Biden to push for childcare funding threatened by Congress cuts

U.S. President Biden visits Connecticut
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will defend a crucial part of his economic plan, funding for childcare that will free parents, mostly women, to work for pay, in a speech at a Connecticut childcare center Friday.

Biden will highlight the need for childcare and preschool investments which "provide a lifetime of benefits for children help parents work and support equitable economic growth," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One en route to the speech.

Biden originally pitched $200 billion in funding for universal pre-kindergarten and other childcare programs as part of a broader "Care Economy" policy aimed at boosting economic growth by paying child and home health care workers better, and freeing up unpaid caregivers to go to paying jobs.

The White House has touted outside estimates that U.S. gross domestic product would expand by 5% if women, who do most of the unpaid care work, participated in the workforce at the same rate as men.

A $3.5 trillion spending package Democrats presented in August included over $700 billion in funding for social programs, including pre-kindergarten and paid leave, community college and grants for low-income students. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema want to trim the package significantly, and Republicans are universally expected to against it.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

    Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon's 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world. At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost's historic rise, calling her a “legend of a leader,” a pilot by training and a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. “We need every Jackie Van Ovost we can get,” Austin, a retired Army general, said.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer charged with telling rioter to destroy evidence

    Federal prosecutors on Friday accused a U.S. Capitol Police officer of urging a participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the government building to destroy Facebook posts showing him inside, warning that he could be prosecuted. In a six-page indictment, prosecutors said that Michael Riley, a Capitol Police officer for more than 25 years, had become a Facebook friend with the suspect identified as "Person 1" on Jan. 1 and then direct messaged the individual on Jan. 7. "Hey (Person 1), im a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance," Riley said in the message.

  • FDA advisers to weigh in on Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots

    New CDC data suggests the single-shot vaccine has the highest rate of breakthrough infections.

  • Marine turtles in rehab in Ecuador beachside hospital

    Inside Ecuador’s turtle rehabilitation centreLocation: Salango, EcuadorMarine turtles often mistake plastic for jellyfishMost of these turtles have trash or fish hooks in their intestines(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MARINE WILDLIFE REHABILITATION CENTRE DIRECTOR, RUBEN ALEMAN, SAYING:"After gathering information and doing necropsies in 2012 in different beaches we observed that 98% of the causes of sea turtle's stranding and mortality was human. That's why we created the centre."The Marine Fauna Rehabilitation Center offers long-term treatmentsThey’ve returned 300 adult turtles to the wild(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MARINE WILDLIFE REHABILITATION CENTRE DIRECTOR, RUBEN ALEMAN, SAYING:"Our job is to rehabilitate, as our name points out. We receive animals from all of Ecuador's coast, mainly marine turtles, and we rehabilitate them. So animals coming from different beaches in Ecuador and we do check-ups, we stabilize them, if they need surgery we perform surgery and afterwards we put them under rehab. Once this rehab period is over we free them, we return them to their habitat."

  • U.S. lawmaker blames Boeing leaders for culture that led to crashes

    A senior U.S. House Democrat who oversaw a massive investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX said on Friday the indictment of a former chief technical pilot should not be the end of the accountability in the two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. "Senior leaders throughout Boeing are responsible for the culture of concealment that ultimately led to the 737 MAX crashes and the death of 346 innocent people," said Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Mark Forkner, 49, was set to be arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury in Texas on six counts of scheming to defraud Boeing's U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for the plane maker.

  • Lawyer who aided Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to a former Justice Department lawyer who positioned himself as an ally of Donald Trump and aided the Republican president's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election. The subpoena to Jeffrey Clark, revealed Wednesday, came amid signs of a rapidly escalating congressional inquiry. At least three of the people who were involved in organizing and running the rally that preceded the violent riot are handing over documents in response to subpoenas from the committee.

  • Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill

    Senate Democrats are set to try again to advance a sweeping elections and voting overhaul bill, testing objections from Republicans with a vote planned for next week, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday. In a letter to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republicans “must come to the table” to at least open debate on the bill. If the Republican senators have ideas “on how to improve the legislation, we are prepared to hear them, debate them, and if they are in line with the goals of the legislation, include them in the bill,” Schumer said.

  • Mexico set to impose visa requirements on Brazilian visitors

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico is slated to impose visa requirements for Brazilian visitors amid efforts to slow a wave of U.S.-bound migration from Brazil, according to a document from Mexico's interior ministry. Mexico has not required visas for Brazilians since 2004, giving migrants an easier path to enter the country and proceed north to the United States, where they have been arrested at the southern border in record numbers this year. Reuters reported this week https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazilians-flock-us-border-an-alleged-smuggler-cashes-2021-10-12 that the Biden administration since July has asked Mexico to impose visa requirements on Brazilians to make the route through the neighboring country less attractive.

  • What to watch: Week 7 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

    We’ve reached the halfway point of the college football season and the race for the national championship feels wide open.

  • GOP megadonor pours $1M into primary against Arkansas Senator Boozman

    Richard Uihlein, a major giver to anti-establishment Republican causes, is funding a super PAC in Arkansas.

  • More electric pickup trucks are coming to market. The question now is who will buy them?

    Several new electric pickup trucks and SUVs are coming to the market in the next few months, raising hopes they will help tip the scales in favor of electric vehicles by offering people their desired style.

  • Column: Newsom made the right decisions on fishing, 'ghost guns' and 3 other simple bills

    Bills on fishing licenses, ghost guns, jaywalking, bicycle laws and gas-powered lawn equipment were among those Newsom acted on

  • Queen Elizabeth: Lack of action on climate change is 'irritating'

    Just two weeks before the United Kingdom is set to host the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Queen Elizabeth was heard venting over the lack of coordinated action being taken to address global warming, calling it "irritating."

  • 'This stuff is driving us nuts': Small biz lashes out at crippling supply chain woes threatening holiday

    Bottlenecked West Coast shipping ports are widespread delays and shortages - especially for small businesses still grappling with the fallout from COVID-19.

  • Explainer-What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

    A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is seeking is protected by executive privilege and must be kept confidential, and Bannon is rebuffing investigators until they reach a deal with Trump or a court weighs in. Three former Trump administration officials — Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino and Kash Patel — have received similar subpoenas, but the extent of their cooperation was unclear.

  • Out-of-the-blue phone call resulted in Tesla's huge Austin land buy

    Real estate broker Matt Mathias was pulling up his ski pants in Telluride, Colorado, when he said he got the call that would further change Austin's trajectory. A Tesla executive was on the phone: Elon Musk, searching for a location for a new electric vehicle factory, didn't like the sites he had visited and was getting ready to leave town.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Jen Psaki With ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet Ever Written’

    The former Trump White House press secretary earned a blistering two-word rebuke from Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece.

  • Bernie’s Tax-the-Rich Bluff Just Got Called by His Fellow Dems

    Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesThe Democratic Party has been tearing itself to pieces debating whether its latest reconciliation bill should spend $3.5 trillion or $2 trillion or even $1.5 trillion. Less noticed, but perhaps more important, has been the quiet death of the progressives’ bold “tax the rich” utopia.For years, socialists and progressives such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have enticed voters with free-lunch promises of a European social democracy finance