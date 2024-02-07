Biden program will strengthen local wildfire response

(WASHINGTON) — The Biden administration launched a pilot program on Tuesday, Feb. 6 that will help strengthen local governments’ response to wildfires.

The program will provide grants for local wildfire response teams to convert their vehicles into wildland fire engines to increase response capacity. It will be funded initially by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with a $5 million investment.

The program is primarily meant to assist small emergency response agencies in increasing their response capacity in the face of an anticipated increase in wildfires due to climate change. The Biden-Harris administration submitted a fire mitigation and management report to Congress on Sep. 27, 2023, addressing the nation’s wildfire crisis.

At that time, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell referenced the tragic disaster in Maui on Aug. 8, 2022, caused by a wildfire.

“The detailed recommendations provided by this Commission emphasize the urgent need to work across jurisdictions and disciplines to protect our nation’s residents, communities, and natural resources from fire,” she said. “ Together, we will pave a bold new path to wildfire resilience nationwide.”

Local governments can apply for a grant to get slip-on tanker units that will convert their trucks and other vehicles into wildland fire engines. Any local government that provides emergency services to areas with a population of 25,000 or less is eligible.

Secretary Deb Haaland said the new program would provide new resources to firefighters to keep communities and landscapes safe.

“This pilot program will help more local and state agencies quickly respond when a wildfire starts nearby, increasing their capacity to protect local communities, property, infrastructure, and precious natural and cultural resources,” she said.

