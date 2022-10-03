Biden promises to get 'every single dollar' to help rebuild Puerto Rico following Fiona
President Joe Biden vowed to continue providing help to residents of Puerto Rico including helping rebuild all of what was lost after Hurricane Fiona.
President Joe Biden vowed to continue providing help to residents of Puerto Rico including helping rebuild all of what was lost after Hurricane Fiona.
U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a measure of manufacturing employment contracted last month for the fourth time this year. ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee chair Timothy Fiore said "companies are now managing head counts through hiring freezes and attrition to lower levels, with medium- and long-term demand more uncertain."
Win the holidays by stocking up on this super-affordable gift for the people on your list who most need to chill out.
Get a jump on your holiday shopping and save a bundle, including an air fryer for just $59.
July and August mark the biggest single-month price declines since January 2009 and are among the eight largest on record, Black Knight said.
Democrats in Washington shied away from questions about border security, despite President Biden's administration insisting for months that the southern border is "secure."
Floridians say they're waiting for hours in long lines hoping to secure enough fuel for cars and generators as Ian leaves many without power.
President Biden traveled to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico Monday to assess the aftermath caused by Hurricane Fiona last month. He also plans to visit Florida, which was hit by Hurricane Ian last week. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is out with a new ad mocking his GOP rival Mehmet Oz and comparing the celebrity surgeon to a quack doctor character from “The Simpsons.” “Before there was Dr. Oz, there was Dr. Nick,” Fetterman wrote in a tweet Monday, referring to the recurring character from the long-running animated…
"It is a personal choice," McLean told People. "It is her body, it's her name, it's her everything. And she's still Ava. She'll always be Ava to me."
The White House is defending Vice President Kamala Harris' comments about "equity" needing to be at the center of hurricane response.
These Amazon deals will help you organize your car and prepare you for just about any obstacles you may face on the road.
The past three years have been California's driest on record, a streak unlikely to break this winter, state officials said Monday. State and local officials, meanwhile, continue to urge California's 39 million residents to save water wherever possible by ripping out grass lawns or letting them go brown, taking shorter showers and generally being more conscious about water use.
‘I have little to no interest in using the house: I am not enamored with the area. The house requires repair and upkeep, as none of us live in it full time.’
Before boarding Marine One Monday morning, Biden told reporters that Puerto Ricans "haven't been taken very good care of" in the past
The Leuthold Group Chief Investment Strategist Jim Paulsen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss today's market gains in the greater context of the ongoing Fed rate hikes and economic environment for consumers.
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
One fan was having her own mini-concert at the event.
(Reuters) -General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. GM outsold Toyota by about 80,000 vehicles through the first nine months of the year.
Passengers haven't been allowed to smoke onboard since 1988.
President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. “I'm committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years. “Puerto Ricans are a strong people,” Biden said.