Biden promised a return to 'normalcy,' but it's clear that's not happening anytime soon.

Anthony L. Fisher
dc capitol
Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, amid fears of new violence. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Biden's promise of a return to "normalcy" was belied by his inauguration that took place in a bizarrely empty Washington, DC, under a near-complete military lockdown.

  • Walking through the capital on inauguration day, I saw hardly any protesters, Biden supporters or angry MAGA foot soldiers — but there were two heavily-guarded "free speech zones," both of which were empty.

  • Trump no longer has his presidential and Twitter bully pulpits, but he still holds sway over a vast political movement that disbelieves facts and will view every Biden policy move as a salvo in a "civil war."

  • You can't have normalcy in a political sphere consumed by that level of irrational rage.

  • This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Joe Biden ran for president as the moderate Democrat, the familiar face who wasn't going to defund the police or steer the country headlong into socialism.

His appeal, which contrasted starkly with many of his Democratic primary rivals, was that he was a well-known and steady hand who had policy ambitions that were more half-measures than dramatic overhauls.

Biden's main promise was a return to "normalcy" after the four years of high anxiety that was the Trump era. And he won the nomination handily, before winning the presidency decisively.

But here in Washington, DC on the day of his inauguration, it seemed pretty clear that we're a long way from that promised normal.

Empty Washington DC street inauguration day
An empty street on Inauguration Day in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. Anthony L. Fisher

What if they threw an inauguration and nobody came?

The streets of Washington have been virtually deserted for days thanks to a military occupation of around 25,000 National Guard troops. A security perimeter including armored vehicles, cement blocks, and ten-foot high fencing envelops downtown DC.

The totality of the security state in the nation's capital was a direct result of the deadly Trump-incited insurrection of the Capitol, just two weeks ago today.

Maybe it was a necessary overcorrection, a show of overwhelming force to preemptively tamp out any riotous reprise.

Or perhaps it was the beginning of a new expansion of the fight against, as Biden called it in his address, "domestic terrorism," where civil liberties are tossed by the wayside in the name of national security.

Either way, if you were outside of the inauguration's inner "Green Zone" - the Washington experience was objectively surreal on January 20.

You could walk for blocks - past boarded-up embassies, government offices, luxury shops, and restaurants - and not see anyone who wasn't military, law enforcement, or a person experiencing homelessness.

Empty protest zone Washington DC inauguration day
An empty "designated protest zone" in Marshall Park, Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. Anthony L. Fisher

I went to one designated "protest zone" near the Navy Memorial. It was closed. So I walked to the other officially-sanctioned free speech zone in Marshall Park.

Standing before a checkpoint with metal detectors and monitored by National Guardsmen, a Secret Service officer confirmed to me that the park was indeed set aside for peaceful protests.

But, he added, the media was prohibited from entering the park. And demonstrators were required to have a permit from the city to enter the park, and that they were not granting any new permits today.

In the few places I found people gathering, the media vastly outnumbered the inauguration gawkers.

Protesters Washington DC inauguration day
Protesters argue in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. Anthony L. Fisher

There were hardly any Biden supporters, save for a few college kids from nearby George Washington University who popped by. Or the middle-aged couple from Charlotte, North Carolina who told me they just wanted to witness history, even though Biden's transition team had told everyone to stay home because of the out-of-control COVID pandemic that is ravaging the country worse than ever.

There hardly any protesters, save for a handful of peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators and a few vitriolic anti-abortion demonstrators.

There were no right-wing extremists, or at least none willing to make their presence known.

The colors and insignia of QAnon, Kekistan, neo-Confederates, neo-Nazis, and Proud Boys that swarmed the Capitol mere days ago were nowhere to be found in Washington.

Katie Hopkins Washington DC inauguration day
Far-right commentator Katie Hopkins in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. Anthony L. Fisher

Although I did run into far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins - who once called for a "final solution" for Muslims and was retweeted regularly by Trump before they were both banned from Twitter.

Hopkins, predictably, told me she believed the Biden administration would tear down Trump's wall, open the borders to immigrants, and usher in new waves of censorship and socialism.

She also downplayed the Capitol siege, which she described as "a limited number of people that did something that was not appropriate," in contrast with what she said were the majority of Trump supporters who had "a glorious event" on January 6.

Hopkins' politics might be extreme, but her conception of what happened isn't fringe. It's the common position of Trump supporters.

joe biden jill biden inauguration
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts. Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

A long way to normal

Biden's inaugural speech called for an end to "this uncivil war," an allusion to the nasty and tribalistic atmosphere seen across the political spectrum over the past four years.

