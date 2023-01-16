Biden pledges to veto House Republican agenda
During his remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, President Biden said he would veto bills proposed by House Republicans on tax enforcement, energy production and a national sales tax.
During his remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, President Biden said he would veto bills proposed by House Republicans on tax enforcement, energy production and a national sales tax.
Joe Biden suggested on Monday that the U.S. must "retrain cops" so that they don't "always shoot with deadly force."
President Joe Biden attended a Martin Luther King Day breakfast in Washington Monday with the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III, telling a crowd which included members of Congress, “This is a time for choosing." (Jan. 16)
Readers write in about equity in Indian River County School District, local government spending, institutional racism, the House speaker, Florida.
Texas Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's new bill targeting White supremacy criminalizes hate speech, raising serious constitutionality questions about the legislation.
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
Ron Johnson sparred with anchor Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday over GOP efforts to investigate Hunter Biden's foreign influence-peddling schemes.
Giuliani recounted an incident back when Trump first became president, when Trump advised him to take secret files home with him.
During remark honoring Martin Luther King Jr., President Biden told Black Americans said they must "stand together" against the Republicans Party.
"I think you're looking at it in a different way," Leon Benjamin, who's running in a Virginia special election, responded to MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart.
"The Americans he serves deserve representation and they have real challenges," Gaetz told CNN on Saturday.
Senator Debbie Stabenow (D., Mich.) on Sunday claimed the investigation into President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president is the "kind of thing that Republicans love."
Even if you’re sympathetic to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mission, if he can limit expression on college campuses, so could a very different governor.
U.S. President Joe Biden marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday by adopting a fighting stance against proposals floated by Republicans who control the House, dismissing some as "fiscally demented." Gearing up for an expected announcement in the weeks ahead that he will run for a second, four-year term in 2024, Biden offered the sketches of an initial pitch to voters at an MLK breakfast organized by civil rights advocate Al Sharpton's National Action Network. In his remarks, Biden said he has delivered for Black Americans in many areas in his two years in office and said he wants to get more support in Congress for stalled voting rights legislation.
This week, the Department of Energy said it would provide a mining company with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop a lithium mine in Nevada’s Esmeralda County
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has called on Israel to refrain from provocations that could worsen the situation with Palestine, saying Beijing supports a fair and permanent solution to the issue. "China is deeply worried" about the recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine, Qin said in the Egyptian capital Cairo - his last stop on a five-nation African tour and first overseas trip since taking office in December. "Israel should stop all incitement and provocation and avoid a
The deficit has ballooned so much largely because of policy decisions made by Republicans. They are not the party of fiscal responsibility.
The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. Chicago created the title of assistant general manager to hire Cunningham only a year ago.
“Do you only care about documents being mishandled when Democrats do the mishandling?” Tapper jabbed at Kentucky Rep. James Comer.
On "Meet The Press," Johnson repeatedly claimed the media was biased whenever Chuck Todd challenged his falsehoods.
Republicans want to know who visited Joe Biden's home while classified documents were sitting in the garage — but no records exist, according to the White House.