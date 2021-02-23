Biden considers regulating 'ghost guns,' other executive actions to curb gun violence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anita Kumar and Laura Barrón-López
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The White House is weighing a number of gun safety proposals as it looks to deliver on President Joe Biden's campaign promises. But some activists are upset that after one month in office the administration has yet to set a firm timeline or provide specifics about its overarching plan.

Among the executive actions under consideration by the administration is one that would require buyers of so-called ghost guns — homemade or makeshift firearms that lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks, according to three people who have spoken to the White House about their plans.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who spoke to the White House in the last week, said he recommended the administration take executive actions to close the so-called Charleston loophole that allows a gun to be transferred from licensed gun dealers before a completed background check. But Biden aides were reluctant, Blumenthal said.

Instead, the White House is likely to stick with campaign promises to support legislation to close the Charleston loophole, as well as measures designed to keep guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others and to establish safety storage standards for firearms, according to one of the people familiar with the plans.

“My view is the bigger and bolder the better on gun violence prevention because we have a unique window of opportunity,” Blumenthal said.

The desire to go bigger and bolder is running up against a variety of different political realities, however, among them a Senate that’s split down the middle and advocates who are at odds over which policies to push and how quickly to push them. Underlining it all is a promise that Biden made to act quickly on guns after taking office — a promise that looks less likely as the Covid-19 pandemic overshadows everything else.

The White House has held several meetings on gun violence with prominent groups pushing for gun restrictions, community-based groups asking for billions of dollars in program funding and survivors of gun violence.

The meetings are being led by Susan Rice, director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Cedric Richmond, director of the Office of Public Engagement. During recent meetings, Richmond shared with advocates that he lost a childhood friend to gun violence, according to three people who were in conversations with the former congressman.

Demonstrators attend a March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in Chicago.
Demonstrators attend a March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in Chicago.

A White House official said that Biden is considering “every tool at our disposal, including executive actions” and is looking at investing in community violence programs, requiring background checks, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. But Biden still lacks a Senate-confirmed attorney general and director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who will play a key role in any executive branch action on guns.

“During the campaign, the president laid out an ambitious plan to keep our communities safe, and he remains committed to that agenda,” White House spokesperson Mike Gwin said.

The discussions come as gun sales have skyrocketed amid a year of pandemic quarantines, a summer of racial unrest and Biden’s victory in the presidential election, after promising an aggressive push to reduce gun violence. The year 2020 saw a record number of gun homicides in the United States.

The outreach from the Biden White House to gun safety groups has been lauded by the more established organizations. “This administration is what, three weeks old [but] it's the strongest gun safety administration in history, whether you're talking about the president or the vice president or the Cabinet,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “We've got full confidence they're going to govern like it.”

Advocates affiliated with those groups argue the chance for action in Congress and elsewhere in the federal government has never been better, in part because public support for changes have steadily increased after Newtown, Conn., and subsequent shootings and in part because of the implosion of the once-mighty National Rifle Association.

“We have changed state legislatures. We have passed voter referendums. We have seen for the first time in my time in this movement a... Democratic primary where every single candidate was trying to outdo themselves on how much they care about this issue,” said Christian Hayne, vice president of policy for Brady, a group which supports increased firearms restrictions. “We do anticipate the momentum will continue to build until we get the change that we desperately need.”

Biden has a lengthy history of dealing with gun legislation, though his most recent effort ended in notable failure. After Newtown, Conn., Obama asked him to push through what he had hoped would be the biggest firearms restrictions in decades. But after months of meetings and limited executive actions, a bill to require expanded background checks died on the Senate floor.

The Senate is even less Democratic now, split 50-50, meaning that any bill would require at least 10 Republicans to vote with all Democrats. And, as such, grassroots groups led by young people of color who’ve survived mass shootings or live in communities battling daily gun violence want Biden to use his executive power immediately to close loopholes for gun sellers.

