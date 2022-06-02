Biden’s pledge to send rocket systems to Ukraine is no silver bullet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julian Borger in Washington
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
<span>Photograph: Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

The US decision to supply Ukraine with high-precision multiple launch rocket systems was marked with some fanfare in Washington including a rare newspaper commentary by Joe Biden himself.

The Himars (High mobility artillery rocket system) and the ammunition that Washington is sending with them, will allow Ukrainian forces to hit targets nearly 80km away with high accuracy. That’s twice the range of the US howitzers they have now, and about the same as the most powerful Russian rocket systems. US officials suggested they would help turn the withering artillery duel underway in the Donbas into a fairer fight.

Related: 100 days of war in Ukraine: how the conflict has developed

However, the small print of the deal was underwhelming. This first Himars delivery comprises just four systems, and although they have been pre-positioned in the region for fast delivery, it will take three weeks to train Ukrainian gunners to use them, and another two weeks to train maintenance crews.

In the meantime, Russian artillery is blanketing Ukrainian positions in the east. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview on Wednesday that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed a day and another 500 are wounded. Without stand-off weapons that can target the Russian guns from afar, Ukrainian lines are being pummelled and national morale, one of the decisive factors in the successful defence of Kyiv, is also taking a beating.

Zelenskiy’s government has been screaming for multiple launch rockets for weeks, as it became clear that the battle for the east and south had become one of attrition, so why did it take this long for Biden to make the decision to respond?

Amanda Sloat, the senior director for Europe in the National Security Council (NSC) insisted the administration had been as responsive to Ukrainian military needs as possible but timing had been determined in part by a congressional vote to approve a $40bn aid package for Ukraine.

“Once we got the additional funding from Congress, which was provided on a very solid bipartisan basis, the administration moved quickly in response to the Ukrainians latest request,” Sloat told PBS television.

The bill was passed by the Senate on 19 May and then was hand-carried by an aide on a commercial flight to Seoul where Biden was on an east Asia trip so he could sign it into law as quickly as possible.

However it took another 10 days to make the critical decision, and judging by the leaks from inside the administration, there was a debate over whether to hand over the Himars and over what kind of range to provide.

The underlying concerns were evident in Biden’s op-ed comment piece for the New York Times that coincided with the Himars announcement on Tuesday evening.

The president’s emphasis was on setting parameters for the US involvement in the war. It was titled “What America will and will not do in Ukraine”, and aimed at diplomatic signalling to contain the risk of an escalation of the conflict into a Russia-Nato war.

“As much as I disagree with Mr Putin, and find his actions an outrage, the United States will not try to bring about his ouster in Moscow,” Biden said, as a corrective to his off-the-cuff remark in March that the Russian despot “cannot remain in power”.

Furthermore, the Himars come with strings attached. They cannot be fired into Russian territory, and the very long range munitions have been denied to Kyiv, to help ensure that does not happen.

Biden has made clear that he will not allow a catastrophic failure of Ukrainian defences, but it is just as evident he has concerns about the implications of catastrophic success, a rout of Russian forces with the decisive help of western weapons, bringing with it the danger of a defeated Putin lashing out.

Despite the Kremlin’s near-incessant nuclear sabre-rattling, Biden reassured Americans that: “We currently see no indication that Russia has intent to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.”

However, Biden’s director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, told Congress last month that Putin could reach for the nuclear arsenal if he felt he was losing the war in Ukraine. If he did take that desperate path, Biden warned in his commentary, it “would entail severe consequences”.

What the president did not say was that the US would “respond in kind”, the phrase he mistakenly used in March in reference to the possibility of a Russian chemical weapons attack.

Few believe that the US would respond with a nuclear weapon to a “demonstration detonation” by the Russians, over the sea for instance. During the Obama administration, the National Security Council conducted a war game in similar circumstances and decided that a non-nuclear response was the best of bad options.

In any case, catastrophic success looks a long way off for the Ukrainians right now as they continue to lose territory slowly, and their soldiers considerably faster.

The weapons the US is sending will staunch the losses but not decisively turn the tables.

“No system is going to turn the war,” Colin Kahl, the under secretary of defence for policy, said on Tuesday. “This is a battle of national will. You have ... hundreds of thousands of men mobilised on each side. It is a grinding, hard conflict, and it’s likely to be a conflict [which] will stretch on for a long time.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: US Rockets Require Training; Russia’s Bond Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon said new longer-range rockets the US is providing to Ukraine will require three weeks of training to operate, as Moscow warned the weapons could be used for attacks inside Russian territory.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trill

  • President Zelenskiy: The figurehead of Ukraine's defiance

    Refusing to leave Ukraine's capital of Kyiv at the outbreak of the war, even as Russian bombs rained down, the former comedian rallied his compatriots in broadcasts from the capital. Last Sunday, he went on his first trip east since the war started, visiting Ukrainian troops near the frontline in Kharkiv region. Asked about his daily regime during the war, which will enter its 100th day on Friday, he told Reuters and CNN in a joint interview in March: "I work and I sleep."

