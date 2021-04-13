Biden proposes summit with Putin to discuss "full range of issues"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Segers
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden has proposed a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take place in a third country, so that the two can discuss a "full range of issues," according to the White House. In his phone call with Putin on Tuesday — his first with the Russian president since taking office — Mr. Biden "made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia's actions."

"President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.S. interests, and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia," the White House readout of the call said.

The readout went on to say that the two leaders "discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty."

But Mr. Biden also raised Russia's "cyber intrusions and election interference." U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and that the country was behind recent cyber attacks on American companies and software systems.

Last year, Russian spies sabotaged a tiny piece of computer code buried in a popular piece of software called "SolarWinds," which spread to 18,000 government and private computer networks. The hackers accessed the digital files of the U.S. departments of Justice, State, Treasury, Energy, and Commerce, and were able to pry into top-level communications, court documents and nuclear information.

Russia has denied any election interference or cyber intrusions.

"President Biden emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions," the readout of the conversation also said.

In 2014, Russia unilaterally annexed Crimea, a peninsula in the Black Sea that is home to a Russian navy base, resulting in international condemnation and sanctions. Russia on Tuesday warned the United States against sending warships to the Black Sea, urging American forces to stay away "for their own good." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting with Ukrainian and NATO officials in Brussels, made it clear that the Biden administration, along with its allies in Europe, considers Russia's ongoing military buildup in the region "very provocative."

Mr. Biden has not hesitated to criticize Putin, saying in an interview in March that he believes the Russian president is "a killer." Moscow pulled its envoy from Washington after Mr. Biden's remarks, and Russian officials demanded an apology.

Alexandra Odynova contributed to this report.

Japan approves releasing Fukushima wastewater into Pacific Ocean

Doctor discusses what the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines means

Author Wes Moore on transforming policing following the deaths of Freddie Gray, George Floyd and Daunte Wright

Recommended Stories

  • Apple TV+ docuseries will explore high-tech music production with Mark Ronson

    'Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson' premieres on July 30th on Apple TV+.

  • Swiss program plots post-COVID future for science, diplomacy

    With COVID-19, space exploration and climate change high on many minds, a so-called “do tank” in Geneva, bankrolled by Switzerland's government, is gearing up to develop long-term scientific projects, ranging from a global court for scientific disputes to a Manhattan Project-style effort to rid excess carbon from the atmosphere. Backers of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator want to bridge the Swiss city’s image as a hub for conflict resolution with visionary scientific ambitions on big-picture issues, including the future of humanity. First created in late 2019, GESDA presented its first activity report Tuesday and announced plans for a summit in October bringing together hundreds of United Nations officials, Nobel laureates, academics, diplomats, advocacy group representatives and members of the public.

  • Biden warns Putin against Ukraine aggression, invites him to a summit meeting

    President Biden spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin, whom he recently labeled a "killer," and said the U.S. would act firmly to defend its interests.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which house high-flying technology names that flourished during coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

  • How Taylor Hall will benefit from not being focal point of Bruins' offense

    Unlike many of his previous teams, Taylor Hall won't be the focal point of the Boston Bruins offense after arriving at the NHL trade deadline. This scenario will benefit the former MVP.

  • These states procrastinate the most on taxes

    Across the U.S., 1 in 3 taxpayers are waiting until the deadline to file, according to a survey of 1,002 people by IPX 1031.

  • Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, police chief have resigned in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

    Kim Potter, a 26-year department veteran, was identified as the officer who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

  • U.S. intelligence warns of "diverse array" of threats in new report

    A new report says China, Russia, Iran and North Korea will seek to challenge U.S. interests in different arenas and on multiple levels.

  • UPDATE 3-EU seeking clarification from J&J after rollout delay news

    The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about the company's "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. The U.S. company said it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of the vaccine following cases of rare blood clots in six women under 50 after they were given it. Despite the U.S. decision, Belgium said it would not stop its rollout at this stage, while the Dutch drug regulator said benefits of the J&J vaccine outweighed possible risks, and Spain said it was not aware of any delay.

  • 'Marie Kondo' your home with 26 organizers that make tidying up joyful — starting at $13

    Applying Marie Kondo's six KonMari rules is easy with these genius solutions — now up to 50 percent off!

  • As trial of officer charged with murdering George Floyd transfixes nation, the future of policing is on the line

    Do cities defund departments and invest elsewhere, or should the status quo remain? The outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial could be decisive.

  • Hunters find human remains ‘scattered’ in wooded area, Georgia deputies say

    Deputies began combing the area and found human bones.

  • First Person: DeMar DeRozan on Kobe's 60-point game, It was like an 'Avengers' movie

    NBA All-Star and Kobe Bryant fan DeMar DeRozan, who hails from the Southland, remembers the monumental night the Lakers legend played his final game.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants

    A Taliban spokesman said Monday the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said he wanted to see a peace agreement between Afghanistan’s warring sides finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by top officials from both the Taliban and the Afghan government. Afghan government, U.S. and Turkish officials had said they intended to begin the conference Friday.

