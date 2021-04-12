Biden 'prepared to negotiate' size, taxes with lawmakers on $2.25 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden opened talks with lawmakers Monday afternoon on his $2.25 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan, saying he's "prepared to negotiate" the size of the package and how to pay for it.

"I think everyone acknowledges we need a significant increase in infrastructure," Biden said from the Oval Office before meeting with a bipartisan group of four senators and four House members. "It's going to get down to what we call infrastructure."

Biden has framed his American Jobs Plan as a "once-in a generation investment" that would be the country's largest jobs program since World War II, repair aging infrastructure and position the U.S. to compete economically with China.

But Republicans have pushed back at $400 billion in spending for home caregiving, clean energy programs and other proposals in the package that extend beyond traditional transportation infrastructure such as roads, bridges, rail and ports. Republicans argue Biden and Democrats are using the popularity of infrastructure investment to fund unrelated liberal priorities.

More: Roads, bridges ... and caregivers? Why Biden is pushing a 'radical shift' to redefine infrastructure

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of Congress in the Oval Office at the White House on April 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden and the bipartisan group of politicians discussed the American Jobs Plan, the administration&#39;s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of Congress in the Oval Office at the White House on April 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden and the bipartisan group of politicians discussed the American Jobs Plan, the administration's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Biden said some people don't believe replacing lead pipes to ensure safe drinking water or expanding broadband internet – like his plan addresses – is infrastructure work.

"It's not just roads, bridges, highways, etcetera," Biden said. "That's what we're going to talk about," he said, adding with a smile: "I'm confident everything is going to work out perfectly."

He shot down a question from a reporter about whether the bipartisan meeting was just for show.

"I'm not big on window-dressing, as you've observed," he said

Lawmakers who met with Biden included Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, Alex Padilla, D-California, and Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and Reps. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, Donald Payne Jr., D-New Jersey, David Price, D-North Carolina and Don Young, R-Alaska. Vice President Kamala Harris also attended.

Republicans have stayed united in opposition to Biden's jobs plan since its release nearly two weeks ago. That includes slamming how Biden wants to pay for it – increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% – which would eliminate the 2017 tax cuts former President Donald Trump and Republicans worked to approve just four years ago.

More: Does your state have the worst bridge in America? Joe Biden wants to know

Wicker told reporters the meeting was "a very lively discussion" and the president was "very engaged" but said pieces of Biden's proposal are "non-starters for Republicans." He singled out undoing the 2017 tax cuts, calling it one of his "signature achievements of my entire career."

"It would be an almost impossible sell from the president to come to a bipartisan agreement that included undoing (the tax cuts)," Wicker said. "And I did tell him that."

Wicker added that the package should stick to "traditional infrastructure," singling out home caregiving and the reconstruction of Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics as items that should be dealt with separately.

"It was a good meeting," he said. "Whether we'll be able to come to a bipartisan agreement that gets as expansive and as massive as he would like to, I don't know."

More: Biden is pitching a big infrastructure plan, but Republicans already panned it as going too far

Centrist Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key swing vote in the evenly divided Senate, also opposes the corporate tax increase, suggesting a smaller bump to 25%. Biden last week said he's "willing to listen" to a proposal that goes below a 28% tax rate for corporations but said inaction is unacceptable.

"Compromise is inevitable. Changes are certain," Biden said in a White House speech last week. "But here's what we won't be open to: We will not be open to doing nothing."

In remarks from the Senate floor Monday, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, accused the White House of engaging in "Trojan-horse tactics" and embarking on a "campaign to convince everybody that any government policy whatsoever" is infrastructure.

McConnell called Biden's plan "a motley assortment of the left's priciest priorities" that would impose "one of the biggest tax hikes in a generation when workers need an economic recovery."

"It's not remotely targeted toward what Americans think they are getting when politicians campaign on infrastructure. But instead of coming up with a better bill, Democrats have decided it's the English language that has to change."

