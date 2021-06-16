  • Oops!
Biden, Putin say progress made in Geneva but wide gulfs on issues remain

Shannon Pettypiece and Lauren Egan and Peter Alexander
·4 min read
GENEVA — President Joe Biden described the tone of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland on Wednesday as "good, positive," despite covering a long list of thorny topics ranging from cyberattacks to human rights abuses.

"I told President Putin my agenda is not against Russia or anyone else. It's for the American people," Biden said.

"I also told him that no president of the United States could keep faith with the American people if they did not speak out to defend our democratic values, to stand up for the universal and fundamental freedoms," Biden continued. "So human rights are always going to be on the table, I told him."

Biden said he raised a number of issues with Putin, including the cases of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, Americans imprisoned in Russia; arms control measures; Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny; the importance of a free press; cybersecurity; Russian attempts to destabilize democratic elections; Ukraine; and Belarus, among other topics.

The success of Wednesday's talks, Biden said, would be determined in the next few months based on whether Putin's confrontational posture towards the U.S. improves. While Biden said he could not offer any confidence that Putin would change his behavior, he felt that "the last thing" Putin wanted was a Cold War. Biden also said that he thought Putin's worldwide credibility mattered to him, and that could influence his willingness to cooperate.

"The bottom line is I told President Putin that we need to have some basic rules of the road that we can all abide by," Biden said.

While Biden said he did not make any threats or give an ultimatum, he told Putin that the U.S. would respond if Russia attempted to interfere in its elections again and that there would be "devastating" consequences if Navalny died while in prison.

Biden also said he gave Putin a list of 16 items he considered to be critical infrastructure that should be considered off-limits to cyberattacks and that the U.S. would respond if attacks continue.

Despite the optimistic notes that Biden sought to hit about the future of U.S.-Russia relations, Putin, in his own press conference ahead of Biden's, continued to deny Russia's role in recent cyberattacks against U.S. institutions and accused the U.S. and other countries of being the biggest offenders.

Putin also deflected questions on Navalny and human rights abuses, bringing up gun violence in the U.S. and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Russian leader said that he did not feel there was "any kind of hostility" during the meeting, calling the session "constructive." Putin also announced that he and Biden had reached an agreement to return the ambassadors of both nations to their respective posts.

The sitdown between the two countries ended slightly sooner than White House officials had suggested it would — lasting around just three hours — and consisted of one continuous session rather than the two that had been originally planned.

Biden and Putin were joined first by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, along with translators, and later opened up the meeting to a larger group.

Security around Villa La Grange, the picturesque mansion and lakeside park where the summit took place, had been extremely tight. The park was blocked off by thick rolls of barbed-wire fencing with Swiss police patrolling the grounds. A large section of the city had been closed off with police boats dotting the crisp waters of Lake Geneva, in a city known for its neutrality and international cooperation.

While Biden has met with Putin before, much had changed in the decade since their last encounter. Putin has grown increasingly authoritarian at home and hostile to the West — he has annexed Crimea, been linked to the hack of U.S. companies and federal agencies, and interfered in the U.S. elections.

Biden spent days preparing for the summit. Shortly before departing the U.S. for Europe, he gathered in the Roosevelt Room at the White House for a prep session with a group of outside Russia experts — including officials from the Trump and Obama administrations — to discuss a range of views about how to deal with Putin, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“He’s not just winging it. He’s putting a lot of time and attention into this meeting,” the person said.

Biden, who arrived in Geneva Tuesday afternoon, came to the summit after days of meetings with America’s closest allies during a gathering of the Group of Seven leaders, which include Canada, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Japan, and a summit of the NATO alliance countries. He said at a news conference Monday that he had told some of those leaders what he planned to say to Putin.

“I shared with our allies that I will convey to President Putin that I’m not looking for conflict with Russia," said Biden, "but that we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities."

Biden left Geneva for Washington on Wednesday following his summit with Putin.

CORRECTION: (June 16, 2021, 6:10 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the last name of a former U.S. president. His name is Ronald Reagan, not Regan.