The new president said: "We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature … for without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury; no progress, only exhausting outrage; no nation, only a state of chaos.

They're just pretty words, and it remains to be seen whether Biden can achieve what he's promised, but even a simple verbal commitment to the idea of decency is already more than we got from Trump.

Trump stoked disunity, often deliberately sowed chaos, and brooked no dissent - even from within his own Cabinet. Bitterness, fury, and outrage were Trump's default modes.

And Trump created a movement with no coherent politics, but with an undying devotion to its Dear Leader.

While not every Trump supporter has swallowed his lies about election fraud, enough of them have to create a lasting crisis of democracy. It's going to take more than a few election cycles for the Trump-voting conservatives to re-engage with reality and accept free and fair election results where the Republican loses.

National Guard Washington DC inauguration day
National Guard troops guard the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. Anthony L. Fisher

Trump doesn't have the presidential bully pulpit anymore, nor does he have his Twitter megaphone.

But he still has OAN, Newsmax, and to some extent, Fox News available to him to speak to his base, which remains far more devoted to him than it does to the Republican establishment.

Trump can no longer "stop the presses" with an unhinged tweetstorm, but he leaves behind a dangerously misinformed movement that inexplicably believes the election was stolen, and no amount of retractions from the media outlets who propagated that "Big Lie" will change these MAGA minds.

That means the possibility of returning to a "normal" where policy differences aren't framed as salvos in a literal "civil war" isn't anywhere on the near horizon.

Any action taken by the Biden administration that makes lives easier for immigrants, expands social services or re-engages with the international community will inevitably still be seen by Trumpworld as part of a globalist/socialist conspiracy to destroy America.

You can't have normalcy in a political sphere consumed by that level of irrational rage. And you certainly can't hope for normalcy until the pandemic - which continues to kill thousands of Americans on a daily basis- has been wrested.

With hope, the Capitol siege might have been the last gasp of the worst, most violent elements of Trumpism. But the attack's reverberations - greater political distrust, cultural divisiveness, and a ramped-up security state - are only in their early stages.

And the bizarre spectacle of a nearly vacant DC on Inauguration Day demonstrates that it's going to be some time before we get to "normal."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • NBA player turned conspiracy theorist stages one-man pro-Trump protest amid inaugural security prepared for thousands

    The extra security measures appeared to have kept many protesters away from the Capitol and inaugural activities, but not one man.

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol

    Two Florida men, including a self-described organizer for the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were arrested Wednesday on charges of taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, authorities said. Joseph Biggs, 37, was arrested in central Florida and faces charges of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, entering a restricted on the groups of the U.S. Capitol and disorderly conduct. According to an arrest affidavit, Biggs was part of a crowd on Jan. 6 that overwhelmed Capitol Police officers who were manning a metal barrier on the steps of the Capitol.

  • Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump decisions on COVID, climate change

    Fresh off his inauguration Wednesday, President Biden began his term with executive orders on measures ranging from curbing the coronavirus pandemic to addressing racial inequality, many of which roll back measures enacted by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • By the numbers: The impact of the $15 minimum wage

    Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Map: Axios VisualsPresident-elect Joe Biden is calling to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, which is nearly double the current $7.25. The move would be the first change to the federal minimum wage since 2009. Why it matters: The pandemic exposed the ugly ways in which America treats low-wage employees — even when they're doing essential jobs. Raising the federal minimum wage would put more money into the pockets of many of these same essential workers who have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What to watch: $15 an hour would have a massive impact in smaller cities and in the middle of the country. * Lots of larger metros, including San Francisco and New York, already have $15 or higher minimum hourly wages. In those places, the cost of living is so high that $15 feels more like $12 (see map above). * But in smaller cities, where the minimum wage is much closer to $7.25 and the median wage is closer to $15, the federal bump would make a huge difference.All told, "hiking the national minimum to $15 an hour by 2025 would lift 1.3 million workers above wages that put them below the poverty line," CBS reports, citing an analysis from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office. * Yes, but: The CBO also estimates that the hike could cost $1.3 million jobs, as small businesses unable to pay their workers $15 an hour lay people off or go out of business.Go deeper: Government minimum wage hikes pay off for low-wage workersBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Tennessee state senator charged in 2nd fraud case

    Already facing allegations of stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds from a health care school she directed, a Tennessee state senator has been charged in a new fraud case, the U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Tuesday.

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

    Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwan's government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the island's population. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, is making the free-of-charge offer at a time when the democratic island has yet to begin vaccinations of its own, with Chinese government departments and state media quoting Taiwanese in China in support of the programme. "This shows the mainland's warmth and affection towards us," a Taiwanese teacher surnamed Wang was quoted as saying in a post this month by China's United Front Work Department, which is in charge of co-opting overseas Chinese and non-communists.

