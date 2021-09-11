Biden praises the efforts to retake Flight 93 as ‘genuine heroism’

Speaking at a Shanksville, Pa., fire department, President Biden paid tribute to the efforts of the passengers of United Flight 93 to retake the plane from hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001, saying they displayed “genuine heroism.”

Video Transcript

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I know you've heard me say it before, and I'll probably be criticized for saying it again, but these memorials are really important. But they're also incredibly difficult for the who are affected by it because it brings back the moment it got the phone call. It brings back that instant you got the news no matter how many years go by.

So I've been thinking about it. And I'm thinking of all the people. I was-- when I was down at the rug talking to a number of family members who lost something, you know, think about it. Talk of genuine heroism. I'm not talking about any-- I'm not talking about the news media. But think of all of you if you're on that plane known to terrorists in the cockpit. How many of you said I got a good idea. Let's go up and watch that cabin. Even though you knew they're probably going to do something, you're going to lose anyway, but it's one thing to say I know I should step up another thing to do it. It's genuine heroism.