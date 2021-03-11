When is Biden’s primetime address to the nation and where can I watch it?
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first primetime address this week since taking office as president to mark the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus outbreak being declared a pandemic.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed the address will go ahead and said that the president will discuss the impact of coronavirus on the US and the “path forward” through the pandemic.
But when is it and where will it be broadcast?
When will the primetime address be?
The president’s primetime address will take place on Thursday night, Ms Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, has confirmed.
The address is scheduled to begin his speech at 8pm EST (1am GMT) from the White House.
Where can I watch it?
Catch the primetime address streamed live on The Independent’s social media channels or on Independent TV here.
According to Deadline, NBC News will carry President Joe Biden’s primetime address, in a special report anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie.
Other networks are likely to broadcast the speech as well, possibly sandwiched in between pre-planned programming.
Why 11 March?
On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation officially declared Covid-19 as a pandemic for the first time since the first cases of the novel virus were reported in Wuhan in late 2019.
“The president will deliver his first primetime address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown on Thursday,” Ms Psaki said on Monday.
She added: “He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered.
“The president will look forward, highlighting the role of Americans — that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country toward getting back to normal.”
The address also comes as Congress approaches final passage of a $1.9trn (£1.4trn) relief bill entitled the “American Rescue Plan” which includes $400bn (£288bn) to directly combat coronavirus and accelerate vaccinations.
The legislation also extends a massive $350bn (£252bn) in direct support for state and local governments, which have seen depleting budgets amid the pandemic.
Additionally, the bill features unemployment benefits and other financial assistance for those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis including stimulus checks of up to $1,400 (£1000).
