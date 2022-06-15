Biden Pride Month Speech Blasts ‘Ultra-MAGA Agenda Attacking Families’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Greg Abbott
    48th governor of Texas since 2015

President Biden on Wednesday blasted several Republican-led states and the so-called “ultra-MAGA agenda” during a speech at a White House Pride Month event where he unveiled an executive order instructing the Department of Education to address the “impacts of state laws that target LGBTQI+ students.”

“I don’t have to tell you about the ultra-MAGA agenda attacking families and our freedoms. Three-hundred discriminatory bills introduced in states across this country,” Biden said. “In Texas, knocking on front doors to harass and investigate parents who are raising transgender children. In Florida, going after Mickey Mouse, for God’s sake.” 

Biden is referring to a directive Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued to the state’s Department of Family Protective Services to investigate parents and medical providers who facilitate reconstructive surgeries and/or hormone-therapy treatment for their children.

The directive, which has faced several legal challenges, deemed the treatments “child abuse,” noting that many of the medical interventions, including “sterilization, mastectomies, removals of healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen,” can cause irreversible damage in children.

In Florida, lawmakers passed a law that prohibits instructors from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms. Democrats have dubbed the law the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, despite the word “gay” not appearing once in the legislation.

The law led to a battle between Disney and Florida Republicans after the company inserted itself into the conversation around the law.

Disney has been an outspoken critic of the measure, going so far as to say its “goal as a company” is having the bill “repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.”

In return, Florida stripped Disney of its “independent special district” status, with Governor Ron DeSantis warning that if the company chose to use its “economic might to attack the parents of my state,” he would treat it as a “provocation” and “fight back.”

Seemingly in response to these policies, Biden announced his executive order that will also instruct the DOE to release a “sample school policy for achieving full inclusion for LGBTQI+ students.”

The order also directs the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Trade Commission to help reduce the practice of conversion therapy by clarifying that programs receiving federal funding cannot engage in the practice and also by considering “whether the practice constitutes an unfair or deceptive act or practice, and whether to issue consumer warnings or notices,” according to the White House.

“Children who are exposed to so-called ‘conversion therapy’ face higher rates of attempted suicide and trauma,” the White House said.

Biden also urged Congress to pass the Equality Act, sweeping legislation that would add sexual orientation and transgender status as protected classes under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The president went on to tout his administration’s “record number of out-and-proud appointees at every single level of our government.”

He also shared a message to young Americans: “Just be you. You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You do belong.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Mama Gloria,’ a trans activist who created charm school for gay and transgender youth, has died

    Transgender icon and activist Gloria Allen has died at the age of 76. Known as “Mama Gloria,” Allen reportedly passed […] The post ‘Mama Gloria,’ a trans activist who created charm school for gay and transgender youth, has died appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Red flag grants, 'boyfriend loophole' cause complications for Senate gun bill

    Senators drafting the gun legislation are encountering stumbling blocks on two key pieces of the framework: how to structure "red flag" grants and how to close

  • U.S. Senator likely would block passage of EV tax credits - Canada minister

    Canada's minister of natural resources on Tuesday said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a key Democrat, would likely block the passage of tax credits that favor U.S.-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) and are opposed by Ottawa. Last year, many Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden proposed boosting EV tax credits to up to $12,500 - including a $4,500 incentive for union-made, U.S.-assembled vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. But those provisions were part of larger infrastructure bill, dubbed "Build Back Better", which has not passed in Congress in large part due to Manchin's opposition.

  • Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee condemns Biden’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia in powerful video

    The fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Wednesday she was "very disappointed" in President Joe Biden's plan to meet with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the U.S. has determined ordered the operation that killed Khashoggi in 2018. "Mr. Biden, you'll soon visit Saudi Arabia as president, where you'll meet with Jamal's heartless executer (sic), dishonoring yourself and Jamal by meeting MBS," said Hatice Cengiz in a video message posted by Democracy for the Arab World Now, a nonprofit Khashoggi founded in 2018.

  • Commentary: Saudi-backed LIV Golf might be repugnant, but its bottomless billions terrify PGA Tour

    Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others couldn't resist the staggering paydays promised by the LIV Golf series, and the PGA Tour takes the threat seriously.

  • South Africa is becoming Europe’s alternative to Russian coal

    Starting in mid-August, European Union countries will stop importing coal from Russia, which means they’ll have to find alternative suppliers. Already, South Africa is one such supplier, and the world’s fifth largest exporter of coal. Between January and May of this year, roughly 40% more tons of coal have been exported to Europe from South Africa’s Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) than were exported in all of 2021, according to Reuters.

  • Kilmeade: 9/11 Families Are Wrong, the Saudi Golf Tour Rocks, Actually!

