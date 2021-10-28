Biden to Unveil $1.75 Trillion Spending Outline Before Trip

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Wingrove and Erik Wasson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden Thursday was laying out for House Democrats a framework for a $1.75 trillion tax and spending package that his administration believes will pass Congress -- a potential breakthrough that still hinges on support from key moderates and progressives.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The package includes a minimum tax on corporations, a tax on stock buybacks and new taxes on incomes above $10 million annually, with total revenue of an estimated $2 trillion over a decade, according to a White House fact sheet.

It’s unclear how far-reaching the agreement will be and whether enough lawmakers will sign on. Biden, who arrived at the Capitol on Thursday morning to brief the House Democratic caucus, is confident that the package has the support of all 50 Democratic senators and that it will pass the House, officials familiar with the plan said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s remarks.

It’s also not clear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will use the framework to get a House vote on a separate, bipartisan infrastructure package with $550 billion in new spending. Biden will call for both pieces of legislation to pass whenever they’re up for a vote, but will defer to Pelosi on the timing, the officials said.

Progressives have been holding up the vote on the infrastructure bill, which has already passed the Senate, until they see the legislative text of the larger package. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said that position hasn’t changed.

“I’m a no on infrastructure until we get the other bill,” she told reporters before heading into the meeting with Biden.

Asked as he arrived at the Capitol whether the framework will get the support of progressives, Biden said, “Yes.”

Biden is scheduled to address the public at 11:30 a.m. before leaving for the Group of 20 summit in Italy.

Read more: Biden’s Tax Plan Gets Shredded Down in Battle to Raise Revenue

Provisions of the framework include:

  • A 15% minimum tax on corporate profits for firms with earnings over $1 billion reported to shareholders, and a 1% surtax on stock buybacks

  • An additional 5% tax on incomes above $10 million, as well as an additional 3% on incomes above $25 million

  • $555 billion in clean energy and climate provisions

  • Universal, free preschool for three- and four-year olds, and an extension of the child tax credit through 2022

The framework also raises the possibility of immigration reform being included in the reconciliation package, but the scope isn’t clear. It forecasts a cost of $100 billion, in addition to the $1.75 trillion topline.

Among the measures excluded from the framework are a deal on expanding Medicare to include dental and vision coverage and agreements on prescription drugs or any paid family leave. There weren’t enough votes among Democrats for a prescription drug plan of sufficient scope, the officials said.

Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday were still struggling to resolve essential components including taxes, whether to expand Medicare benefits, and climate change provisions. They also have yet to determine whether a plan to provide a deportation shield for millions of undocumented immigrants complies with Senate rules governing the budget process known as reconciliation that would allow the plan to pass with just Democratic votes.

A Democratic aide familiar with the talks says that they have been told two key Democratic senators -- Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have loosely signed off on the framework but haven’t yet committed to voting for the bill and still have questions on various aspects of the package.

Representative Pramila Jayapal, a top progressive, said Thursday the framework is not enough for a vote on the infrastructure package, which progressive have been delaying until there’s a deal on the other bill. “It’s still very general right now,” she said.

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders said Wednesday night Democrats remained far apart on any deal.

“It’s not conceivable to me that we’re gonna have to deal today,” Sanders told reporters. “To my mind, there is no way. I mean, I think we got revenue issues and everything else.”

Biden wanted to have an agreement, or at least a framework of one, on his broad spending plan when he arrived for a gathering of the Group of 20 leaders in Rome, followed by the United Nations climate summit in Scotland.

Read more: Biden Preps Liberals for Letdown as Economic Plan Dashes Dreams

Democrats hope a framework deal will allow a vote this week on a the stalled $550 billion infrastructure bill, but progressives have said they want a final budget bill before allowing the infrastructure measure to pass.

The announcement also comes just days before a gubernatorial election in Virginia, where polls show Democrat Terry McAuliffe tied with Republican Glenn Youngkin in a state Biden won by ten points. Democrats from Virginia have been pleading with the White House for more action on their agenda so they can show success ahead of the vote.

Biden campaigned with McAuliffe outside Washington on Tuesday, hoping to engage enough suburban voters to overwhelm Youngkin’s advantage in rural areas.

