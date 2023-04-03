Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis

1
COLLEEN LONG
·2 min read

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour a clean energy technology manufacturer in suburban Minneapolis on Monday as part of his effort to highlight his investment agenda ahead of an expected reelection campaign.

Biden plans to highlight job growth and investments nationwide while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S. during his visit to engine maker Cummins Inc. The company intends to announce in conjunction with the Democratic president's visit that it's investing more than $1 billion in its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York to update facilities so they can produce low- to zero-carbon engines.

According to the White House, Biden's economic plan has led to $2.7 billion in federal funding for roughly 182 infrastructure projects across Minnesota, including transportation projects and better access to clean water.

The president regularly highlights the CHIPS Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation and a roughly $375 billion climate bill — major legislation that his administration steered into law before Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans.

Now the administration is looking for ways to contrast its agenda and a proposed budget that includes $2.6 trillion in new spending with Republicans' plans for spending and economic growth. Republicans have rejected Biden’s budget but have yet to unveil a counteroffer to the Democrats’ blueprint, which is built around tax increases on the wealthy and a vision statement of sorts for Biden's yet-to-be-declared 2024 campaign.

Other members of Biden's administration are traveling to more than 20 states this week to buttress his message. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for example, is visiting Connecticut on Monday for a fireside chat at Yale University on the economic agenda. And first lady Jill Biden this week visits Colorado, Michigan, Maine and Vermont to discuss investments in education.

Recommended Stories

  • Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting

    It’s Palm Sunday, and across the greater Nashville, Tennessee, region, many Christians headed to worship services grief-stricken and hurting for the lives stolen too soon in The Covenant School shooting. “If a week like this teaches me anything, it’s that today is the day to believe,” senior pastor Scott Sauls told his congregation at Christ Presbyterian Church which is hosting funerals for three of the six victims.. “The only comfort that exists in life and in death, for body and soul, is that we belong to our faithful savior Jesus Christ.”

  • When is the bank holiday to mark King Charles’s coronation?

    King Charles III ascended the throne in September on the death of his mother, Her Majesty The Queen. However, he won't be officially crowned until his coronation later this year.

  • Stealing Ukraine's children

    Vladimir Putin has been charged with war crimes for abducting thousands of Ukrainian children. Why is he doing this?

  • CMT Music Awards 2023: Complete winners list

    The 2023 CMT Music Awards highlighted Lainey Wilson, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll and more country stars.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Vanguard Group founder John Bogle once said, "The stock market is a giant distraction to the business of investing." In other words, when you're investing in stocks for three to five years, if not considerably longer, then volatile periods such as the one investors are contending with right now would be a blip on the radar. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) isn't garnering the same attention from investors that it did a few years ago, but for forward-thinking investors with a multiyear buy-and-hold horizon, this could present a compelling buying opportunity given the continued potential of this business in the explosive industry in which it operates.

  • Taiwan's president wraps up Guatemala visit, heads to Belize

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Saturday toured a hospital built with support from Taipei, reaffirming their close diplomatic ties as the self-governing island seeks to strengthen relations with its remaining allies in Central America. It was the final day of Tsai’s three-day visit to Guatemala and came shortly after Honduras announced it would break ties with Taiwan and switch its support to China, joining Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador and Costa Rica. Belize - the next stop on Tsai's trip - is the only other Central American country to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

  • From Sea of Blood to Rambo: Kim Jong-il's guide to the movies

    It’s 50 years this month since the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il published one of the seminal books of his lifetime. I’m not referring to his 1992 tome Let Us Further Strengthen Our Single-Hearted Unity and Give Full Play to the Korean-Nation-First Spirit; nor, indeed, to Let Us Bring About a New Upswing in Agricultural Production on the Basis of the Achievements in the Large-Scale Land Realignment and Irrigation Construction, published in 2002, nine years before his death.

  • Israeli prime minister pauses controversial changes to judicial system

    Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he will pause controversial changes to the country's judicial system. The move is an effort to restore calm, but rallies are still planned across the country today. Imtiaz Tyab reports from Jersualem.

  • Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Nablus raid

    Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians Monday in a morning raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the army described as "counterterrorism activity".The Israeli army said it had carried out the raid to apprehend two individuals linked to a shooting attack in which two Israeli soldiers were injured last month in the West Bank town of Huwara.

  • San Diego State or UConn? NCAA championship game favorite, odds

    The San Diego State Aztecs will meet the UConn Huskies in the 2023 men's championship game of March Madness.

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • Meghan's half-sister to refile 'even stronger' defamation case against her

    The Duchess of Sussex's half-sister is planning to refile an “even stronger” defamation case against her sibling.

  • Ex-Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay to continue pro football career in the XFL

    In an effort to get back on the radar of NFL teams, Phillip Lindsay is taking his talents to the XFL.

  • Jury selection begins in Idaho trial of slain kids' mother

    Hundreds of people are expected to gather at an Idaho courthouse Monday morning as attorneys begin selecting 18 potential jurors for the trial of a woman charged in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot. Prosecutors charged Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell's two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and big sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday in 2019. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

  • 3 Top S&P 500 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Look Like Bargains Now

    Now that it's down 14% from a highwater mark it set way back in 2021, a strong recovery for the S&P 500 could be in the cards for later this spring. Then again, the next big market recovery might not get started until 2024 or even later. Nobody can predict when the market will reach its next major upswing, but investors who buy the benchmark index's top stocks when they're trading at depressed prices could realize market-beating gains once market conditions improve.

  • What Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Lisa Bluder said about NCAA championship vs Kim Mulkey, LSU

    LSU women's basketball and Iowa will play in both the programs' first NCAA championship game Sunday. Here's what Iowa said about the matchup.

  • Serial killer BTK lays out alibi amid new questioning over 1976 Oklahoma cold case

    Serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as BTK, says an alibi shows he was not involved with an Oklahoma cold case kidnapping he has been questioned about twice.

  • SEE IT: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits mammoth home run over batter's eye

    Giancarlo Stanton hit a ball 485 feet on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity Is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Production CutInvestors have been paying more on trad

  • Oil prices soar on producer output cuts; World shares higher

    Oil prices soared nearly 6% on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose $4.24 to $79.91 per barrel, or 5.6%, in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.30 to $75.67 per barrel on Friday, ahead of the weekend meeting where members of the so-called OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries decided on the cuts, which are in addition to a reduction announced last October that infuriated the Biden administration.