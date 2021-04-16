Biden promised a foreign policy centered on human rights, but is continuing Trump-era policies and practices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden
President Joe Biden AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

  • Biden is upholding Trump-era policies on issues like refugee admissions and arms sales.

  • Progressives and advocacy groups say Biden is violating his pledge to prioritize human rights.

  • AOC called Biden's decision to uphold Trump's refugee cap "completely and utterly unacceptable."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden promised that his foreign policy would mark a major departure from former President Donald Trump, pledging to put human rights and democracy at the center of his approach to global affairs. But on issues ranging from US relations with Gulf states to refugees, Biden is continuing many of Trump's most divisive and controversial policies and practices - and both progressives in Congress and advocacy groups are not happy.

Trump repeatedly demonized refugees, painting them as a threat to the US, and his administration set the lowest ever cap on refugee admissions for the 2021 fiscal year. On the campaign trail and in the early weeks of his presidency, Biden vowed to reverse that trend and lambasted Trump over his xenophobic refugee policy.

"We used to allow refugees - 125,000 refugees in the United States in a yearly basis," Biden said during a CNN town hall in February. "It was as high as 250,000. Trump cut it to 5,000. Come with me into Sierra Leone. Come with me into parts of Lebanon. Come with me around the world and see people piled up in camps, kids dying, no way out, refugees fleeing from persecution. We, the United States, used to do our part. We were part of that. We were - and, you know, that's - you know, 'send me your huddled masses.' Come on."

But the president is now walking back on a promise to open America's doors to 62,500 refugees this fiscal year, and is keeping Trump's historically low cap of 15,000 in place, per a directive the president issued on Friday.

After this story was published, the White House said Biden by May 15 would announce a new, increased refugee cap.

Biden is also moving to speed up admissions and change the regional allocation of refugees, ending a Trump policy that effectively disqualified most refugees from African and Muslim-majority countries.

The president's decision-making on this has seemingly been influenced by Republican criticism over his administration's handling of a historic number of migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border in recent months. GOP leaders have referred to the surge as a "crisis," blaming it on by Biden's more welcoming immigration messaging.

Human rights groups, refugee advocates, and some congressional Democrats ripped into Biden's decision to retain Trump's refugee cap.

"Completely and utterly unacceptable," said Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. "Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise. Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, [including] the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise."

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state said Biden has "broken his promise to restore our humanity."

"This is incredibly disappointing. The U.S. is the most powerful nation in the world and we can't do better?" Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum, tweeted on Friday.

Joanne Lin, the National Director of Advocacy and Government Relations at Amnesty International, in a statement said Biden is "turning his back on tens of thousands of refugees around the world who have been approved to come to the United States."

"Biden had the opportunity to fulfill his campaign pledge and to deliver on his promises to protect the rights of and well-being of refugees, to place human rights at the center of U.S. foreign policy, and to restore U.S. global leadership. He squandered that opportunity today," Lin added.

Biden's human rights problem

MBS Biden
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and President Joe Biden (R.) AP Photo/Susan Walsh/Sputnik via AFP

Beyond the decision on refugees, Biden already had a big week when it comes to foreign policy. The president announced he's pulling all remaining US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, bringing an end to the longest conflict in US history. He slapped new sanctions on Russia and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to deescalate tensions amid a massive troop buildup along Ukraine's borders. Meanwhile, US officials participated in indirect talks with Iranian officials in Vienna aimed at restoring the Iran nuclear deal.

Less than 100 days into his presidency, Biden has already reversed or moved to roll-back many of Trump's biggest foreign policy changes. But as evidenced by the decision on refugees, Biden is not pulling a complete 180 when it comes to international relations - and he's facing growing accusations of talking big on human rights without fully backing it up.

On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But Biden did not sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over Khashoggi's killing, even after the release of a declassified intelligence report directly implicating the Saudi leader in the brutal murder.

"It is extremely problematic, in my view, if not dangerous, to acknowledge someone's culpability and then to tell that someone, 'But we won't do anything, please proceed as if have we have said nothing'," Agnes Callamard, the new chief of Amnesty International who spearheaded a UN inquiry into Khashoggi's killing, said of Biden.

More recently, Biden decided to move forward with a Trump era arms deal with the UAE involving the transfer of roughly $23 billion worth of advanced weaponry - including F-35s and drones. The UAE has played an intricate role in the devastating war in Yemen, where US-made bombs have been used in operations leading to civilian deaths.

In February, Biden announced he's moving to end to US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. Critics say this arms deal doesn't exactly jive with that move and Biden's broader promise to prioritize human rights.

Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch, said that Biden's advancement of Trump's arm deal with the UAE means his administration "has backed out of its pledge" on Yemen and warned the US now risks complicity in future human rights violations.

