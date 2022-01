Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States, a ruling that was immediately blasted by Washington. China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, mainly during the term of U.S. President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire. The decade-long case involving alleged subsidies has centred on whether the United States could treat Chinese firms in which the government owns a majority stake as controlled by the state.