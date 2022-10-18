Biden prioritizing abortion legislation before midterms

President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
10
SEUNG MIN KIM
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will promise Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law.

It’s the first time Biden has prioritized abortion legislation in this way ahead of the November midterms. Republicans are widely projected to gain control of at least the House. Abortion rights have been a key motivating factor for Democrats this year, although the economy and inflation still rank as chief concern for most voters.

Biden plans to make the remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington. A Democratic official says the president will also make a contrast between his party and Republicans who are calling for a federal abortion ban that would punish doctors for performing the procedure.

The official previewed Biden’s remarks on condition of anonymity.

For the White House, it won’t be enough just to keep control of both chambers of Congress, already an uphill battle, to be able to enshrine the protections of the landmark 1973 ruling into law. The Senate would need to abolish the filibuster, the legislative rule that requires 60 votes for most bills to advance in the chamber, in order to pass an abortion measure with a simple majority of senators.

Two moderate Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W.Va. — support keeping the filibuster.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterms: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, in speech, will aim to keep abortion top of mind for voters as midterms near

    President Biden will promise in a speech to prioritize codifying abortion rights next year if Democrats can maintain control of Congress.

  • German cybersecurity chief dismissed after reports of Russia ties

    The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness Application Is Live: Steps To Apply

    The Biden administration has officially launched the application process to receive federal student loan forgiveness with a beta version of the website that went live over the weekend. About eight...

  • Biden to highlight choice facing voters on abortion as midterms near

    U.S. President Joe Biden, under renewed pressure over high inflation with key elections coming up fast, will seek to turn attention back to the issue of abortion rights in a speech on Tuesday. Biden's Democrats could lose control of the House of Representatives, and possibly the Senate too, in November midterm elections. He is trying to rally the party and its supporters around abortion rights, which were sharply curtailed by the Supreme Court's decision nearly four months ago to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

  • King Charles meets Ukrainian evacuees during visit to Scotland

    King Charles III on Oct. 17 met with families of refugees, including Ukrainians fleeing from the war, during his working visit to Aberdeen, a port city in northeast Scotland, the BBC reported on Oct. 17.

  • She had the right to vote in NC and didn’t know it. Now she’s spreading the word.

    Advocates are trying to make sure people are voting after a court ruling expanded eligibility. Here’s what they’re emphasizing.

  • EU Unveils Interim Gas Market Steps With No Quick Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union announced a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc is refraining from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over security of supply.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 50

  • White House Pressured El Paso Mayor Not to Declare State of Emergency over Illegal Immigration

    Joe Biden pressured Democratic El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser to avoid declaring a state of emergency over the influx of illegal immigrants arriving daily.

  • Democrats focused on abortion rights worry they’re losing independent women

    Democrats are facing headwinds with one of their most important voting blocs — independent women. A New York Times-Siena College poll released on Monday shows female independents favoring the GOP by 18 points, a sizable increase since September at a critical juncture before the midterm elections. The findings come as Republicans zero in on inflation under President Biden…

  • 'A humanitarian emergency is at our doorstep' -UN rep in Haiti

    STORY: The U.N. special representative in Haiti, Helen La Lime, noted the return of cholera in Haiti. "The government confirmed the first case of cholera in Haiti in over three years," she reported. "A humanitarian emergency is now at our doorstep.""If there was ever a moment to come to the aid of Haitians in dire need, it is now," the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Council. "Faced with extreme violence and instability, Haiti's leaders and people are crying out for help."U.S. and Canadian military aircraft delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) over the weekend.Haitians are also experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity.A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan to cut fuel subsidies. Most transport is halted, with looting and gang shootouts becoming increasingly common.

  • ‘The prime minister is not under a desk.’ Liz Truss avoids debate on Kwasi Kwarteng dismissal.

    KEY WORDS “The prime minister is not under a desk. I can assure the House.” That was how Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, answered Labour MP Stella Creasy, one of many opposition lawmakers taking digs at Prime Minister Liz Truss for not appearing at the House of Commons to answer what was called an “urgent question” about why she dismissed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor of the exchequer.

  • A market rebellion forced the UK to scrap its aggressive economic growth plan in just 2 weeks. It's a warning for global leaders with lofty ambitions.

    UK Prime Minister Liz Truss scrapped planned tax cuts and sacked her finance minister after an investor backlash threw markets into chaos.

  • U.N. Security Council considers sending multinational force to Haiti

    The Caribbean nation has been dealing with "catastrophic" hunger and a growing cholera outbreak amid gang violence.

  • Abortion bans and LGBTQ-targeted laws are catching some school campuses in the crosshairs

    Schools are in crosshairs between local laws on abortion and LGBTQ rights and federal law that bans sex-based discrimination.

  • Some Democrats think Pelosi stays if Democrats win

    As questions swirl around the future of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Democrats on Capitol Hill say the Speaker’s fate might hinge directly on the party’s success in next month’s elections. Pelosi, 82, had promised to bow out of her leadership spot at the end of this term, and many Democrats expect she’ll follow through, particularly…

  • 3 shady ways wellness brands lure women into buying expensive, useless products, according to new book 'The Gospel of Wellness'

    Women are being lured into buying unnecessary supplements and natural beauty products, said Rina Raphael, author of "The Gospel of Wellness."

  • White House to Tap Oil Reserve Again Amid High Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is moving toward a release of at least another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency stockpile in a bid to balance markets and keep gasoline prices from climbing further, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for R

  • Fetterman’s wife calls for NBC to apologize after interview

    Gisele Fetterman in an interview with The Independent asked NBC to apologize after one of its reporters made on-air comments about the health of her husband, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman. NBC News’s Dasha Burns earlier this month conducted an interview with John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, in which he discussed…

  • U.S. could sell oil from emergency reserve this week -sources

    The Biden administration plans to sell oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. President Joe Biden's announcement is expected this week as part of the response to Russia's war on Ukraine, one of the sources said. The sale would market the remaining 14 million barrels from Biden's previously announced, and largest ever, release from the reserve of 180 million barrels that started in May.

  • 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Drive Review: The CR-V to get

    The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid is completely redesigned. It can now get 40 mpg, and importantly, is much better to drive.