Biden promises federal government will cover ‘100 per cent’ of Miami rescue effort’s costs for first month

President Biden speaks in Surfside, Florida, where an apartment building collapsed last week (The White House)

President Biden pledged that the federal government will pay all costs for at least the first month of the rescue effort in Surfside, Florida , where an apartment building collapsed last week.

“We’ve all been moving in tandem from the moment we got the news of the collapse of the building. And I think my colleagues will tell you we cut through the bureaucracy,” the president said. “That’s why we’ve decided to cover, for example, 100 per cent of the search and rescue costs for the first 30 days.”

Mr Biden said the “degree of cooperation” between federal, state, and local officials in the relief effort has been “remarkable”.

“There’s no disagreement, no bickering,” he said, thanking Florida’s governor and other officials. “Everybody’s on the same team. It’s what America’s all about.”

The president also had a message for the families affected by the disaster.

“Jill and I want them to know that we’re with them, and the country is with them,” he said. “Our message today is that we’re here for you as one nation.”

The search for survivors is now in its eighth day. At least 18 people are dead, and 145 are missing. The effort is currently on pause due to concerns that the still-standing remainder of the building could collapse.

On Thursday, Mr Biden visited the community where the disaster occurred, meeting with rescue workers and victims’ families. He also attended a briefing with state and local officials, where he said the federal government is prepared to cover 100 per cent of the rescue effort’s costs.

“This is life and death,” the president said at the briefing. “We can do it. Just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done makes a difference.”

The briefing was also attended by Florida governor Ron DeSantis , senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott , Surfside congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz , Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and other officials.

Mr Biden pointed out that the relief effort is a bipartisan project, which he underscored by motioning toward Mr DeSantis, a Republican closely aligned with Donald Trump.

Story continues

“You know what’s good about this?” he said, patting Mr DeSantis’ hand. “It lets the nation know we can cooperate. That’s really important.”

The governor expressed his appreciation as well.

“We thank you for the support,” Mr DeSantis said. “There’s been no bureaucracy. What we need now is we need a little bit of luck, a little bit of prayer.”

Later, Mr Biden spoke to some of the families affected by the disaster, seated at tables in a ballroom. In a hushed voice, the president offered his sympathies.

“I just wish there was something I could do to ease the pain,” he said. “The people you may have lost – they’re gonna be with you your whole life. A part of your soul, a part of who you are.”

After finishing his remarks, he and first lady Jill Biden walked from table to table, speaking to several of the grieving families one-on-one.

Some of those present later expressed their appreciation.

“For him to take his time like he’s taking right now just walking around and talking to every single family, it’s just an amazing act and we appreciate it very much,” Erick de Moura, a resident at Champlain Towers who narrowly avoided the disaster, told The New York Times . “It’s comforting for us.”

Read More

‘It was completely preventable’: Man who lost mother and grandmother in Miami condo collapse seeks justice

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

Miami condo collapse: Firefighters talked to woman trapped in rubble but couldn’t rescue her

‘No one took them seriously’: Miami building collapse sparks resident lawsuits before the dust settles

Climate scientists say Miami building collapse is a wake up call