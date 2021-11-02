Biden presses nations to reduce methane emissions 30% by 2030

At an event at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, President Biden pushed for nations to decrease methane emissions by 30 percent by the end of “this decisive decade.” Biden also announced steps the U.S. will take to reduce such greenhouse gas emissions.

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations as part of its broader strategy to crack down on climate change, drawing cautious support from both environmental groups and drillers. The announcement coincided with the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home. President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030 but is struggling to pass major climate legislation through a deeply divided Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.