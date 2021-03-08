Biden poised to sign final stimulus package with $1,400 checks within days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden at the White House. Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

  • Biden appears to be on course to sign a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus bill within days.

  • House Democrats are set to vote on a final version of the bill late on Tuesday.

  • Biden said $1,400 stimulus checks would start going out once the bill is signed.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

President Joe Biden is on course to sign a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan within days, marking his first major legislative achievement nearly two months into his administration.

The Senate approved the massive rescue package on Saturday after a marathon day of voting. Now the House is expected to vote on the bill in its final form late on Tuesday, after it makes a stop at the Rules Committee. Democrats are rushing to enact the bill ahead of a March 14 deadline for the end of enhanced unemployment benefits.

House Democrats hold a five-seat majority, the slimmest in decades for the lower chamber. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has vowed to approve the rescue bill quickly.

It would provide $1,400 stimulus payments for most taxpayers; $300 weekly federal jobless aid through early September; fund vaccine distribution and testing; an expanded child tax credit; and money for state and local governments.

However, the bill contains some notable differences from the one House Democrats cleared a week ago, which requires some finagling in the Rules Committee. The new legislation does not include a $15 minimum wage, after a Senate official ejected it last month, and it cuts federal unemployment benefits to $300 weekly instead of $400. The duration of unemployment benefits is actually longer than the House version of the bill, running through September 6, but shorter than an earlier Senate proposal to run through October 3.

Despite early concerns that these changes could prompt a revolt among progressives, they still appear to support the rescue package. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said the final bill has "retained its core bold, progressive elements."

"Importantly, despite the fact that we believe any weakening of the House provisions were bad policy and bad politics, the reality is that the final amendments were relatively minor concessions," Jayapal said in a Saturday statement.

Jayapal also said in a tweet that she believed the stimulus serves as a "down-payment on the $3-to-$4.5 trillion in stimulus," suggesting progressives will continue pressing for ambitious spending.

Biden said on Saturday that the federal government would start sending stimulus payments "this month" as he touted parts of the bill that are broadly popular with voters. He also said the legislation strongly resembles the initial one he proposed in early January.

"I don't think any of the compromises have in any way fundamentally altered the essence of what I put in the bill in the first place," Biden said on Saturday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Is Biden's stimulus bill the right rescue plan?

    The bill's $1.9 trillion price tag is far too high for many on the right. Some critics on the left say it's not generous enough.

  • When will your $1,400 stimulus check arrive? House looks to pass COVID plan quickly

    Here’s when you could get your stimulus check under the new bill.

  • $1.9T stimulus package 'sets the tone for strong recovery’: political economist

    The Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, including $1,400 stimulus checks. Stephanie Kelly, Political Economist at Aberdeen joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down how rolling out a $1.9 trillion relief bill can help the U.S. economy recover quickly and discuss advocating for more women to return to the workforce.

  • Vaccine-skeptical Trump country poses challenge to immunization push

    The expansion in vaccine supply marks a critical time to confront deep skepticism among large numbers of rural whites and Republicans.

  • ‘One of the largest anti-poverty bills in recent history’ — what the $1.9 trillion COVID bill means for families with kids

    Alongside $1,400 stimulus checks and more unemployment benefits, the $1.9 trillion financial stimulus package passed Saturday in the Senate broadens the Child Tax Credit’s eligibility and makes the credit’s payouts more generous.

  • Recapping Allen v Farrow : Dylan Farrow's Story, Dual Investigations, a Vicious Custody Battle

    HBO's four-part series digs into the 1992 sex abuse accusations against Woody Allen brought by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow and the complicated story of what happened (and didn't happen) next.

  • ‘Boogie’ Opens With $1.2M; ‘My Salinger Year’ Premieres; ‘Minari’ Makes Its Way To South Korea – Specialty Box Office

    After winning a Golden Globe, numerous critics circle accolades as well as SAG Award, Independent Spirit Award and Critics Choice nominations, Minari has taken its success overseas as the A24 American family drama has opened at number one in South Korea. Minari has banked an estimated $2.2 million in South Korea, earning more than double of […]

  • Andrew Whitworth plans to return but has ‘no idea’ about Rams’ salary-cap situation

    All signs point to Andrew Whitworth being back, but the salary cap must be taken into account.

  • Dollar hits three-and-a-half month high on firmer U.S. yields

    The U.S. dollar hit a 3-1/2 month high on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields spooked investors and boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal. After falling 4% in the last quarter of 2020, the dollar has strengthened by nearly 2.5% year-to-date as investors expect the broad rise in U.S. bond yields to weigh on stretched equity valuations and boost demand for the U.S. currency. "If we continue to see yields rise, that's going to be very dollar positive and there’s nothing really getting in the way," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

  • 'It's a good day': Biden hails passage of stimulus plan

    "When we took office 45 days ago, I promised the American people that help was on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise that help was on the way."Biden said the American Rescue Plan would help those suffering from both the physical and economic effects of the virus, and would supercharge the end of the pandemic. "Look, the bottom line is this. This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus."The Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that saw Democrats battling among themselves over jobless aid and the Republican minority failing in attempts to push through some three dozen amendments.The final bill includes $400 billion in one-time payments of $1,400 to most Americans, $300 a week in extended jobless benefits for the 9.5 million people thrown out of work in the crisis, and $350 billion in aid to state and local governments that have seen the pandemic blow a hole in their budgets.The Senate voted 50-49, with no Republicans voting in favor, on what would be one of the largest stimulus packages in U.S. history.The fight is not over as the bill needs to return to the House of Representatives, which approved a slightly different version a week earlier.

  • Jake Odorizzi reported deal confirms Astros as A's biggest AL West rival

    The addition of Jake Odorizzi to the Astros pitching staff solidifies the 2021 AL West competition.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthy negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful, and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interviewWhat most shocked some Britons about the Harry and Meghan interview? U.S. drug ads.

  • Don’t expect the Colts to have any salary-cap casualties

    Colts won't be forced to make any cap cuts.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's 'secret wedding' an exchange of vows and not legal ceremony

    The Duke and Duchess’s “secret wedding” was an exchange of vows and not a legal ceremony as they claimed. Prince Harry and Meghan suggested that they were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their fairytale wedding. In her interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess said the wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 was a "spectacle for the world". However, the couple claimed that they decided to have their own private moment and married in their garden days before. "Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," the Duchess said. "We called the Archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us."

  • Jon Jones declares Israel Adesanya ‘not even worth my time’ after UFC 259 loss

    Is Jon Jones over the idea of fighting Israel Adesanya?

  • Kyrie Irving with a deep 3 vs the Team LeBron

    Kyrie Irving (Team Durant) with a deep 3 vs the Team LeBron, 03/07/2021

  • Meghan Markle reveals gift Queen bought her before their first engagement

    The duchess was keen to lavish praise on the 94-year-old monarch.

  • Twitter reacts to Dominick Cruz’s first win in nearly five years at UFC 259

    See the top Twitter reactions to Dominick Cruz's victory against Casey Kenney at UFC 259.

  • The Story Behind Apollo's $11 Billion Takeover of Athene

    Mar.08 -- Bloomberg's Sonali Basak discusses Apollo Global Management's $11 billion acquisition of&nbsp;Athene Holding Ltd. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Local pharmacists step up in COVID-19 vaccination effort

    They're just your regular neighborhood pharmacists, but some now wear superhero capes. Local pharmacy owners are filling in the gaps as federal, state and county authorities across the country struggle to ramp up vaccinations vital to crushing the COVID-19 pandemic. In some small towns across the U.S., an independent pharmacy is the only local place where residents can get a COVID-19 vaccination.