Biden proposes summit, raises Ukraine escalation in call with Putin

Dave Lawler
·1 min read
President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and proposed that they meet for a summit "in a third country in the coming months," according to the White House.

Why it matters: The call comes amid a Russian build-up on Ukraine's borders, and after Putin reacted furiously to an interview in which Biden agreed that the Russian president was a "killer."

  • Biden expressed U.S. support for Ukraine, raised "concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up," and called on Russia to reduce tensions, per a White House readout.

  • Biden also warned Putin against further "cyber intrusions and election interference."

  • The two also discussed arms control.

The big picture: Biden has sought to balance his desire for a stable relationship with Russia — particularly when it comes to nuclear security — with his efforts to respond to Russian moves like the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

What to watch: The summit Biden proposed would cover "the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia," per the readout.

