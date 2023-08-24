Biden’s plot to send America back into lockdown must be stopped

Just this week, an Atlanta college announced that they will reinstate mask mandates for students and faculty at their university. The Lionsgate film studio in Los Angeles has told their crews to wear masks again. The Biden administration is buying Covid equipment and hiring pandemic “safety protocol” officers. And the federal government is also sending $1.4 billion to defense contractors and pharmaceutical companies for more Covid “countermeasures” and vaccines. Does the lunacy ever stop?

The Covid fanatics’ nonsense never seems to end. In 20 years, we will still probably be prepping for our next lockdown and queuing for our 100th booster shot. And why would it end? Biden’s Project NextGen proves that no lessons have been learned from the last set of pandemic restrictions. Even the British government – certainly not one you could accuse of failure to lock down and vaccinate – is doing none of this.

We the people are sick of it, and are starting to resist. Only 17% of Americans got their Covid booster shot according to CDC data. Americans constantly read alarmist stories about new variants and potential future lockdowns, and have started saying “hell no” to the tyranny.

But it is easy to say things online, and much more difficult to muster the strength to refuse to comply in the face of shame, vitriol, and the admonishment of those around you.

I know just how hard it can be. I lived in Los Angeles for the bulk of the Covid pandemic, one of the cities where the draconian hammer stroke of the law fell the hardest. Everyday was a test of my patience. Every grocery store employee told me to wear a mask. Every bartender told me I couldn’t enter without a vaccine card. Every person walking down the street kept their six feet distance and wouldn’t look at you. It was truly a miserable place to live, for not just people like me who stood up to the mandates and tyranny, but for the people who complied as well. And now Biden wants to bring all this back again?

It was hard the first time to fight back against the diktats of those passing their lockdown, mask and vaccine laws, especially when they didn’t even follow their own rules and principles. It was new, and we didn’t know what to do at first. We didn’t know what Covid really was and how it would affect us in the long run. Nobody had all the answers. But now we do. We know that Dr Fauci misled the American people about the potential origin of the Covid virus, quickly dismissing the Wuhan lab leak theory as a “conspiracy”. We know the mask mandates forced upon citizens were ineffective at best. And we know the devastating impact lockdowns have had on the mental health of young people.

We have but one option. Do not comply. As soon as we give up our freedom for a bit of safety we risk losing all of it, alongside everything that gives us our humanity. I urge everyone reading this today to take into account what we would be risking by sleepwalking again into disaster.

Our jobs, our friendships, and even our futures may be at risk if we refuse to back down in the face of Biden’s fearmongering. But we must be brave and stand up for our right to a free life. It is the only option we have.