  • Thousands of pro-Trump crowds have gathered since he took office. No state has had more than California

    Despite its reputation as a leader of resistance, California saw more pro-Trump crowds than any other state during the president's term in office.

  • Fox News contributors choke up talking about the importance of Kamala Harris being the first Black woman VP

    Liberal Fox News contributor Richard Fowler choked up during an appearance on the network as he marveled at the numerous glass ceilings broken by Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday."One part [of the inauguration] that caused me to get real emotional was, we've been a country for 243 years, and in all those 243 years, we have had women citizens but we have never had a woman hold national office," Fowler said, his voice breaking as he went on. "So to see Kamala Harris put her hand on the Bible today -- also being her and I are of Jamaican descent, and I just think about my grandmother and my mom and so many other women who saw this, and so many young girls who can finally believe that they can be president, too, because of what we did as a country back in November."> Fox News contributor Richard Fowler gets emotional when talking about Kamala Harris being the first woman VP, and how it makes him think about his grandmother and mom, who like Harris are of Jamaican descent pic.twitter.com/Wdlo8Ca3uh> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021Fowler was not the only contributor on Fox News on Wednesday to be audibly moved by the significance of Harris' oath. Political analyst Juan Williams also emotionally explained, "It's visceral, and I'll tell you why. I have granddaughters, I'm the son of a Black mother -- you think about American history, you think about the status of Black women in this country for most of our history. And the idea that a Black woman would assume such power in this moment as a national leader -- truly inspiring." > Fox News' Juan Williams gets choked up talking about Kamala Harris:> > "You think about the status of Black women in this country for most of our history. And the idea that a Black woman would assume such power in this moment as a national leader, truly inspiring." pic.twitter.com/K13K0Q1vVX> > -- Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit Biden tells Americans he believes 'there isn't anything we can't do it if we do it together' Cheap, 'generic' drug reduces COVID-19 death risk by 75 percent, trials suggest

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US, UK Sign Agreement to Merge Forces for Historic Joint Carrier Deployment

    Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and the Navy destroyer The Sullivans will deploy as part of the strike group.

  • US releases Detroit's disgraced former mayor from prison

    Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served more than seven years of a 28-year prison sentence for corruption crimes, was released from federal prison Wednesday after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence, a Bureau of Prisons spokesman told The Associated Press. The announcement came in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump's White House term that benefited more than 140 people, including rappers, former members of Congress and other Trump allies. The White House said prominent members of the Detroit community had supported the 50-year-old Democrat's commutation and noted: “During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • Trump Pardons Vietnam Ace, TOPGUN Navy Legend Who Took Bribes

    Former California Rep. Randall "Duke" Cunningham was convicted of taking bribes from defense contractors.

  • CBC Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty on attending inauguration: I won’t be ‘bullied’

    Inauguration Day is a time of great expectancy and transformation. There are reports of at least 12 National Guard members being removed from the inauguration patrol duties. There are 25,000 troops in D.C. to protect attendees at the inauguration after the deadly and unprecedented Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.

  • Connecticut man charged in attack on police officer who was trapped in doors at Capitol riot

    Patrick Edward McCaughey allegedly told the officer, “Come on man, you are going to get squished, just go home.”

  • Biden to staffers: "I will fire you on the spot" for disrespecting others

    President Biden warned dozens of staffers and appointees Wednesday to treat everyone with respect, or else “I will fire you on the spot.” What he's saying: Everyone, regardless of their background, is "entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years," Biden said at the virtual swearing-in ceremony for incoming administrators. "I expect you to do that for all the folks you deal with."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * "I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," he added. "On the spot. No ifs or buts." * He also emphasized that as government officials, they work for the people.The big picture: Biden's comments reinforce his vision of unity and equity for the U.S. as expressed in his inauguration address earlier in the day — starting with his very own administration. What to watch: Biden signed an order on Wednesday launching a "whole-of-government" initiative designed to root out systemic racism and prioritize equity across the federal government.Go deeper: Biden embarks on a consequential presidencyBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • ‘What happened?’: QAnon followers left upset and angry as conspiracy theory’s ‘storm’ fails to materialise

    Followers of QAnon have been left upset and angry in the wake of the apparent collapse of the conspiracy theory. Followers had hoped for mass arrests of their enemies and the final proof that their faith in the unknown person named Q and Donald Trump had not been misplaced. The baseless QAnon theory suggests, without any evidence, that argued that a group of powerful, Satan-worshipping people running a cannibalistic child sexual abuse ring.