Some of them are urging the administration to begin disbursing money to 40 cities across the country plagued by gun violence through discretionary agency grants or by declaring a national emergency. Rather than wait for Congress to pass funding in an infrastructure or gun control bill, groups like March For Our Lives and Community Justice Action Fund say agencies can and should start allocating funds to community-based programs now. They fear that the administration’s current approach could take weeks, even months to result in progress, and note that such lengthy timelines are at odds with Biden’s vow to act on his first day in office.

“We have incidents where there's three or four people getting shot [daily] and we don't get the same kind of uproar and attention for those kinds of homicides and mainly because they're Black and brown people,” said Eddie Bocanegra, senior director of the progressive Heartland Alliance's READI Chicago chapter, who has spoken to the White House.

Earlier this month, Heartland was among the coalition of organizations representing communities of color which sent a letter to the Biden administration expressing disappointment that they were not included in a gathering the White House held with more establishment gun control groups. According to four people who were involved in recent meetings, the White House moved quickly to rectify the situation and has since held at least two virtual calls with advocates from groups across the country.

Bocanegra said he was happy with the audience he received at the White House. But he still expressed frustration that white-led gun control groups appeared to be getting more attention after he had spent days helping the Biden transition on policy.

“I want to see my return on that investment,” he said.

Complicating any effort to move gun safety measures — whether through legislation or executive action — is the Covid pandemic. At the moment, nearly 2,000 Americans, on average, are dying each day from the virus. And while the country’s cases and deaths have declined from their January peak, the White House’s top priority remains reining in the coronavirus pandemic and distributing economic relief, including a nearly $2 trillion Covid-19 bill moving through Congress.

While the White House focuses its efforts on the pandemic, lawmakers working on gun control have been left waiting for signals. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said he plans to reintroduce his universal background check bill in the coming month, though he wants to see a plan from the Biden administration first.

“I don't think anybody's going to move forward on strategy without hearing from the White House,” said Murphy, who plans to speak to Rice this week.

Murphy himself has said he supports Biden using his executive authority to tackle gun control. But if Democrats are going to pursue legislation, "our best chance to pass a background checks proposal is this year. I don't want to have to wait for a mass shooting.”

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court to debate whether misdemeanors can be a foot in the door for warrantless home search

    The flashing lights went on. A policeman stuck his foot under the door. Now, the Supreme Court will decide if a warrantless search was constitutional.

  • Rep. Stefanik: Garland’s Answer about Cuomo Investigation ‘Not Good Enough’

    Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) said Monday that Merrick Garland’s response to a question about a potential conflict of interest in any investigation of New York governor Andrew Cuomo was “not good enough.” During Garland’s confirmation hearing to be attorney general on Monday, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) asked the Biden nominee if he would “commit to not having the investigation done by a person with a conflict of interest.” Cruz noted acting Manhattan U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss’s relationship to Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, as a potential concern. Strauss is the mother-in-law of DeRosa, who reportedly admitted recently that the administration covered up data on nursing-home deaths to hide the severity of the situation from federal authorities. “With all of these investigations, the Justice Department is open to evidence of fraud, false statements, violations of the law,” Garland responded. “They normally begin in the appropriate way in the relevant U.S. Attorney’s office.” “I don’t know any of the facts, but I can guarantee you somebody with a conflict of interest won’t be running an investigation of any kind,” he added. Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Stefanik said the answer shows “he’s not reading the basic news.” “As the American people are aware, this is a serious corruption scandal at the highest levels of New York State government,” she said. “We need a much clearer response from the nominee to be AG [committing to] making sure there is an independent apolitical, fair investigation. And when it comes to obstruction of justice, these are not just accusations Katie, this was caught on tape.” She added: “It was caught on tape on a Zoom call with the members of the New York State Assembly, which is why it is Democrats as well who are speaking out about the need to have an independent federal investigation and also, some are proposing impeachment of the governor and the governor, I have said, should resign.” Stefanik said the families of those who died in nursing homes “deserve a commitment from the AG nominee that this would be an independent investigation.” “He’d better get up to speed quickly because that answer is not good enough for the American people,” she said. Lawmakers of both parties have called for Cuomo to be stripped of the emergency powers granted to him last year at the beginning of the pandemic following DeRosa’s comments and a report issued by the New York attorney general Letitia James, which found that the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths by as much as 50 percent. Cuomo last week blasted state lawmakers who have threatened to rescind his emergency powers and open investigations into his administration’s coverup of its mishandling of nursing-home coronavirus deaths. “You can’t use a subpoena or the threat of investigation to leverage a person,” Cuomo said in a briefing. “That’s a crime, it’s called abuse of process, it’s called extortion.”

