Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Woodward
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

During remarks at a Ford electric vehicle facility in Michigan, President Joe Biden told Detroit-area US Rep Rashida Tlaib that he is praying for her family in the West Bank.

The Democratic congresswoman, the only Palestinian member and one of two Muslim women in Congress, has criticised the administration’s response to Israel’s attacks in Gaza and the West Bank, and has called for conditioning aid to Israel on its compliance with international human rights agreements.

“I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many other people,” the president told her in his remarks from Dearborn on Tuesday.

“And from my heart, I pray that your grandma and family are well,” he said. “I promise you I’ll do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You’re a fighter, and God thank you for being a fighter.”

Dearborn is 47 per cent Arab American with one of the largest Muslim populations in the US.

On Tuesday, as the president toured the facility to promote his infrastructure agenda, Arab American groups held three protests across the city to demonstrate against Israel’s actions in Gaza and the forced removal of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem.

The actions on Tuesday follow widespread protests across the US over the last week, including in Dearborn, calling on the US to pressure Israel to end its military strikes.

At least 212 people have been killed in Gaza, including 61 children, with hundreds of others wounded over the last week. At least 20 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank.

Hamas has fired more than 3,300 rockets toward Israeli cities and towns, killing at least 10 people, according to the Israeli Air Force.

The congresswoman has joined progressive Democrats in criticising the administration’s response to the crisis and “unconditional” US support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

She has urged US support for Palestinian human rights, saying in an emotional address to the House of Representatives on Thursday that she weeps “for all the lives lost under the unbearable status quo, every single one, no matter their faith, their background.”

“We all deserve freedom, liberty, peace and justice, and it should never be denied because of our faith or ethnic background,” she said. “No child, Palestinian or Israeli, whoever they are, should ever have to worry that death will rain from the sky.”

Progressive Democrats also have sought to block a $735m arms deal with Israel “without any strings attached in the wake of escalating violence and attacks on civilians,” said US Rep Ilhan Omar. “If this goes through this will be seen as a green light for continued escalation and will undercut any attempts at brokering a ceasefire.”’

During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday, Rep Tlaib told host Joy Reid that the political crisis and discourse has obscured “the human toll on so many of the families and children who live there.”

“It’s shocking, the hypocrisy of us saying that we need to be stewards of human rights, except for Palestinians,” she said. “They’re taking orders from Netanyahu who is on corruption charges from stealing from his own people, the people he’s supposed to be representing.”

She added that she hopes that the president “speaks up and speaks truth about what exactly is happening, because I know they know.”

“Many of the people that live there, including some of the Israeli citizens, have come out and opposed Netanyahu very forcefully – ‘Enough with this kind of discrimination and racism. These are our neighbours. These are children that we’re raising our children with.’”

On Monday, she demanded the president and Secretary of State Antony Blinken “get out of the way” of the United Nations Security Council for a ceasefire after the US blocked a statement calling for an end to the violence.

“Apartheid-in-chief Netanyahu will not listen to anyone asking nicely. He commits war crimes and openly violates international law,” she said on Twitter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that “the president’s objective is clear, which is that he wants to see an end to the violence on the ground, an end to the suffering of the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”

“As I’ve noted in the past, our focus and our strategy here is to work through quiet, intensive diplomacy,” she said. “And he’s been doing this long enough to know that the best way to end an international conflict is typically not to debate it in public, so we will continue to remain closely engaged behind the scenes.”

Read More

Watch live as Joe Biden visits Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan

AP FACT CHECK: Hyperbole from Biden, GOP on state of economy

Bill to fight hate crimes on Asian Americans nears approval

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Mysterious mass’ found on North Carolina coast. What is this blob baffling experts?

    Short on answers, wildlife experts asked the public to weigh in.

  • Internet reacts to Andrew Giuliani launching run for New York governor

    ‘I swear I can hear people from New York laughing as they hear Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor’

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • 'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire; blaze 23% contained

    A suspect has been arrested in Los Angeles' Palisades Fire, which has burned 1,325 acres and forced about 1,000 out of their homes.

  • Chris Watts is an ‘outcast’ in prison after brutal murder of his wife and young kids

    ‘He's an outcast, even among criminals’, says regular contact of convicted murderer

  • ‘They were painting themselves as heroes’: Documentary reveals how white couple secretly abused Black adoptive kids

    Murder-suicide revealed history of abuse shattering carefully crafted social media image

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • Mom used ‘several pieces’ of furniture to kill 1-year-old son, Ohio police say

    The mom was found naked on the street, telling officers her son was murdered, police say.

  • Police officer filmed shouting 'free Palestine' at protest prompts Met investigation

    A police officer filmed shouting "free Palestine" at a protest has prompted an investigation by the Met. The female officer is seen hugging one of the thousands of demonstrators who marched through London at the weekend to support Palestinians amid ongoing fighting between Israel and militants in Gaza. After chatting with the protester, she then appears to shout "free, free Palestine!" as the crowd cheers her on. The officer was criticised for airing her political views rather than focussing on policing the event, which came after the worst week of violence in Gaza and Israel since 2014. The Met Police said they are investigating the incident and "further action" may be appropriate. Dave Rich, director of policy at CST, a charity which combats antisemitism, said: “This was a demonstration that included antisemitic chanting and placards and culminated in violence that left several police officers injured, and it is completely wrong for a Police officer to have expressed support for the protest in the way that she did. "We have received numerous complaints about this and it is clearly affecting the Jewish community’s confidence in the Police at this extremely sensitive time, which is a shame because her unprofessional behaviour risks overshadowing the excellent support we have received from the police since Sunday, with increased patrols and a number of arrests for antisemitic hate crimes that have taken place.” Stephen Silverman, director of investigations and enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “Over the weekend we have seen a car convoy drive through Jewish areas calling for Jewish girls and women to be raped, we have seen a Rabbi hospitalised in an assault, and we have documented numerous antisemitic crimes at demonstrations. "For a police officer to join in those same demonstrations in uniform is utterly incompatible with the impartiality that is a basic requirement of service. A firm message must be sent that such behaviour will not be tolerated in the Metropolitan Police Service.”