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Biden Will Withdraw From Afghanistan by 9/11 Anniversary

    Andrew Renneisen/GettyPresident Biden will announce the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan in time for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, knowledgeable sources told The Daily Beast.Biden is expected to concede that the U.S. will not meet a deadline, negotiated with the Taliban last year, for troops to leave by May 1. Instead, as U.S. diplomats attempt to cobble together a peace process between the Taliban and the U.S.-backed Afghan government, his administration is gambling that the Taliban will accept a delay of several months instead of returning to full-blown attacks on the approximately 3,500 remaining U.S. forces.Laurel Miller, a former State Department special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, expected the Taliban to accept the delay, provided they see real evidence of U.S. withdrawal coalesce imminently.“If it really looks certain that the U.S. is leaving by September, and the wheels will have to be in motion quickly—it will be in the interests of the Taliban to facilitate that, and that means not attacking U.S. forces on their way out,” Miller told The Daily Beast. “It’s also in their interest to preserve some possibility of good-enough relations with the U.S. and the rest of the world if and when they come to power.”Biden About to Make Huge, Last-Second Gamble on AfghanistanBiden is expected to announce his decision, which follows a policy review he launched shortly after taking office, as early as Wednesday. The Washington Post first reported this story.It is unclear if the withdrawal will fully end the U.S. military presence or an exception will remain for special operations forces, U.S. airpower, surveillance activities and missions training an Afghan security apparatus constructed by the Americans. Should the administration seek that, the desired peace process will complicate a residual presence. But an administration official told the Post, “We’re going to zero troops by September.”Biden has sought to end the U.S.’ longest overseas war, a war that he treated with skepticism and antipathy as vice president due to the U.S. inability to triumph. Last month he told ABC News it would be “tough” to withdraw by the negotiated May 1 deadline and criticized the U.S.-Taliban peace deal, brokered by the Trump administration.Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are scheduled to be in Brussels on Wednesday for discussions with NATO allies. They are expected to brief coalition partners on U.S. plans to withdraw. A desired diplomatic summit with the Afghan parties, slated for Turkey sometime in late April, has yet to coalesce.Sen. Jim Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Armed Services committee, objected to the withdrawal and called the peg to the 9/11 anniversary “political and not conditions based.” Several defense reporters tweeted that a senior official told them that Biden’s team determined that a “conditions-based” withdrawal, a mainstay position of three previous administrations concerning disengagement from any of the post-9/11 wars, “is a recipe for staying in Afghanistan forever.”It remains to be seen whether Republicans and hawkish Democrats on Capitol Hill will resist the withdrawal. Public opinion supports ending the war. Think tanks influential in Washington largely do not. Fears of a post-American collapse of the Afghan government and security forces, justified by Taliban military advances even after the deal and persistent security-force weaknesses, have driven elite discussion of Afghanistan since Biden took office.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • George Floyd’s Brother Breaks Down on the Stand: He ‘Was the Leader in Our House’

    Brandon Bell/GettyGeorge Floyd’s younger brother broke down in tears on the stand Monday as he recalled seeing his sibling for the last time at their mother’s funeral in 2018.“George just sat there at the casket... He would just say ‘mama, mama,’ over and over again,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told jurors in Hennepin County court on Monday. “And I didn’t know what to tell him, because I was in pain, too. We all were hurting. And he was just kissing her, and just kissing her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.”Two years later, his older brother died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe and bystanders begged for mercy.Chauvin, 45, is now on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.” Several current and former Minneapolis police officials, as well as use-of-force experts, all testified on behalf of the government that not only did Chauvin not follow protocol during the May 25 arrest but his actions were “totally unnecessary.”As one of the final witnesses for the prosecution, Floyd’s brother’s gut-wrenching testimony gave jurors a sense of who Floyd was as a person. Breaking down at times, Philonise said his older brother loved to play Double Dribble on Nintendo and was “the leader in our household”—but a terrible cook.“He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Philonise said. “He made sure that we all were going to be to school on time. And like I told you, George couldn’t cook. But he will make sure you have a snack or something to get in the morning. But he—he was one of those people in the community that when they had church outside, people would attend church just because he was there. Nobody would go out there until they seen him. And he just was like a person that everybody loved around the community.”“He just knew how to make people feel better,” he added.But after their mother died in 2018, Floyd had a hard time moving on, his brother said. Philonise said the “big mama’s boy” shared a special bond with their mother and taught his family to treat her with respect.That bond was apparent on May 25, when Floyd called out for his mother several times as Chauvin restrained him on the ground outside CupFoods. Over the last two weeks, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Those witnesses included an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation.Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefHennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who wrote the controversial report on Floyd’s death, testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than” Floyd could take. Baker, however, wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues in Floyd’s death, providing a small glimmer of hope for Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis police chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and three renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich on Monday testified that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest” due low oxygen levels after being restrained. He said that while Floyd suffered from anxiety, substance abuse, and high blood pressure, he had an “exceptionally strong” heart and had no threatening conditions.“I can say to a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary heart event and he did not die from a drug overdose,” he said, later adding that he saw no evidence “to suggest that a fentanyl overdose caused Mr. Floyd’s death.”“I feel that Mr. Floyd’s death absolutely was preventable,” Rich said.During cross-examination, Nelson questioned Floyd’s high blood pressure—and whether he thought Floyd would have survived the arrest if he “had simply gotten in the back of the squad car?”“Had he not been restrained in the way in which he was, I think he would’ve survived that day,” Rich replied.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bussells leads in early campaign donations for Columbia at-large seat

    There are now four people in the race for a citywide seat on Columbia City Council, and they’ve all been raising money.

  • Need a pandemic pal? This Miami company just got a lot more money to provide you one

    The momentum of Miami tech shows no sign of slowing down.