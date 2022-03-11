Biden prepares new trade sanctions against Russia as Putin steps up attacks on Ukraine

President Biden was set Friday to call for revoking normal trade relations with Russia as the West continues to ramp up sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden was planning a White House address to call on Congress to yank so-called “most favored nation” status for Moscow as strongman Vladimir Putin defies calls to end his brutal attack.

The move is being coordinated with Western allies, with all of the G-7 Western industrialized nations vowing to take similar actions.

The move would mark a new escalation in the U.S.-led sanctions campaign, which has inflicted rising pain on Russia’s economy.

A bill banning imports of Russian oil and gas passed the House with overwhelming support Wednesday.

The Senate may seek to add the new trade restrictions to that measure, negotiators from both sides of the partisan aisle said.

Biden initially slowed down congressional efforts to take the trade action against Russia. But with Putin showing no signs of easing his invasion, the White House was set set to embrace lawmaker efforts to do just that on Friday.

The White House said Biden would speak Friday morning to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

The sanctions on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal cut off about 60% of U.S. imports from the country.