  • Harrison: Without Trump admin's work, US could have lost 'millions of lives'

    Former HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss Biden's COVID progress

  • Niagara Falls freezes over as storms continue to engulf US

    Stunning images were captured after temperatures fell to -2F

  • AOC Criticizes Manchin For Haaland Confirmation Indecision

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Monday blasted Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) over a report that he has not yet decided whether to support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) for Interior secretary. “Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet referencing former President Trump’s first attorney general. “Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation. Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease?” Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him. Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation. Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease? https://t.co/wyki5iE36Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021 The “Squad” member’s comments came in response to a report that Manchin was undecided about whether he would support Haaland’s confirmation, with his spokeswoman reportedly telling NBC News that he had met with the New Mexico congresswoman on Zoom to discuss her confirmation but that he had “remaining questions.” “.@DebHaalandNM is a profound public servant and champion for working families,” Ocasio-Cortez said in another post. “Her appointment as Sec of the Interior would be historic, and her leadership holds the promise of progress for our country. Call your Senator to support her confirmation.” With the Senate evenly divided between the parties, Manchin, a moderate Democrat who does not always vote along party lines, has taken on newfound power. When Manchin votes no, Democrats need the support of at least one Republican senator for the matter at hand to pass. The confirmation of Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget is appearing increasingly unlikely after Manchin and moderate Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah all signaled they would not back her. Haaland’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy Committee is scheduled for Tuesday. Ocasio-Cortez’s comments are just the latest in an ongoing Twitter feud between the progressive New York congresswoman and the moderate West Virginia senator. The pair spent a month going back-and-forth on Twitter over the summer after the senator criticized calls to defund the police, saying, “Defund, my butt.” Ocasio-Cortez responded by sharing a photo of herself glaring at Manchin when he applauded President Trump’s second State of the Union address.

  • ‘I’m 73 and fed up with California and want a gun-friendly, affordable city with good weather — so where should I retire?’

    What I would like is a gun-friendly environment with moderate temperatures and a lot of trees, which may mean a somewhat higher elevation. Need a low cost of living, as my primary source of income is Social Security. You’re not alone in wanting to flee California in retirement — and for you, the costs make it hard to live anywhere in California on your Social Security checks alone.

  • $1 Million Barn Find Discovered

    Of course it was uncovered by a master…

  • House Democrats quietly push for Shalanda Young to replace Neera Tanden as Biden's OMB choice

    House Democratic leaders are quietly mounting a campaign for Shalanda Young, a longtime congressional aide, to replace Neera Tanden as nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The nascent campaign for Young, who would be OMB's first Black female leader, reflects a stark reality taking hold in the Democratic Party: Tanden's prospects are rapidly fading.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYoung is a former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee. “Ms. Young is a proven budget expert and is well qualified for the job,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. Driving the news: Tanden’s candidacy suffered a further setback Monday when Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah announced their opposition. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another potential Republican yes vote, has also signaled to supporters she’s unlikely to back Tanden.In the 50-50 Senate, Tanden would need at least one Republican to support her nomination after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he would oppose her candidacy. White House press secretary Jen Psaki publicly stood by Tanden on Monday. “She has a record of working with members of both parties, views from both parties and we have no doubt she’d do that as budget director,” Psaki told reporters.The intrigue: Young, who is currently waiting for a confirmation hearing in the Senate to be deputy OMB director, may still face competition from Gene Sperling, who has the distinction of twice leading the National Economic Council.Sperling — along with Bruce Reed, now the White House deputy chief of staff — was considered to lead OMB during the transition. Both were passed over in favor of Tanden, who would be the first woman of color to hold the post. While Sperling has many allies inside the White House, the push for diversity — and the desire to rack up "firsts" — is still important to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Among Biden’s top economic advisers and nominees, six are women and four of them are women of color.Progressives, nonetheless, are mounting a public campaign for Sperling, with Dean Baker, the director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, vouching for his credentials.“While I would not have wanted the Gene Sperling of 25 years ago to hold a top position in the Biden administration, I think the Gene Sperling of today would be an outstanding pick as head of OMB," Baker wrote in The American Prospect. Go deeper: House Democratic leaders are prepared to push for Young, who also has support from some prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had some success in convincing Biden to select at least one congressional aide for his Cabinet, including Katherine Tai for U.S. trade representative.“While I am hopeful for Ms. Tanden’s nomination, I cannot say enough good things about Ms. Young,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “She is widely respected by members on both sides of the aisle for her expertise."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New Pennsylvania GOP candidate built 'shrine' to Trump

