Biden police reform pledge faces limits of presidential power

FILE PHOTO: A protester carries a Black Lives Matter flag outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation Minneapolis Division field office, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for "real action" on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power.

The White House shelved a proposed police oversight commission this week to focus on a police reform bill that has narrow hopes in Congress. The move comes as anger grows over the killing of another Black man, Daunte Wright, who was stopped by police just miles from where George Floyd was killed last May.

Though Democrats, Republicans, police unions and civil rights activists agree that U.S. policing must change, there still appears to be no immediate path to broad national reform, activists say.

"It kind of feels as if we're stuck," said DeAnna Hoskins, a former Justice Department policy adviser and now president of JustLeadershipUSA, an advocacy group. "The good intentions are there, but we also know good intentions pave the road to hell."

The U.S. has a far higher rate of police killing of civilians than other wealthy countries, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. Black men are more than twice as likely to die in police custody than white men, a 2018 study https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-race-police-deaths/police-involved-deaths-vary-by-race-and-place-idUSKBN1KL2M4 showed.

GEORGE FLOYD ACT

The Biden White House's strategy is to put its weight behind a broad reform bill known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, while revamping the Justice Department, which holds the administration's most tangible power over police departments.

However the bill, which passed the House of Representatives in March, is being fought by police unions and Republicans. Both support some reforms, including restricting police chokeholds and deploying body cameras, but oppose limiting "qualified immunity," which shields officers accused of crimes from lawsuits.

The Fraternal Order of Police labor group has discussed police reform with Biden administration officials, but has not indicated support for the bill, said spokeswoman Jessica Cahill. "We will reserve our comments for internal discussions with legislators," while the bill is still being negotiated, she said.

That may leave the issue short of the 60 Senate votes it would need to overcome a legislative filibuster and secure passage.

The police group, the nation's largest with more than 355,000 members, endorsed former President Donald Trump over Biden in the 2020 campaign.

Civil rights activists, on the other hand, want the bill beefed up with restrictions on the transfer of military equipment to police departments.

A bipartisan group of senators "are in close discussion and coordination about what a path forward may look like," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday. "The president sees racial equity as a central focus of his presidency and his actions bear that out."

PRESIDENTS AND POLICE OVERSIGHT

The White House has no direct oversight of 18,000 local police departments and similar agencies.

President Barack Obama, who Biden served under as vice president from 2009 to 2017, made halting progress on police reform. Without major legislation, the DOJ ramped up investigations and recommended reforms on local police departments found to systematically abuse civil rights. Trump's administration shelved many of those efforts.

Biden officials are hoping to reinvigorate earlier efforts with his nominee to lead the DOJ civil rights division, Kristen Clarke, who previously called for defunding some policing operations and funneling the money into other community needs.

Clarke is expected to face sharp questions from Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

"Kristen Clarke is opposed to defunding the police," said DOJ spokeswoman Dena Iverson, adding that the nominee has worked closely with and earned the endorsement of major law enforcement groups.

Civil rights activists, meanwhile, are pushing for broader reforms.

Both Wright and Floyd's fatal encounters with police were for relatively minor infractions: an expired vehicle registration and a suspected counterfeit $20 bill.

Low-level misdemeanor crimes, including marijuana use, should be treated more leniently to reduce the likelihood of deadly interactions with law enforcement, advocates say. Some are also pushing for DOJ subpoena power to investigate police departments. Both measures also require congressional action.

Lauren-Brooke Eisen, director of the justice program at the Brennan Center, a legal advocacy group, says there is a growing number of people who believe police officers should not be called to respond to as many incidents as they do.

"As a country we should be focusing on ways to shrink law enforcement's contact with our community," she said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Heather Timmons and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Forget about meat, France's Avril to focus on plants

    French agri-food group Avril has decided to sell its animal processing units to focus acquisitions and investment in its core plant-based business and take advantage of a surge in demand for alternatives to meat. Created by French oilseed and protein crop growers, Avril is the European Union's largest biodiesel maker and a leader in animal nutrition, cooking oil and plant-based chemical products. The group is looking at acquisitions in the sectors it has identified as high-potential: specialty ingredients, consumer brands, renewable energy and services for farmers, including animal nutrition, Avril Chief Executive Jean-Philippe Puig said.

  • How the pandemic helped Walmart battle Amazon Marketplace for sellers

    Between 2009 and 2014, Walmart’s Marketplace business, where outside merchants hawk everything from baby blankets to power tools, counted no more than six sellers, and was described by one expert as “in limbo.” But what was treated as an afterthought for years has emerged as an important leg in the world’s biggest retailer’s long-term strategy to take on Amazon Inc, which it is battling for advertising and ecommerce dollars. Walmart Marketplace grew to an estimated 70,000 sellers in 2020, fueled by a surge in online shopping due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a series of investments in technology and vendor relationships reported here for the first time.

