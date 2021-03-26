Biden pledges to prevent China from becoming the world's 'leading' country

Casting America's competition with Beijing as the most important front in a generational struggle between democracy and autocracy, Biden reiterated a plan to convene a democracy summit and more than double the amount of investment in science and technology as a percentage of GDP.

"I see stiff competition with China," Biden said in his first press conference as president. "China has an overall goal, and I don't criticise them for the goal, but they have an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world. That's not going to happen on my watch, because United States is going to continue to grow and expand."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Biden lamented that US investment in "pure research and investment in science" had dropped to 0.7 per cent of the country's GDP, down from "a little over 2 per cent" in the 1960s.

"The future lies and who can in fact, own the future as it relates to technology, quantum computing and a whole range of things, including the medical field," he said, pledging to ensure that investment in areas including medical research, artificial intelligence and quantum computing adds up to "closer to 2 per cent".

While Trump's secretary of state Mike Pompeo frequently denounced the Chinese government's treatment of Uygurs and opposition activists in Hong Kong, and placed sanctions on dozens of officials in response, the former president rarely voiced the same criticism.

Biden spoke sentimentally about his previous interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him a "smart guy", but reiterating that Xi "doesn't have a democracy-with-a-small-d bone in his body".

Story continues

"He's one of the guys like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future [and that] democracy can't function in an ever complex world," he said.

"We're not looking for confrontation, although we know there will be steep, steep competition," he added. "This is a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century, and autocracies."

Biden also addressed on Thursday North Korea's apparent firing of two short-range missiles, the country's first missile test since he took office in January, characterising the move as a violation of United Nations sanctions.

"We're consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses if [the North Koreans] choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly," Biden said.

"But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearisation."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.