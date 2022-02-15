Biden Pledges to ‘Respond Forcefully’ if Russia Targets Americans in Ukraine

Caroline Downey
·2 min read

In a White House address Tuesday, President Biden pledged to to “respond forcefully” if Russia targets Americans in any potential attack on Ukraine. He also promised to defend America’s NATO allies with the “full force of American power” amid the heightened tensions in Eastern Europe, though he also specified he would not send U.S. troops to defend Ukraine, which is not part of the alliance.

“Make no mistake, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power,” Biden said. “An attack against one NATO country is an attack against all of us.”

Biden clarified that the U.S. would not deploy American troops to Ukraine but would send support to the country’s military if a conflict breaks out.

“While I will not send American servicemen to fight in Ukraine, we have supplied the Ukrainian military equipment to help them defend themselves,” Biden said in his remarks. “We provided training and advice and intelligence for the same purpose.”

GOP senators this afternoon announced that they would propose a severe sanctions package proposal to retaliate against Russia if it launches an incursion into Ukraine. Previous bipartisan negotiations on a different sanctions bill faltered this week, as the Senate approached an upcoming recess.

Amid Moscow’s claims that Russia had walked back its aggressive positioning on Ukraine’s border, Biden signaled optimism but said the U.S. has “not yet verified” these claims. He confirmed that U.S. analysts believe Russian forces still “remain very much in a threatening position.” Russia has amassed over 150,000 troops around Ukraine and in Belarus, Biden said.

He also encouraged Moscow to take the diplomatic route to de-escalation.

“To the citizens of Russia, you are not our enemy,” Biden said. “And I do not believe you want a bloody destructive war against Ukraine, a country and the people with whom you share such deep ties of family history and culture.”

“77 years ago our people fought and sacrificed side-by-side to end the worst war in history. World War II was a war of necessity. But if Russia attacks Ukraine, it would be a war of choice — a war without cause or reason,” he added.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian attack on Ukraine 'remains distinctly possible' -Biden

    “To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy, and I don’t believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," Biden said in nationally televised remarks from the White House.Biden said the United States is "not seeking direct confrontation with Russia" but that if Russia were to attack Americans in Ukraine, "We will respond forcefully."Biden said the United States and its NATO allies are prepared for whatever happens and that Russia will pay a steep economic price if Moscow launches an invasion.He said a Russian attack on Ukraine remains a possibility and reports that some Russian forces have moved away from the Ukraine border have not yet been verified by the United States."We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains very much a possibility."

  • Stock Market Gains As Tensions On Ukraine Ease And As Travel Gets A Boost

    The stock market bounced Tuesday on the reducing of tensions on Ukraine and as travel got a boost from easing restrictions on Covid.

  • Everything in place for massive Russian attack on Ukraine, France says

    France's foreign minister said on Monday that everything was in place for Russian forces to invade quickly in Ukraine, adding that Europe was ready to impose massive sanctions if it happened. He said the assessment was shared by Paris and its allies, although he said nothing indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made that decision.

  • Stocks rally, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West. President Joe Biden later said a Russian attack on Ukraine remained possible and that the United States would defend every inch of NATO territory. Gold and bond prices slid as safe-haven assets lost some of their appeal with tensions possibly easing over Ukraine.

  • Gold futures mark first loss in 8 sessions

    Gold futures end lower on Tuesday as the steady march toward conflict in Russia over Ukraine is seen easing somewhat, momentarily weakening bullion's bull case.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Soars Past $44K as Ukraine Tensions Lessen

    Ether and other major altcoins rose sharply after Russia said it would be receptive to a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.

  • 16 Pictures of Olympic Athletes the Moment They Knew They Won

    In honor of the Olympic Games, check out these pictures of winning athletes learning they won Olympic medals here. The 2022 Winter Olympics are beginning to wind down, with only a few more days of events on the horizon. Team USA has collectively won seven golds, seven silvers, and two bronzes in Beijing, putting them third in the world behind Norway and ROC (which Russian athletes compete under), tied with Canada and Austria, so needless to say, it's been a fruitful Games!

  • U.S., allies ready to retaliate for Russian cyberattacks, say officials

    The United States and its allies are prepared to respond to Russian cyberattacks amid escalating tensions over Ukraine, with the scope of retaliatory actions or sanctions depending on the severity of the hacks, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking hours after Ukraine reported its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked, told reporters that Washington was coordinating closely with NATO allies and other partners to expand defenses against threats in cyberspace. The attacks, believed by Western security experts to have been carried out by Russia, were not unexpected, U.S. and European officials said, requesting anonymity.