  • Biden to Rep. Tlaib: 'Thank you for being a fighter'

    "I pray that your grandmom and family are well. I promise you I'm going to do everything to see that they are in the West Bank," Biden said.Tlaib was one of two congresswomen who greeted Biden at the airport in Michigan.

  • Dozens of convicted murderers to get a new chance at parole in KY after policy change

    Prosecutors, families decry the change by the state Parole Board

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Biden's job approval dips amid concerns over government spending

    As COVID-19 cases continue to fall and an increasingly vaccinated America emerges from the worst of the pandemic, the biggest political challenge facing President Biden may no longer be the virus itself. Instead, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests that the more the U.S. recovers, the more Americans could start to question whether the administration’s multi-trillion-dollar policy agenda is helping or hurting the economy. The survey of 1,561 U.S. adults, which was conducted from May 11 to 13, found that Biden remains relatively popular with the American people — far more popular, for instance, than his predecessor Donald Trump was at any point during his presidency. Yet Biden’s current job approval rating (49 percent) is 5 points lower than it was in late April, and his disapproval rating (40 percent) is 3 points higher. That’s one of the smallest splits in any Yahoo News/YouGov poll since Biden took office. It’s too soon to say whether this movement signals a real shift in public opinion or just a blip in the data; polling averages still show that a majority of Americans approve of how Biden is handling his job, and the variations are within the margin of error. Yet there are other warning signs for the president in the Yahoo News/YouGov numbers.

  • Of Course Eric Clapton Thinks Vaccine Information Is “Propaganda”

    This should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been following Eric Clapton’s public statements about the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns meant to curb the spread of the virus, but it turns out the anti-mask musician is also a vaccine skeptic. In a letter to Italian architect/anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei (who shared the […] The post Of Course Eric Clapton Thinks Vaccine Information Is “Propaganda” appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Trump portrait displayed alongside those of other presidents

    While no plans for a Trump library have been announced, the portrait now on public display is a sign that Trump is entering the pantheon of presidents past.

  • Arab Americans in Michigan protest Biden’s visit over US support for Israel

    Dearborn is home to 40,000 Arab Americans with one of largest Muslim populations in US

  • Snow made from wastewater? A ski club near Yellowstone is working on making it happen

    “We’re just trying to recycle.”

  • ‘Like a bad detective novel’: Russian spy chief denies launching SolarWinds hack

    The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has denied carrying out a cyber attack on software business SolarWinds which gave hackers access to large portions of the US government as well as hundreds of businesses. Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s SVR spy agency, said he was “flattered” by US and UK accusations that his organisation directed the hack but denied responsibility for it. "These claims are like a bad detective novel," he said. The close ally of Vladimir Putin told the BBC that he could not “claim the creative achievements of others as his own”. The US and UK governments publicly accused the SVR of carrying out the incident via a hacking group known as Cozy Bear, which has previously been linked to the Russian government. They alleged that the group hacked SolarWinds in 2019 and then used the company’s IT monitoring software to gain access to US government departments including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. The attack was discovered in December and experts said there was evidence that the hackers had been using the breach to intercept emails and files for up to nine months. Businesses including cyber security company FireEye and Microsoft were also targeted as part of the hacking campaign. Almost 18,000 SolarWinds customers installed the compromised software, the company has said. Mr Naryshkin suggested that the hack may have been the work of Western intelligence services. He quoted from documents leaked by Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the US National Security Agency, which explained that Western spy agencies have attempted to carry out their own cyber espionage campaigns. “I don’t want to assert that this cyber-attack was carried out by a US agency, but the tactics are similar,” he said. Ciaran Martin, the former head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, told Radio 4's Today that Mr Naryshkin’s suggestion was “unconvincing.” “There is compelling evidence pointing to Russia,” he said. “The targets they carefully selected and exploited … were mostly high value, high prestige, strategically important American targets.” “So if it was America doing it to itself, why? And why were there so many willing participants in such a pointless act of deception? It doesn't make any sense,” he added. Mr Naryshkin also refused to deny a suggestion made earlier this year by former MI6 head Sir John Sawers that only around 10pc of Russian spy operations in Europe have been uncovered. “Any state which is truly strong and sovereign must have a strong intelligence service,” Mr Naryshkin said. He also told the BBC that he had “started corresponding” with his counterparts at MI6. The two organisations had sent “respectful and polite” messages to each other, he said.

  • Millionaires protest outside Jeff Bezos’ home demanding he pay more in taxes

    Group of millionaires who demand to be taxed more protest outside Bezos’ New York City luxury apartment

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • A group of thousands of Japanese doctors want to cancel the Olympics as COVID-19 cases surge

    The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, which is made up of 6,000 physicians, said that Japan's healthcare system could be overwhelmed