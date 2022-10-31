Biden proposes extra tax on oil companies' excess profits for failing to lower gas prices
President Joe Biden warned big oil companies who have failed to pass savings to consumers, saying he wants an extra tax on their excess profits.
President Joe Biden warned big oil companies who have failed to pass savings to consumers, saying he wants an extra tax on their excess profits.
Key races show continued potential for Democrats picking up seats in the Senate
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears start time and broadcast info announced. via @bendackiw
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Lisa
The game time and broadcast details have been announced for the Oklahoma Sooners' upcoming matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers. From @BenDackiw
UGA conducted the poll between Oct. 16-27. The School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center randomly drew 1,022 Georgians who are registered and likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were crucified for their religious Halloween costumes that many Christians found to be insulting.
STRINGER/ReutersVideo footage shows pedestrians attempting to sway an Indian suspension bridge in the moments before it catastrophically collapsed, leaving at least 141 people dead as of Monday.Rescuers expect the death toll to continue to rise after the bridge fell apart in the western state of Gujarat on Sunday. The majority of those killed were women, children, or elderly people, a local official told the BBC. Almost 180 people were successfully rescued, however, in an overnight operation inv
MVP of Horror Heidi Klum takes Yahoo behind her most epic Halloween looks, revealing that she's hyperventilated under prosthetics, had restroom malfunctions and was once confused for a Kardashian. "I was like, 'No, not quite."
Tennessee sports reporter Kasey Funderburg has been fired from all her reporting positions after her old racist tweets were exposed, per Knox News. Some Twitter users called her a hypocrite given moments before she was exposed, she had called out a Knoxville reporter for a racist joke. Though, a looming question remains: Did she deserve it?
The ex-president's son continued to pile on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband after he was seriously hurt in a hammer attack in their home.
Addison Rae showed off her sculpted abs and legs in a naked dress for Halloween, and she posted some new photos on IG. Addison loves doing butt workouts.
Today, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments that will likely result in its overturning of affirmative action in education. The plaintiffs allege that race-conscious school admissions are a form of discrimination against White and Asian students. It’s bad! But there are actually two separate arguments today about the constitutionality about affirmative action, because Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from one due to a potential conflict of interest. Justice Clarence Thomas is seein
Paulina Porizkova posed naked with her book “No Filter” in a new Instagram photo. The star captioned the post “I’m baring it all,” and fans loved it.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Heidi Klum is Hollywood's queen of Halloween. Fox News Digital spoke to the supermodel about hosting her annual party and why she enjoys dressing up for the spooky holiday.
Daisey Miller posted a viral tweet about enjoying coffee with her husband and went unexpectedly viral as people called out her "privilege."
"Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."View Entire Post ›
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
With the success that Quentin Tarantino has had throughout his career, the legendary director has...
The big hit eluded the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series against Astros lefty Framber Valdez, who was filthy. Was he, perhaps, too filthy? Here's what the Phils had to say about Valdez' curious mannerisms on the mound. By Corey Seidman