual press conference, Walensky explained that while “we are just almost there — but not quite yet,” rising cases to around 70,000 per day have given her cause for concern. COVID tracking from the New York Times shows that, over the last two weeks, cases have risen by 15 percent to a rolling average of approximately 63,000, while hospitalizations and deaths have fallen by 6 and 29 percent, respectively. “I’m going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” she said. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared.” NEW: CDC Director Walensky on rising US coronavirus cases and hospitalizations: "Right now, I'm scared … I so badly want to be done, I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, but not quite yet, and so I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer." pic.twitter.com/hYnjOSmXqK — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 29, 2021 Walensky, who said “I’m speaking today not necessarily as your CDC Director and not only as your CDC Director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter,” cited COVID case counts in France, Germany, and Italy as potential COVID harbingers for the United States. In recent weeks, she explained, “those countries have experienced a consistent and worrying spike in cases.” Speaking hours later, President Joe Biden said he “shares the sentiment” that Walensky expressed. “The CDC expressed earlier today that this is not a time to lessen our efforts. That’s what she said. We could still see a setback in the vaccination program and most importantly, if we let our guard down now, we could see it getting worse not better,” he said. Data from Johns Hopkins shows that over the last two weeks, the rolling average of daily cases has increased in France and Germany — by approximately 13,000 to 37,500, and by 6,000 to 16,000, respectively — while plateauing at around 22,000 in Italy. Comparing vaccination data shows that the U.S. has administered 143 million doses, covering an estimated 22 percent of the population, while France, Germany, and Italy have covered 8.0, 7.4, and 7.7 percent, respectively with a combined 31.3 million doses. “We are not powerless, we can change this trajectory of the pandemic,” Walensky continued. “But it will take all of us recommitting to following the public health prevention strategies consistently, while we work to get the American public vaccinated.”

  • 90% of all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    Mr. Biden on Monday also warned Americans "don't let up now" and called on governors who have lifted mask mandates to reinstate them.

  • U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday extended through June 30 a nationwide order to prevent millions of U.S. renters from being evicted amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC's moratorium on most residential evictions - which the agency justified citing the public health crisis - had been set to expire on Wednesday. "Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings - like homeless shelters - by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

  • Canada to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, require new risk analysis

    Canadian health officials said on Monday they would stop offering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people under age 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's benefits and risks based on age and gender. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered. "We are pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 55 years of age pending further risk benefit analysis," Canada's deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo said at a media briefing.

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Are Epilators The Most Underrated Hair Removal Tool?

    Here's why you should use one if you have sensitive skin. Waxing can be irritating, shaving doesn't last, and laser hair removal can be super pricey and require a lot of in-office sessions. To find out more about this hair removal method, Women’s Health tapped Jane MacKinnon, a licensed esthetician at the Shafer Clinic in New York City.

  • Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55

    Canada is suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 55 following concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended a pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons and the Canadian provinces, which administer health in the country, announced the suspensions Monday. “There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks,” Dr. Shelley Deeks, Vice Chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

  • Twitter-less, Donald Trump finds it's harder to get message out

    Former President Donald Trump likes press releases but public relations specialists and political strategists say they are no substitute for Twitter.

  • CDC director fights back tears as she warns of soaring COVID-19 cases: 'Right now I'm scared'

    Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, warned of "impending doom" and the possibility of a fourth surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime case

    U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. An amended indictment against Maxwell now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein. Maxwell, who was Epstein's longtime associate and former girlfriend, faces new charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor in the eight-count indictment, as well as earlier charges that include perjury.

  • Miami Beach entrepreneur and father of three killed in a crash with a boat

    Aaron Hirschhorn, entrepreneur and founder of DogVacay, was 42

  • Canceled Olympics tickets may end up costing foreign spectators big

    Foreign spectators will get money back on their canceled Tokyo Olympics tickets, but whether they'll be reimbursed for the full price they paid remains to be seen, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Tokyo organizers remain in a standoff with authorized third-party ticket resellers over who should bear the costs of service fees — extra charges on ticket purchases to account for things like currency conversion and credit card fees — paid by foreign spectators who are now barred from attending the Games because of COVID-19 restrictions. The resellers want the organizers to repay the full amount, while the organizers say they'll only refund the face value of the tickets. Alan Dizdarevic, the CEO of U.S. reseller CoSport, which added a 20 percent service fee, said "there's nothing to give back of the 20 percent, because it's all been spent. There was no profit." So, as things stand, the purchasers will have to take a hit. For example, an American who spent $1,514 for a pair of tickets to swimming medal events, the face value-only refund was $1,397, a loss of $117, the Journal reports. On its own, that doesn't seem unreasonable for an individual who could afford those tickets in the first place, but when considering that 68,000 Americans (and around 600,000 foreigners total) purchased tickets to the Games, the aggregate consumer loss would be quite high if the hosts and the reseller can't come to some form of agreement. It's also unclear what will happen to folks who booked hotels. So far, there's no indication Japanese officials are planning to intervene and insist hotels issue refunds for canceled stays, the Journal reports. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksNew York is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults next weekWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Mecklenburg COVID vaccine appointments to open for all adults. Here’s how to sign up

    For the first time in Mecklenburg County, anyone over the age of 16 will be able to sign up for these COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • Poeltl, DeRozan lead Spurs past Bulls in Vucevic's debut

    Gregg Popovich became the fastest to reach 1,300 career wins, not that San Antonio’s veteran coach cared about the milestone. Popovich was prouder that the Spurs snapped a four-game losing streak during a difficult point of the season. Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat Chicago 120-104 on Saturday night in Nikola Vucevic’s debut with the Bulls.

  • State's vaccination push shifts into high gear

    Federal resources will dramatically increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinations available at a mass vaccination center in Boston.