  • 'Needless death' if Russia invades Ukraine -Biden

    The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday released video of what it said were some of its troops returning to base after exercises near Ukraine, leading some to hope the drums of war might be fading.But U.S. President Joe Biden responded that Washington had not yet verified the demobilization, and said Russia still very much posed a threat."We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position. And the fact remains, right now, Russia has more than 150000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and along Ukraine's border."Russia did not say how many units were pulling back.Its deployment of some 130,000 troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine triggered alarms in Western capitals that a military operation could be imminent.Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, denied again his country sought conflict."Do we want it or not? Of course, not. That is why we have offered our proposals to start the negotiation process, which should lead to an agreement of providing equal security for everybody, including our country."Speaking from the White House, Biden said he was committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.But he warned the Russian people that military aggression in Ukraine would be bloody, costly, and would be met with international condemnation."The world will not forget Russia chose needless death and destruction."While Biden said he would not commit U.S. forces to fight in Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack, he said the U.S. would defend "every inch" of NATO territory."...with the full force of American power."U.S. troops have already begun reinforcing NATO allies Poland and Romania.

  • Technology is revolutionizing how intelligence is gathered and analyzed – and opening a window onto Russian military activity around Ukraine

    Commercial satellite companies provide views once reserved for governments, like this image of a Russian military training facility in Crimea. Satellite image (c) 2021 Maxar Technologies via Getty ImagesThe U.S. has been warning for weeks about the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, and threatening retaliation if it does. Just eight years after Russia’s incursion into eastern Ukraine and invasion of Crimea, Russian forces are once again mobilizing along Ukraine’s borders. As the U.S. and ot

  • Ukraine says only it and NATO should determine membership

    KYIV (Reuters) -Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday. "No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about Ukraine's future NATO membership," Kuleba said.

  • Biden makes direct appeal to citizens of Russia, warns against 'bloody destructive war'

    President Biden spoke directly to the people of Russia during a Tuesday address on the situation on the Ukrainian border, warning against what he said would be a bloody, destructive war'

  • Winter Olympics live updates: U.S. men's hockey team faces Slovakia in quarterfinals

    The U.S. men’s hockey team will try to reach the semifinals while Team USA also has a chance to medal in the men's slopestyle freeskiing and aerials.

  • AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle

    The Biden administration is telling Congress that it needs an additional $30 billion to press ahead with the fight against COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. Two people familiar with the administration’s plan confirmed key details: $17.9 billion for vaccines and treatments, $4.9 billion for testing, $3 billion to cover coronavirus care for uninsured people, and $3.7 billion to prepare for future variants. Separately, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri told reporters he’d spoken with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and that “I think they are going to be proposing a $30 billion supplemental.”

  • Manchin wants Sinema to take a fresh look at tax rate hikes on corporations and the rich, but she's not budging

    Sen. Joe Manchin is prodding Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to drop her opposition to rolling back parts of the Trump tax law to pay for the Biden spending bill.

  • A judge just handed Trump a major loss in the DC attorney general's lawsuit over inauguration funds as the case heads to trial

    A judge reinstated the Trump Organization as a defendant in a lawsuit over whether it misused funds from Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

  • Poland shortlists Babcock, Thyssenkrupp for $2 billion frigate program

    The latest announcement indicates that Warsaw has discarded the bid submitted by Spanish Navantia which offered its F-100 frigate.

  • Pentagon mulls new way to arm Ukrainians if Russia invades

    The Pentagon is looking to get military aid to Ukrainians via ground delivery to help Kyiv with a resistance effort from within the country should Russia invade, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told House members in a private call Monday. Sullivan said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wants the option of land routes over air delivery to provide Ukrainians with the lethal aid if Russia launches an attack, a House source confirmed to The...

  • Trump's accountants quit — in the midst of preparing his and Melania's taxes — after questioning 'discrepancies'

    Donald Trump's accountants, Mazars USA, quit in the middle of preparing his and Melania's taxes after questioning the reliability of his numbers.

  • Accounting Firm Drops Trump Organization Over Dubious Financial Docs

    Mario TamaThe Trump Organization’s trusted outside accounting firm has taken the unprecedented step of ditching its client, explaining that the former president’s family company has a decade of financial statements that can’t be trusted.The bombshell move by Mazars USA—the accounting firm that has long worked with former President Donald Trump’s family and friends—was revealed in court filings in New York on Monday.The decision to drop Trump follows last month’s aggressive move by New York Attor