    Pennsylvania Republicans have selected a woman who turned an old house into a “shrine” to former President Donald Trump and believes the 2020 election was stolen as the GOP nominee for an open state legislative seat.

  • Native Americans Finally Have a Cabinet Nominee. Will an Adopted Tlingit Take Her Down?

    With the GOP digging in against Deb Haaland as Interior secretary, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski faces a choice between her party and a powerful constituency that’s come to trust her.

  • Democrats want to enact a new stimulus package within weeks. Here's the possible calendar for passage of $1,400 direct payments.

    Final passage of the Biden stimulus could occur in early March, before the expiration of enhanced unemployment insurance for jobless Americans.

  • Illinois governor signs sweeping criminal-justice overhaul

    Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law a sweeping overhaul of policing and criminal justice that eliminates the cash bail system, requires police agencies to equip officers with body cameras and strictly defines use-of-force rules for law enforcement. The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, which designed the massive measure, hailed it as a historic response to the deaths last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Opponents argue that it will hamstring police and discourage talented people from joining law enforcement.

  • How the Air Force pulled off a first-of-its-kind bomber flyover at the Super Bowl, according a pilot who did it

    After four years of preparation, a B-1B, a B-2, and a B-52 roared over the crowd at Super Bowl LV in a first-of-its-kind flyover.

  • Biden Declares Major Disaster in Texas after Winter Storm Causes Power, Water Shortages

    President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas on Saturday, after a winter storm knocked out power and heat across the state and left millions of residents without potable water. Residents of Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and other cities are being told to boil water, and 1,180 public water systems in 160 counties in the state reported service disruptions as of Friday morning, The Texas Tribune reported. Many residents were cut off from power and heating for the past week, although the state’s electrical grid restored most service on Friday. Biden “declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms,” according to a statement from the White House. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.” The president said on Friday that he intended to travel to Texas as soon as possible, but that he didn’t want his visit to create logistical hurdles for responders on the ground. The storm could cause roughly $18 billion in property damage, according to predictions by catastrophe-modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. “This event has snow and ice, but it is predominantly a freezing event and most of the claims are going to be related to water damage,” Clark told The Wall Street Journal. Much of that damage is caused by water pipes that have frozen and burst in buildings across Texas.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • Australian PM warns of 'culture problem' after allegations of rape in parliament

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday he was "sickened" by allegations of sexual assault in Parliament House, adding that there was a "culture" problem at the government building. Brittany Higgins said on Friday, in a statement reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), that the man had raped her two years ago in parliament. Morrison apologised to Higgins on Tuesday for the way her complaint was handled at that time, ordering a probe into the government's workplace culture.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Islamabad edges Multan in PSL, Lahore beats Peshawar

    Lewis Gregory impressed with bat and ball to lift two-time champion Islamabad United to a three-wicket win against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League on Sunday. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan spurred Lahore Qalandars to a four-wicket win over former champions Peshawar Zalmi in the early game.