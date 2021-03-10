Biden praises Pelosi as 'the finest and most capable speaker in the history of our nation' after House passes $1.9 trillion stimulus bill

Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
speaker nancy pelosi
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raps her gavel after the House voted to pass coronavirus relief package H.R. 1319 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. In a final vote, the House passed U.S. President Joe Biden's revised $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, named the American Rescue Plan. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden gave Speaker Nancy Pelosi a special thank you on Wednesday.

  • Biden called Pelosi "the finest and most capable speaker in the history of our nation."

  • His comments came after the House passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill.

President Joe Biden celebrated passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package in Congress on Wednesday, and gave a special shout-out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I want to thank all the members who voted for it, especially Speaker Pelosi," Biden said in a statement shortly after the House approved the bill in a 220-211 vote on Wednesday. Every Republican, along with one Democrat, voted against the legislation, called the "American Rescue Plan."

The president called the Pelosi "the finest and most capable speaker in the history of our nation."

"Once again, she has led into law an historic piece of legislation that addresses a major crisis and lifts up millions of Americans," he added.

The sweeping bill will provide millions of Americans with $1,400 direct payments, $300 weekly federal unemployment aid through September, an expanded child tax credit, and funding for vaccines and vaccine distribution to help recover the economy and move the country past the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi likewise extended her gratitude to Biden on Wednesday after the House passed the bill.

"I want to express recognition and appreciation to the president of the United States," Pelosi said.

Biden expects to sign the bill into law on Friday, marking the first major legislative win of his presidency.

The president also praised Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Saturday, following the Senate's passage of the bill. "I've never seen anyone work as skillfully, as ably, as patiently, with determination, to deliver such a consequential piece of legislation that was so urgently needed as the American Rescue Plan," Biden said. "Senator Chuck Schumer, when the country needed you most, you led, Chuck, and you delivered."