"Trying to understand how a massive arms sale to a repressive authoritarian government that bankrolled regional anti-democratic counterrevolutions, backs a Libyan warlord, and helped rubble Yemen (a partial list) strengthens a rules-based international order," Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders, said in a tweet.

Duss has praised Biden on other foreign policy moves, such as the president's decision to tap Antony Blinken as Secretary of State. But his criticism of Biden on the UAE sale is emblematic of evolving discontentment among progressives and human rights groups when it comes to the president's foreign policy.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic destroyed fewer U.S. businesses than feared, Fed study shows

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Fewer than 200,000 businesses in the United States may have failed during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lighter toll than initially feared and one that may have had relatively little impact on unemployment, according to Federal Reserve research. Perhaps 600,000 businesses, most of them small firms, fail in any given year, and U.S. central bank researchers estimated that from March 2020 through February of this year the figure has been perhaps a quarter to a third higher. That included 100,000 "excess" failures among firms engaged in close-contact services such as barber shops and nail salons, a sector described by the Fed research group as the sector hardest hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic.

  • 'Incoherent': Democrats, Advocates Baffled By Biden Argument On Refugees

    Historically, the U.S. has been able to work with various political situations, backlogs and surges from vulnerable populations without an issue.

  • Indian and Korean Traditions Came Together at This Micro-Wedding in Palm Beach

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Dozens Of House Democrats Urge Joe Biden To Lift Cap On Refugee Admissions

    The president could change the "draconian and discriminatory" policy with the flick of a pen, Democratic lawmakers said in a letter.

  • Ceremony heralds opening of WWI Memorial in Washington

    The new World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., will open to the public Saturday, and its launch was marked by a ceremony and flag-raising in honor of the 4.7 million veterans who served in what's known as America's Great War. In remarks during the virtual ceremony, President Joe Biden paid tribute to the 4.7 million who served in the war, and the 116,516 Americans who lost their lives in it. “Let us remember all that was sacrificed, all that was sanctified by the proud brave Americans who served in World War 1,” said Biden in taped remarks.

  • Democratic lawmaker reacts to ‘America First Caucus’ recruiting on ‘Anglo-Saxon political traditions’

    Some House Republicans are reportedly creating an “America First Caucus” based on “Anglo-Saxon political traditions. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., reacts to the political play, saying, “I don’t think the Republican caucus should keep them in their caucus… I don’t think the American people should accept that position.”

  • Raul Castro Says He's Stepping Down as Head of Cuba's Communist Party

    The 89-year-old politician announced his decision on Friday, telling his party he has “fulfilled his mission and confident in the future of the fatherland.”

  • Democrats Criticize Joe Biden Over Low Refugee Admissions Announcement

    Biden is going back on a campaign promise by maintaining Trump's policy on refugee admissions into the United States.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

  • Biden defends his gun reform strategy

    "No one has worked harder to deal with the violence by individuals using weapons than I have,” Biden said.

  • Labour accused of refusing to rule out second Scottish independence referendum

    Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar have been accused of refusing to rule out another Scottish independence referendum as a new survey suggests that 60 per cent of Labour supporters back another poll. The YouGov study, which spoke to 1,073 Labour members between March 17 and March 24, revealed that a majority back a second referendum “in principle” in the next few years, while 56 per cent think the party should too. It also found that while a majority of supporters in the rest of the UK believe there should be another vote, just 31 per cent in Scotland feel the same - with 61 per cent against the idea and 8 per cent undecided. However, the weighted sample in Scotland for the poll was just 43 people. Anas Sarwar has repeatedly stated that he does not support independence or a second vote, and insists that the next parliamentary session at Holyrood should focus on the recovery from Covid-19 rather than constitutional arguments. However, on a visit to Edinburgh Airport on Friday, Sir Keir Starmer said Labour would “obviously” have to “assess the situation afterwards” if Holyrood returned a majority of pro-independence MSPs in May, but insisted a referendum should not be a priority.

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Man dies after shooting in Stockton, police say

    A man died Friday night after a shooting in Stockton, according to police. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hunter Street, the Stockton Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man in his thirties who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating, and there is currently no motive or suspect information available. No other details were released. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377.

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • Peloton owners with children and pets told to stop using $4,000 treadmills after child dies

    After the death of one child and 38 other incidents involving children, a US safety regulator is urging consumers to stop using the fitness device

  • Peloton safety: US regulators warn against using treadmill near children

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is aware of 39 incidents involving the Tread+ treadmill.

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • Our 9 Favorite Items From Jessica Alba’s Affordable Office Makeover

    In a new YouTube video, the star shows how she decorated a space using all Amazon products Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Public comment period extended for border surveillance plan

    The Department of Homeland Security has agreed to reopen the public comment period on plans to build a number of high-powered surveillance towers along Vermont's border with the Canadian province of Quebec, Vermont's congressional delegation said Friday. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch said in a statement that they have heard from many Vermonters in border communities with privacy concerns about the towers proposed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.