  • FDA says patients can access abortion pills via telemedicine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced that patients seeking abortion pills will not be required to obtain the drug from hospitals or medical facilities in person while the coronavirus pandemic persists.Why it matters: The move will allow women to get prescriptions for mifepristone via telemedicine and receive the drug by mail. The FDA's decision comes as abortion opponents in multiple Republican-led states push legislation to limit access to pregnancy termination methods.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The FDA made the announcement in a letter to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one of several groups that have filed lawsuits over the in-person rule.The agency said recent studies "do not appear to show increases in serious safety concerns" when women take the medication without visiting a medical center first, according to AP.The big picture: This is a reversal from the Trump-era federal requirement that obligated women seeking abortion pills to obtain the drug in person. The Supreme Court granted the Trump administration's appeal on the rule in its first ruling on abortion since the arrival of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.Of note: "The FDA policy only applies during the COVID-19 health emergency," AP writes. "The obstetricians and gynecologists group and several other medical organizations are pushing to make medication abortion permanently available via online prescribing and mail-order pharmacies."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden administration drops plans for police oversight, citing George Floyd bill

    President Joe Biden's administration is backing away from a campaign pledge to swiftly create a U.S. police oversight commission, a White House aide said, concluding that legislation would better address officers using excessive force. Susan Rice, Biden's domestic policy adviser, said in a statement that the administration believed a commission would not be the "most effective way to deliver on our top priority in this area" right now. That priority is signing a bill that passed the House of Representatives in March, banning officers from using chokeholds and entering suspects' homes without knocking, Rice said in response to questions about progress on police reforms.

  • 'They Want the West to Be Frightened.' Ukraine's President on Why Russia Sent Troops to the Border

    The buildup of Russian troops is "a kind of test,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells TIME.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Japan to release Fukushima water into sea

    Japan says it will release more than a million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station into the sea.On Tuesday, the government announced a plan to begin releasing the water in about two years.The plant's operator, TEPCO, will filter the water to remove harmful radioactive isotopes.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga again made his country's argument that the water must be released to decommission the Fukushima plant."We will secure safety which is far above the regulation standards, and the government as a whole will conduct exhaustive measures against harmful rumours. We've judged that oceanic release is a realistic (option)."One isotope that has sparked anxiety is called tritium, as it is difficult to separate from water.However, it is considered to be relatively harmless because it does not emit enough energy to penetrate human skin.Suga says that even still, its concentration in the water Japan dumps would be reduced to around one-seventh of the drinking water standard defined by the World Health Organisation.Other plants around the world routinely pump water with lows levels of tritium into the ocean.But local fisherman have opposed dumping the water for years.And neighbours aren't happy either.China called the move 'extremely irresponsible' on Tuesday, and spokesman for South Korea called the decision unacceptable.Japan has been working closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency since the meltdown.Despite the outrage, the government has pointed out there is simply no more room at the site in the huge tanks that hold waste water.The Japanese government has been keen to stress the filtering and dilution processes.A senior government spokesperson emailed media outlets on Monday to request the term "contaminated" not be used in reporting, arguing it was misleading.

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

    Former Officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because he kept struggling, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Tuesday, contradicting a parade of authorities from both inside and outside the Minneapolis Police Department. Taking the stand at Chauvin's murder trial, Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa, California, officer, stoutly defended Chauvin's actions, even as a prosecutor pounded away at the witness, banging the lectern at one point during cross-examination and growing incredulous when Brodd suggested Floyd was struggling because he wasn't “resting comfortably” on the pavement. “It’s easy to sit and judge ... an officer’s conduct," Brodd testified.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • In 2019 arrest, Floyd said 'he was addicted' to opioids -witness

    "It was quite hard to assess him," she testified. "He was upset and confused." Moseng said that Floyd told her he consumed opioids. On cross-examination, Moseng said that Floyd took Percocet, a combination of Oxycodone and acetaminophen used to treat pain."I asked him why, and he said because he was addicted," she testified.Lawyers for Chauvin on Tuesday began presenting their case in the former Minneapolis policeman's murder trial, also calling to the stand a now-retired officer who pulled over a car in which Floyd was a passenger in 2019 - a year before his deadly encounter with Chauvin.Chauvin's lead attorney, Eric Nelson, argued in court filings that the earlier arrest supported his defense that a drug overdose may have caused Floyd's death in May 2020, not a lack of oxygen caused by Chauvin kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, as prosecutors charge.But in cross-examination Moseng said that, despite the pills he had taken, Floyd was alert, not in respiratory distress, and did not suffer a heart attack.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Apple's next event will take place on April 20

    Apple will hold its first major event of 2021 on April 20, where it's expected to unveil new iPad models.

