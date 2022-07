The Daily Beast

GettyA sharp drop-off in the ability to smell could be a sign of dementia in otherwise healthy people, researchers at the University of Chicago have learned. Additionally, a worsening sense of smell can be linked to changes in regions of the brain that Alzheimer’s disease affects, suggesting that measuring smell over time may be a useful metric for diagnosis.The team behind the new study, published Thursday in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, analyzed data from 515 predominantly white patient