More: 'We can't delay': Biden proposes $2 trillion infrastructure, jobs plan funded by corporate tax hike

After a ruling last week by the Senate parliamentarian, Biden and Democrats could pass the American Jobs Plan with a simple majority in the Senate, blocking any attempt at a filibuster waged by Republicans. It would mean no Republican votes would be needed as long as Democrats are all on board, mirroring how Biden won approval of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan last month.

In negotiations on this bill, Biden's American Rescue Plan, 10 Republicans met with Biden in the White House after proposing a trimmed down $618 billion package. But those talks quickly stalled after Biden wouldn't budge on reducing its size.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden 'prepared to negotiate' with lawmakers on jobs plan

Recommended Stories

  • Cate Blanchett Teams With Todd Field on Focus Features’ ‘TAR’

    Todd Field may finally, at long last, be sliding back behind the camera after many projects have fallen by the wayside. The “In the Bedroom” director will team with Oscar winner Cate Blanchett on “TAR,” which Field also wrote. Focus Features will release the film. Details are being shrouded in secrecy, but according to Deadline, […]

  • Children swap classrooms for beach lessons in Spain

    After a year of remote learning and socially distanced classrooms, one school in the Spanish region of Murcia is doing just that, trying to combine clear air and a new way of teaching. Outside the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school, mask-wearing children sit before a portable blackboard at rows of green desks neatly spaced out on the sandy shores of Playa de los Nietos (Grandchildren's Beach). "It's safe, the children are having great fun," said English teacher Juan Francisco Martinez.

  • Experts debate pros vs. cons of vaccine passports saying they’re desired by business, not government

    Vaccine passports are not supported by the Biden administration, despite right wing accusations decrying any COVID-19 vaccination credential. Experts on public health weigh in with the pros and cons on vaccine passports, and the truth that the biggest supporters are big business, not the government.

  • What if we treated climate change like we treated the space race with Russia?

    China is way ahead of the United States in terms of innovation of solutions to climate change. Let’s try to beat them, writes Don Kemper of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby.

  • One killed in Tennessee school shooting: police

    Television news images showed police and EMS crews surrounding Austin-East High School in east Knoxville.Local 10 News reported that the school had been placed under a "hard lockdown" and that parents were told to go to the back of the campus to pick up their children.

  • Rolex and Ferrari Are Among the Top 3 Most Trusted Brands in the World, a New Survey Says

    The two brands came in just behind Lego in the 2021 Global RepTrak 100 survey.

  • Why stocks are at a record even with the dark cloud of higher taxes hanging overhead

    J.P. Morgan serves up three reasons why stocks are shrugging off fears of higher corporate taxes.

  • Haley says she'll back Trump, stand down if he runs in 2024

    Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, said Monday that she would not seek her party's nomination if former President Donald Trump opts to run a second time. “Yes,” Haley said, when asked if she would support a second bid by Trump, in whose Cabinet she served for the first half of his administration. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said, asked by The Associated Press if a possible Trump bid could preclude her own effort, were he to announce first.

  • Congress to Resume Discussing Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

    Here's what you need to know to navigate the markets today.

  • Meghan McCain Tries But Fails To Get John Boehner To Attack Joe Biden

    The former House speaker said the president is a "good guy" who is just trying to “hold his party together” while the progressive and moderate factions battle.

  • McEnany: Media pundits fuel violent protests with irresponsible rhetoric

    The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to protests in Minneapolis.

  • Will Smith's Apple film 'Emancipation' pulled production from Georgia due to its voting restrictions

    The film, which was sold to Apple in a deal valued at $120 million, is the first major production to leave Georgia because of its new voting law.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

    Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh show just how far apart they are

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"

  • Chicago high school staff will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without movement toward a reopening agreement, teachers union announces

    CHICAGO – The Chicago Teachers Union says high school staff members in Chicago Public Schools will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without “adequate movement” toward a satisfactory reopening plan for high schools. CPS has identified April 19 as the “target” to reopen high schools — the last group that has yet to have the option of in-person classes since the pandemic shut schools in ...