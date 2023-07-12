Biden pointed out Putin's mistake on NATO

US President Joe Biden has stressed that NATO is more united than ever, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who predicted the collapse of the Alliance, was wrong.

Source: European Pravda, citing Biden's speech in Vilnius after the two-day NATO summit

Details: The US President stressed that now "the Alliance is a pillar of global security and stability, just like the last seven decades".

Quote: "NATO is stronger, more energised, and yes, more united than ever in its history, and more crucial to our shared future."

Details: Biden also expressed hope that soon NATO will have 32 countries.

Speaking about the full-scale war in Ukraine, Biden reiterated his previously voiced thesis that Russia expected a split in the Alliance.

Quote: "When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart. He thought NATO would break. He thought our unity would shatter at the first testing. He thought democratic leaders would be weak. But he thought wrong."

Details: The American President stressed the role of the United States and NATO in supporting Ukraine, in particular the creation of "a coalition of more than 50 countries that has ensured that Ukraine can defend itself both now and in the future."

Quote: "We will not waver. Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken. We will stand for liberty and freedom today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes"

Background: The decision of the Vilnius summit includes quite positive language regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to remove the requirement for the Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when the conditions are met".

The decision does not contain a list of conditions to be fulfilled by Ukraine, but it does set out a mechanism for their evaluation. The Annual National Program (ANP) will be used to monitor the reforms implemented by Ukraine. Ukraine already has this tool at its disposal.