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Ready to Settle Eurobond Payment Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Finance Ministry said it is ready to settle claims on its 2022 Eurobonds that were judged to have breached their terms after missing a $1.9 million interest payment, in an attempt to avert an insurance payout potentially worth billions of dollars. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic

  • Putin's Threats Highlight the Dangers of a New, Riskier Nuclear Era

    WASHINGTON — The old nuclear order, rooted in the Cold War’s unthinkable outcomes, was fraying before Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, it is giving way to a looming era of disorder unlike any since the beginning of the Atomic Age. Russia’s regular reminders over the past three months of its nuclear might, even if largely bluster, were the latest evidence of how the potential threat has resurfaced in more overt and dangerous ways. They were enough to draw a pointed warning to Moscow on Tuesday from P

  • Happening in Ukraine today: Russian forces seize half of key city as Europe takes action on gas

    As European Union nations finally agreed to a partial embargo on Russian oil to punish the Kremlin, Russia made gains in eastern Ukraine

  • Oligarch's $300M yacht untouchable in UAE port; US, Germany to provide missile systems: Live Ukraine updates

    Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko had a $600M yacht impounded in Italy. Another $300 million yacht is safe in UAE. Latest news.

  • Presidents report on success of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kherson and Kharkiv regions

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 22:56 Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. Source: Presidential video address Quote: "We have achieved some success on the Kherson front and are advancing in the Kharkiv region.

  • Russia says it's completed testing of hypersonic Zircon cruise missile

    Alexander Moiseyev, commander of the Northern Fleet, said the Admiral Golovko frigate would become the first to be armed full-time with the Zircon, TASS news agency reported. President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems, travelling at nine times the speed of sound.

  • UN report: Over 1 million displaced in Myanmar amid violence

    The United Nations' humanitarian relief agency says the number of people displaced within strife-torn Myanmar has for the first time exceeded 1 million, with well over half the total losing their homes after a military takeover last year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a report that an already critical situation is being exacerbated by ongoing fighting between the military government and its opponents, the increasing prices of essential commodities, and the coming of monsoon season, while funding for its relief efforts is severely inadequate. Myanmar’s army in February last year seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread peaceful protests.

  • Russia tightens grip on Ukrainian factory city, decries U.S. rocket supplies

    Russian forces tightened their grip on an industrial Ukrainian city as part of their drive to control the eastern Donbas region and targeted rail links used to ferry in weapons from Kyiv's Western allies as the war approaches its 100th day on Friday. Russia has accused the United States of adding "fuel to the fire" after President Joe Biden announced a $700 million weapons package for Kyiv that will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80 km (50 miles). U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine had promised it would not use the systems to hit targets inside Russia.

  • A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally

    As oil prices continue to rise unabated, Italy’s Prime Minister has suggested that the U.S. and the EU should create a cartel of oil consumers to keep prices down

  • In north of Kherson Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 20 settlements from Russians

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 19:46 In the north of the Kherson region, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 20 settlements from the Russian occupiers. Source: Hennadii Lahuta, the Head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, on air of the national 24/7 newscast Lahuta's quote: "More than 20 settlements have been liberated near the side of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

  • Kendrick Perkins picks Nick Collison as his favorite teammate to play with during career

    Perk & Nick were teammates from 2011 to 2015.

  • Russia says U.S. rocket supplies to Ukraine risk widening conflict

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Wednesday sharply criticised a U.S. decision to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine, warning it could widen the conflict and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington. U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new U.S. package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war that began with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire."

  • Yes, that 'Fear the Walking Dead' exit is real: Alycia Debnam-Carey departs after 7 seasons

    The Walking Dead universe has lost another battle-hardened veteran of the zombie apocalypse. Posting on Instagram Monday, actress Alycia Debnam-Carey confirmed that she will not reprise the role of her fan favorite character — Alicia Clark — after Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. "Tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark," she wrote in the caption. "I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on Fear the Walkin

  • Ukrainian soldiers destroy 29 units of aggressors' military equipment in the east

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 21:51 Ukrainian military personnel repulsed 9 aggressors' attacks on the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts on Tuesday, 31 May, destroying 29 pieces of the invaders' military equipment.

  • Ashley Graham’s Thong Sandals With Irregular Heels Are ‘Bringing Out the Fabulous’

    The model, Ashley Graham looks away from the camera as she struts in an all-white outfit and mule thong sandals.

  • Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

    An apparent social media ruse suggests digits are being sold for thousands of dollars to beat poverty.

  • Cyber Command chief confirms US took part in offensive cyber operations

    U.S. Cyber Command Director Gen. Paul Nakasone confirmed for the first time that the U.S. had conducted offensive cyber operations in support of Ukraine. “We’ve conducted a series of operations across the full spectrum: offensive, defensive, [and] information operations,” Nakasone said in an interview Wednesday with Sky News, a British television news channel. Although the general…

  • South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

    Xenophobia leads immigrants in Alexandra to live in fear.