(Adds details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Tax Plan Gets Tossed Into Shredder in Hunt for New Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s tax agenda, crafted by experts who worked on the proposals for years and wrote books about their ideas, is getting a wholesale revamp as Democrats battle to find a program their caucus can unite behind.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismAmid diplomatic -- at least in

  • U.S. Posts Weakest Growth of Pandemic Recovery on Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period as snarled supply chains and a surge in Covid-19 cases throttled spending and investment.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismGross domestic product expanded at a 2% annual

  • Stocks Rise Amid Mixed Economic Data; Dollar Drops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose resumed a push toward all-time highs after the third-quarter increase in economic growth wasn’t as low as some had suspected and an inflation gauge topped expectations. The dollar weakened.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismReal estate, health care and technology shares le

  • FIS’s Worldpay Replaces PAX Terminals Over Security Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- FIS’s online-payments processing unit has begun replacing terminals made by PAX Global Technology Ltd. due to concerns about their security, according to messages reviewed by Bloomberg News and people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe business, called Worldpay

  • Monday Is Your Last Chance to Claim Your November Child Tax Credit

    The child tax credit has distributed millions of payments to American families, but if you aren't already receiving them, you'll have to sign up by Monday to receive November's payment. See: Stimulus...

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • WATCH: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ignores a woman asking about her opposition to Biden's social spending bill: 'Your constituents are suffering'

    "Sorry about this," Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told GOP. Sen. Tim Scott, who was walking alongside her at the airport, over the encounter.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThese online brokers are engaged in “illegal fin

  • Democrats Clash on Billionaire Tax as Neal Rejects Senate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the House tax-writing committee said a proposal to put a levy on the assets of billionaires won’t be part of negotiations on President Joe Biden’s social-spending bill, injecting new uncertainty into how Democrats will pay for the president’s agenda.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWays and Means Chair Richard Ne

  • A Big Day for Tech Earnings

    A quick read-through of the top tech earnings from yesterday.

  • Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: 'The GE story is a complicated story'

    Former CEO of General Electric Jeff Immelt defended his tenure during the decline of one of America's iconic corporate giants, calling the situation 'complicated.'

  • Keurig Dr. Pepper sales beat expectations

    Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. reported third-quarter net income of $530 million, or 37 cents per share, up from $443 million, or 31 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 44 cents was in line with the FactSet consensus. Sales of $3.250 billion were up from $3.020 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.165 billion. The company maintained its full-year adjusted EPS guidance for an increase in the range of 13% to 15%. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $1.60, implying a 14.4% in

  • The Washington Post Calls Out McAuliffe for COVID Lies

    The Democratic nominee to be the next governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, has accumulated a peculiar collection. For the last several months, McAuliffe has been a fixture of the Washington Post‘s fact check section, stacking pinocchios — the more pinocchios, the more deceptive the claim — like he has runs for governor. Glenn Kessler, awarding McAuliffe the maximum of four pinocchios, writes that “in speaking about the threat of the coronavirus to the state, McAuliffe frequently touts numbers — often wrong numbers about the impact on children.”

  • ViacomCBS Nears Sale Of Los Angeles Studio In Drive To Divest Non-Core Assets

    ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) is nearing a sale of its historic CBS Studio Center lot in Los Angeles dubbed the “Radford Lot,” the home of popular TV shows, New York Post reports. Final bids are in for the massive collection of soundstages with Hackman Capital Partners as a leading contender. Earlier this year, Hackman scooped up Sony Pictures Entertainment’s 182,000 square-foot animation campus in Culver City for around $160 million. CBS put its 38-acre campus for sale at auction in late August,

  • Miami Dolphins are sabotaging Tua, this season with misguided infatuation over Watson | Opinion

    Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, in 2011, surreptitiously flew into San Francisco on his private jet to meet with and woo coach Jim Harbaugh. One problem: Ross already had a coach, Tony Sparano, under contract. Word got out, as secrets often do.

  • Shanna Moakler Is Not Done Throwing Shade At Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian — This Time For Covering Up Her Name With A New Tattoo

    Oop!View Entire Post ›

  • White House eyes new climate-change strategies in Biden bill after Manchin setback

    The White House is zeroing in on a package of clean energy strategies for President Joe Biden's big domestic policy bill that officials believe could reach similar greenhouse gas emission reduction goals as an initial proposal that was quashed by opposition from a centrist Democrat.

  • Mastercard profit beats as easing pandemic curbs lift cross-border spending

    Shares were up nearly 3% at $345 in premarket trading. After more than a year of staying homebound, customers have started venturing out for travel, dining and other social activities made possible by vaccinations against the coronavirus, driving up spending volumes at payment companies like Mastercard. On an adjusted basis, Mastercard earned $2.37 per share, shattering analyst estimates of $2.19 per share on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low at 281,000 filings

    Unemployment filings are reflecting a labor market slowly recovering to levels before COVID-19.

  • State wants to block subpoenas over Florida’s new election law

    The state is asking a federal judge to block subpoenas that would require seven Republican Florida legislators and a representative of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office to testify about a controversial new elections law.