Biden pulls 'Governor who?' line in row with DeSantis

President Joe Biden took a jab at one of his foremost critics and prospective 2024 challengers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, playing as if he didn't recognize who the Republican is.

"Governor who?" Biden responded with a smirk on Thursday when asked to respond to recent comments DeSantis made about battling the federal government's COVID-19 strategy. "That's my response."

Biden and DeSantis, along with their proxies, have engaged in a public spat in recent days, with the president and White House press secretary Jen Psaki blaming DeSantis's pandemic-related policies for the increase in COVID-19 infections and related hospitalizations in his state.

President Biden laughs when asked about criticisms from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:



“Governor who?”

"I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way," Biden said in a speech Tuesday, referring to DeSantis and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "The people are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives."

Psaki beckoned DeSantis to “join us in this fight" on Wednesday, tweeting about Florida's increase in coronavirus indicators and slamming the governor's restriction on local mask mandates.

"If you aren't going to abide by public health guidance, then get out of the way and let people do the right thing to lead in their communities," she said.

DeSantis shot back at the criticism on Wednesday, accusing Biden of trying to "single out" Florida.

“Why don’t you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” he said of Biden.