    Fox BusinessFox News host Brian Kilmeade vociferously defended the controversial Saudi-backed golf tour on Tuesday, seemingly dismissing the intense backlash the league has received from families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.Additionally, the Fox & Friends star suggested, the LIV Golf tour is necessary because the PGA moved tournaments away from former President Donald Trump’s golf courses after the Jan. 6 insurrection.Earlier this month, the PGA Tour suspended 17 of its players—inc

  • With Patriot Front arrest, anti-LGBTQ movement comes out of the shadows of a U-Haul truck

    Unfortunately, anti-gay and anti-transgender sentiments are making their way out of the shadows of the back of a U-Haul truck and into state legislatures. │ Opinion

  • Trump cannot avoid testifying in New York probe, state's top court rules

    Donald Trump failed to persuade New York's highest court to halt depositions in a state probe into his family real estate business, clearing the way for the former U.S. president to testify next month. In a brief order, the state Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal because "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved." Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are scheduled to testify under oath starting on July 15, and continuing the following week, in state Attorney General Letitia James three-year-old civil probe.

  • London Lamar: U.S. must close the gap from slavery to 'absolute equality' | Opinion

    The USA TODAY Network Tennessee invited Black leaders and influencers to share their thoughts for an opinion series examining Juneteenth.

  • Boise police can’t charge pastor who said LGBTQ people are ‘worthy of death’

    A police spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman the sermon didn’t “meet the criteria of criminal hate speech or what’s known as malicious harassment.”

  • 3 hurt in fire in row homes on block where pride flag burned

    Three people were hospitalized after a fire tore through four row homes on the same north Baltimore block where a pride flag was burned early Wednesday, officials said. “At this point, we cannot confirm that this was a hate crime,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. The row home blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said.

  • S&P 500 dips with Fed policy announcement on tap

    STORY: U.S. stocks tried to bounce back Tuesday but ended mostly lower with the S&P 500 digging deeper into a bear market. Investors awaited a key decision from the Federal Reserve on deck for Wednesday and fretted over inflation, higher interest rates and the looming threat of recession.The Dow ended half a percent lower. The S&P 500 finished down more than a third of percent. But the Nasdaq was able to eke a fractional gain.Investors are now bracing for a more aggressive, 75-basis-point rate hike from the Fed after Friday's higher-than-expected inflation report for May.And on Tuesday, data showed that another measure of inflation - the producer prices index - while slightly less than expectations on a year-over-year basis for May, was still high.Michael Vogelzang, chief investment officer at CAPTRUST, says a 75-basis-point interest rate hike is all but certain."The Fed's going to come out tomorrow and they're likely to raise 75 basis points, 0.75%. That's almost baked in the cake. I think the odds in the market are about 90, 95%. So, you know, it was that adjustment from a 50 basis point increase to 75 that the market is digesting the last week, the last three or four days. So the question now is, what does he [Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell] say tomorrow? Now, it's not so much on what he's going to do in terms of what the Federal Reserve's going to do, in terms of raising rates. Now it becomes a question of, what does he say along with it? How hawkish is he? How difficult is he going to be? How much can he talk the market down or interest rates higher based on his discussion around inflation?"As for individual stocks, FedEx surged more than 14% after raising its quarterly dividend by more than half. Shares of Oracle gained more than 10% after posting upbeat quarterly results on demand for its cloud-computing products.But shares of AT&T fell, after the telecom giant's CFO hinted at raising prices for the second time this year to offset inflation.

  • Biden issues executive order to counter anti-LGTBQ laws around the country

    President Joe Biden issued an executive order Wednesday to stymie what he called discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states, declaring before a signing ceremony packed with activists, “pride is back at the White House.”

  • Mitch Landrieu on Biden's Infrastructure Plan

    Mitch Landrieu, White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator discusses Biden's infrastructure plan. He speaks with David Westin on "Balance of Power."

  • Planned Parenthood stops abortion services in South Dakota ahead of Supreme Court action on Dobbs

    "We can't in good faith schedule patients for abortions when they would have to go out of state anyway," Planned Parenthood's Emily Bisek said.

  • ‘If they want to have a war, let it begin here:’ New documents detail Patriot Front’s plan

    Court records reveal new details about the arrest of hate group members in Coeur d’Alene, including who bailed them out of jail.

  • Rice: Natural gas industry 'going to be leading the charge' on energy security and climate change

    The message: Increasing the production of natural gas in the United States — and investing in pipelines and liquefication and transport facilities — will allow the U.S. and the world to create affordable energy and at the same time reduce reliance on foreign-based coal and Russian gas.

  • Newly released photos show Pence and family in hiding from pro-Trump mob during Capitol riot

    A previously unreleased photograph obtained by ABC News shows then-Vice President Mike Pence and his family in hiding after they were evacuated from the floor of the US Senate as a mob breached the US Capitol and stormed the halls of Congress on 6 January, 2021. The image shows Mr Pence with then-Second Lady Karen Pence, his brother, US Rep Greg Pence and the former vice president’s daughter Charlotte inside a ceremonial office near the Senate floor. Ms Pence can be seen drawing curtains to the office.

  • Black faith leaders accuse interim CMS superintendent of ‘disrespectful’ behavior at meeting

    Members of the African American Faith Alliance addressed a recent meeting where CMS’ interim superintendent said he walked out.