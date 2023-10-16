Biden postpones Colorado trip to focus on national security, White House says

U.S. President Biden attends a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden postponed a trip to a wind tower plant in Colorado on Monday to stay at the White House for national security meetings, the White House said, as Biden considers making a trip to Israel amid its conflict with Hamas.

U.S. and Israelis officials are discussing the possibility of a visit to Israel soon by Biden at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

A visit by Biden to show support for the biggest U.S. ally in the Middle East would follow a similar visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in the region.

Diplomatic efforts have been under way to get aid into the enclave, which has endured unrelenting Israeli bombing since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants that killed 1,300 people - the bloodiest single day in the state's 75-year history.

Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday with overnight airstrikes, as the conflict entered its 10th day with an Israeli ground offensive believed to be imminent.

