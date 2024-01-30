Biden pulls in $6.2 million for his reelection bid at Miami fundraiser

President Joe Biden raised more than $6 million for his reelection campaign and its allies during a high-dollar fundraiser in Pinecrest on Tuesday evening.

The total — a staggering amount of money for a single fundraiser — was announced in the midst of the reception by attorney Chris Korge, a longtime Democratic donor who hosted the fundraiser at his Pinecrest home.

“This event is breaking all records from a fundraising point of view,” said Korge, the national finance chair of the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising apparatus committee by the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic parties.

RELATED: Biden’s top fundraisers are hosting him in Miami, saying Florida is ‘still in play’

The Pinecrest fundraiser was Biden’s second reception in South Florida on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, he swung through a similar event in Jupiter, though a spokesperson for his campaign declined to say how much was raised at that fundraiser.

--This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Miami Herald staff writer Alyssa Johnson contributed to this report.