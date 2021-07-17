Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling

President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 16, 2021, to spend the weekend at Camp David. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge's ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution.

He said in a statement that Friday's decision was “deeply disappointing,” and although the judge's order did not affect those already covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, it ”relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future.”

The program has allowed thousands of young people who were brought illegally into the United States as children, or overstayed visas, to live, work and remain in the country. Many of the recipients, commonly known as “Dreamers,” have now been in the U.S. for a decade or longer.

But Texas and eight other states sued to halt DACA, arguing that President Barack Obama lacked the power to create the program because it circumvented Congress. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in Houston agreed, and while his ruling left the program intact for existing recipients, it barred the government from approving any new applications.

In his statement, Biden urged Congress to move forward with legislation to permanently protect those covered by the program. "Only Congress can ensure a permanent solution by granting a path to citizenship for Dreamers that will provide the certainty and stability that these young people need and deserve,” the president said.

“I have repeatedly called on Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, and I now renew that call with the greatest urgency," he said. "It is my fervent hope that through reconciliation or other means, Congress will finally provide security to all Dreamers, who have lived too long in fear.”

The House approved legislation in March creating a pathway toward citizenship for those impacted, but the measure has stalled in the Senate. Immigration advocates hope to include a provision in sweeping budget legislation Democrats want to pass this year, but it’s unclear whether that language will survive.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden promises to appeal immigration ruling, urges Congress to act

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Justice Department will appeal a "deeply disappointing" ruling by a federal judge in Texas on a program that protects from deportation certain immigrants brought to the United States as children, while also urging Congress to take action. The White House issued Biden's statement a day after U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states led by Texas suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Hanen ruled that Democratic former President Barack Obama acted unlawfully when he created the program in 2012 by executive action.

  • Biden said DOJ will appeal 'deeply' disappointing ruling that found DACA illegal and blocked new applicants

    Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would protect Dreamers from the threat of deportation.

  • U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing that it was illegally created by former President Barack Obama in 2012. Hanen found the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when it was created but said that since there were so many people currently enrolled in the program - nearly 650,000 - his ruling would be temporarily stayed for their cases and their renewal applications.

  • ‘Normal is not good enough’: After Trump, pressure’s on Biden to create new ethics rules

    Government watchdog groups are urging Biden to hire an ethics director at the White House the way George W. Bush and Barack Obama did.

  • U.S. appeals courts dismiss government's appeals of TikTok rulings

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two U.S. appeals courts dismissed the Justice's Department's legal challenges to court rulings that barred a Trump-era effort to ban new downloads of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok. The Justice Department on Monday asked two appeals courts to dismiss its appeals after President Joe Biden in June withdrew a series of executive orders by then-President Donald Trump that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat, TikTok and other Chinese apps. Biden ordered a new review of the apps' impact on U.S. users' privacy.

  • Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic's death

    The family of a political activist who died in the custody of Palestinian security forces last month on Saturday accused the Palestinian Authority of trying to cover up his death. Relatives of Nazir Banat said they still have not received a document with an official cause of death and said the Palestinian Authority has made efforts to settle the matter out of court. Nazir Banat was an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who called on Western nations to stop providing aid to the PA due to human rights violations and growing authoritarianism.

  • A Federal Judge Has Blocked New DACA Applicants From Deportation Protections

    The order doesn't affect current DACA recipients, but it stops the government from approving any new applications.View Entire Post ›

  • Column: Does Biden intend to curtail the Supreme Court's powers?

    Some of those testifying before the president's reform commission say the high court shouldn't have the right to overturn laws passed by legislatures.

  • Biden, Merkel fail to resolve differences about Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed on Thursday to settle their dispute over Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline but said they agreed that Moscow must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to coerce its neighbors. "Good friends can disagree," Biden told reporters after two meetings with Merkel at the White House, adding that both leaders had asked their teams to look at practical measures they could take together if Russia's actions posed a threat. Merkel said Russia could face EU sanctions if it violated its agreement to continue shipping gas supplies through Ukraine.

  • The Latest: UK health minister tests positive for COVID-19

    Britain’s health minister says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms. Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he has tested positive with a rapid test and is self-isolating as he awaits the results of a more accurate PCR test. Javid said Saturday, “I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild.”

  • Federal judge deals devastating blow to DACA

    A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Obama administration did not have the authority and take proper steps to set up the DACA program in 2012.

  • Texas Democrats vs. Gov. Greg Abbott: Who will blink first? Abbott may have the upper hand

    Texas Democrats will probably "blink first" in standoff over Texas voting bill, analysts said, because Abbot has more political advantages at this stage.

  • Desperate for vaccines amid surge, Iranians flock to Armenia

    In Iran, the urgency of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is growing by the day. Although the sanctions-hit country has imported some Russian and Chinese vaccines, joined the U.N.-supported COVAX program for vaccine sharing and developed three of its own vaccines, doses remain scarce.

  • Tyrell Hatton's middle-finger salute for fans at The Open

    Hot-headed Tyrrell Hatton angrily stuck his middle finger up at fans, then pointed and swore at the galleries after a double bogey during the second round at the Open. Tempers boiled over as the Briton, who had high hopes for the championship at Royal St George's, attempted to claw back an eight-shot gap to leader Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton first gestured rudely towards the crowd, then, after finally sinking his putt, pointed his club towards a spectator while muttering obscenities in the crowd's

  • Tennis player de Minaur has COVID-19, out of Tokyo Olympics

    Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian Olympic team's chef de mission Ian Chesterman told media in Tokyo on Friday that de Minaur was “shattered” over the news. “We are very disappointed for Alex," Chesterman said.

  • Full COVID Vaccine Approval Is Coming. But Is It Too Late?

    Pavlo GoncharGetty ImagesHalf a year after the wildly successful development of life-saving vaccines, the United States is closer than ever to getting one of its COVID-19 shots fully approved, as opposed to merely authorized for emergency use during a raging pandemic.The only problem is that the agency has been outrun by conspiracy theorists and, most recently, an extremely dangerous new variant.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted Pfizer and BioNTech priority review designati

  • Gunman captured in standoff that killed 1 officer, wounded 4 in small West Texas city

    Authorities used robots to enter the home.

  • Biden says DOJ to appeal DACA ruling he calls 'deeply disappointing'

    President Joe Biden said it's "deeply disappointing" that a federal judge in Texas has ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program as unlawful, and said the Department of Justice will appeal the decision. The president also said the Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a proposed rule on DACA "in the near future." "While the court’s order does not now affect current DACA recipients, this decision nonetheless relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future," Biden said in a statement on Saturday.

  • Can Someone Explain Why Sarah Silverman and Steven Yeun Are in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'?

    The two (extremely!) accomplished actors briefly appear as Warner Bros. executives and then never return. That's all, folks.

  • AP: Few Arizona voter fraud cases undercut Trump's claims

    An Associated Press investigation has found county election officials throughout Arizona have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud from last year's presidential election that require review by local prosecutors