  • Biden administration can act to help spur Western investment in Venezuela | Opinion

    Every year, thousands of Venezuelans arrive in the United States, leaving behind a country they no longer can call home. This isn’t by choice, but by necessity. Thanks to dictators Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s economy has all but collapsed. Venezuela’s future will depend on foreign investment to rebuild its economy and create jobs and opportunity once again.

  • W Galen Weston, retail tycoon behind Selfridges, dies aged 80

    W.G. Galen Weston, the entrepreneur who built an Atlantic-spanning business network that made him one of the richest Canadians, has died. He was 80. Weston died on Monday “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” the Weston family said in a statement. “In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” his son, Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of George Weston Limited, said. His daughter, Alannah Weston, the chairman of Selfridges Group, added: “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary.” A friend of Prince Charles and lover of polo and art, Weston oversaw and expanded a high-end family retail empire that includes Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew, Brown Thomas in Ireland and de Bijenkorf of the Netherlands. Through George Weston Ltd., the company named for his grandfather, the family holds the biggest stake in Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Willard Gordon Galen Weston was born in Buckinghamshire, England, on Oct. 29, 1940, the youngest of nine children in a prominent family. His father, Willard Garfield Weston, had helped expand the family’s bakery company into a multinational food empire, and served as a member of Parliament during World War II. One brother, Garry H. Weston, who died in 2002, was one of the richest people in Britain, and chairman of Associated British Foods Plc. In 1962, Weston graduated from the University of Western Ontario and moved to Ireland where he met Hilary Frayne, an Irish fashion model; they married in 1966. With financial help from his grandmother, according to a 2014 article in the Irish Times, he bought a grocery store, building it into the Power Supermarkets chain, and then began acquiring clothing stores. At his father’s request, Weston returned to Canada in the early 1970s, taking the helm of Loblaw Cos., which he is credited with saving from near-bankruptcy and subsequently turning into the country’s largest grocer. Weston, who had two children, continued to make business a family affair. His son Galen G. Weston became executive chairman of Loblaw in 2006, and CEO at George Weston Ltd. in 2017 – the fourth generation to lead the business. His daughter Alannah Weston has also served as a director on George Weston’s board, as well as deputy chairman of Selfridges Group Ltd., which Weston acquired in 2003 and under which the family’s other luxury department stores are held. Weston had a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth sometimes came at a cost. In 1983, police tipped off Weston and his family about a planned kidnapping attempt at their estate in Ireland. During a police ambush, several members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army were reportedly shot and captured. Despite his prominence in society circles on both sides of the Atlantic, the incident led Westin to keep a low media profile throughout much of the rest of his life. He has continued to lease the historic Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park in southeast England, a 17th-century “folly” where Edward VIII abdicated. In 1989, Weston and his wife founded Windsor, a wealthy resort community in Vero Beach, Florida, helping design the lay-out of the community, golf course and polo field. A 2013 article in Toronto Life described the enclave as a “plutocrats’ playground,” where a tight-knit group of jet-setters convene in a not-quite-retirement community to “play polo, hit the links, plan corporate takeovers and party.” The Westons also maintained ties to Toronto, keeping a house in the tony Forest Hill neighbourhood where members of the royal family sometimes stayed when they visited Canada. The couple worked in philanthropy, and Hilary Weston served as lieutenant-governor of Ontario – the Queen’s representative in the province – from 1997 to 2002. “He and Hilary were an incredible team,” Nixon said. “He did so much for his country.”

  • Biden to address joint session of Congress on 99th day in office

    The White House said Tuesday night that President Biden has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, the night before his 100th day in office. Pelosi extended the invitation earlier Tuesday, suggesting Biden could "share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment." It isn't clear yet how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the speech, traditionally attended by all members of the House and Senate, plus Supreme Court justices and Cabinet members. The House, which will host the address in its chamber, has enacted social distancing measures and requires everyone to wear a mask, and the visitor gallery, usually full during such speeches, has been closed to the public. Biden is delivering his inaugural address to Congress later in his first year than his predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama did. Although the April 28 event will resemble a State of the Union address, presidents don't deliver that speech until their second year in office. More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripTrump finally jumps the sharkThere's a movement to absorb parts of Oregon into Idaho — and Idaho lawmakers are listening

  • National NFL media ask questions of Chiefs after ex-assistant Britt Reid is charged

    Some want answers from the league, too.