Biden to push new regional economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit -officials

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Joe Biden addresses the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Spetalnick
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Previewing Biden’s priorities for the talks in Los Angeles next week, administration officials said his message will be that “we can’t do business as usual” in the hemisphere. But they offered few specifics on how he would address the challenges exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summit preparations have been clouded by the threat of an embarrassing boycott by some regional leaders, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are excluded.

Washington hopes Lopez Obrador will attend, but is confident his absence would not detract from efforts to address migration or hurt cooperation on the U.S. southern border, one official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The summit is being convened in the United States for the first time since the first such gathering in Miami in 1994, as Biden seeks to reassert U.S. leadership and counter China's growing clout. He and other leaders are due to arrive in Los Angeles on June 8.

The U.S. has said that it only wanted leaders of governments that respect democracy to attend, and last month said the governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua had not been invited. The summit coordinator last week said it would be up to the White House to determine whether to invite Cuba.

One of Biden’s main summit goals will be to help the region recover from the economic blow suffered from the pandemic.

"We’re going to use the summit to align regional leaders, the private sector and civil society behind a new and ambitious economic agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean that I think looks to build upon the existing free trade agreements that we have in the Western Hemisphere,” one official said.

Asked whether the summit might produce a proposal for a regionwide trade initiative similar to the framework for a 13-country U.S.-Asian economic bloc that Biden announced on his Asia tour, the official said: “I wouldn't make any comparisons.”

Biden’s approach will be to try to take advantage of trade deals already in effect, the official said. Those could include the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and bilateral pacts with various Latin American countries. Efforts to forge a hemisphere-wide trade zone have never gotten off the ground.

With Biden facing mounting domestic pressure over the record number of migrants trying to enter the United States at the Mexican border, he is expected to use the summit to seek help in stemming the flow of people north.

The summit will produce a “declaration” addressing irregular migration, including a package of announcements, according to a second official. “It will be non-binding, but it will be very forward-leaning,” the official said, while offering few details.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Agenda for next week's Summit of Americas in Los Angeles has firmed up. But not its guest list.

    The Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles next week will highlight migration, COVID-19 and climate change. But its guest list remains a mystery

  • Americas summit agenda takes shape, but who will show up?

    President Joe Biden's administration is putting final touches on an agenda for next week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, but it's still unclear if Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will attend. Mexico is a top U.S. trading partner and Latin America's second-most populous country. López Obrador has said that he doesn't want to go unless every country in the region is invited, but the U.S. has resisted inviting autocratic governments like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

  • Beyond NRA: These are other gun-rights groups spending millions in Washington to influence gun laws

    The NRA is the best-known of the groups spending millions annually to lobby Congress on gun control, but there are other gun-rights advocacy groups.

  • JPM says Meta will become Broadcom's next billion-dollar customer

    ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) chips will drive $2 billion to $2.5 billion in revenue for Broadcom this year, helped by its deals with Meta and partnerships with Alphabet and Microsoft, the analysts said. "We believe these wins are primarily at 5 nanometre and 3 nanometre and will be used to power Meta's metaverse hardware architecture that it will deploy over the next few years," analyst Harlan Sur said. Meta is investing heavily in the metaverse - a virtual space where people interact, work and play - by adding new features to hardware devices that serve as access points to the virtual world.

  • UW gets Crystal Ball Prediction for 2023 three-star DB Kahlil Tate

    Wisconsin picks up a crystal ball prediction for a 2023 DB:

  • When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

    The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...

  • Poroshenko TV channels disconnected ‘because of narcissism’ of fifth president of Ukraine, Podolyak says

    Ukrainian channels 5 Kanal, Priamyi and Espreso TV, linked to Petro Poroshenko, have been removed from digital broadcasting because of the “narcissism” of Ukraine's fifth president, the adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak has said.

  • LA mayoral candidate calls police 'watchdog' of White supremacy amid surging crime, homelessness

    Mayoral candidate Gina Viola said in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times that police are the "watchdog" of White supremacy.

  • Gazprom to cut gas supplies to Denmark's Orsted, Germany via Shell deal

    The cuts will be effective from June 1, Gazprom said. Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands, which refused to make payments in line with a demand that requires rouble accounts to be set up in a Russian bank as part of the settlement scheme. Orsted had said on Monday that Gazprom Export could stop supplying gas but said such a move would not immediately put Denmark's gas supplies at risk.

  • Texas Democrat calls for hearings on Uvalde school shooting

    Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), who chairs the House Judiciary subcommittee on crime, is calling for hearings on Capitol Hill to examine last week’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “We will look comprehensively at Uvalde and the incident that occurred last Tuesday,” Jackson Lee told The Washington Post. “We have children murdered…

  • California Has America's Toughest Gun Laws, and They Work

    The grotesque toll of gun violence is again being debated in Congress. States are not holding their breath. Particularly California: In ways that have tended to be underreported, the state has significantly lowered gun deaths, Dr. Garen J. Wintemute, an emergency room doctor and longtime firearm violence researcher, said this week. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “For the last 20, maybe even 25 years — except for the two years of the pandemic, which have increased homi

  • Feds might provide money to raze and rebuild Robb Elementary, state lawmaker says

    A state senator representing Uvalde, Texas, said Biden indicated a willingness to provide federal money to raze Robb Elementary School and build another in its place.

  • Republican requests more information on ‘rationale’ for Jan. 6 subpoena

    Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is requesting “additional information concerning the rationale” for his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In a five-page letter dated last Wednesday to the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), two attorneys representing Biggs outlined objections against the committee and requested information…

  • How Rep. Elise Stefanik went from GOP up-and-comer to Trump's rumored running mate

    Rep. Elise Stefanik will hold a fundraiser in Westchester with former President Trump amid speculation she could be his 2024 running mate.

  • Life Is Cheap in America. That’s What Makes Us Exceptional.

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastThe American homeland has never been a modern wartime battlefield. That distinguishes us from all other major participants in two world wars. And yet the homeland is now the scene of far greater human carnage on a daily basis than any other rich nation would find tolerable—not just slaughter by guns, but by the misuse of drugs and the mismanagement of a virus.If you are looking for a real definition of American exceptionalism, this is it.Somehow we h

  • U.S.'s Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the "unjustified seizure" of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard last week, the State Department said. Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take punitive action against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast. "Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms are a threat to maritime security and the global economy," Blinken said in the statement.

  • House Republicans on Oversight Committee request Hunter Biden's financial information

    Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are requesting more information about Hunter Biden and his associates. CBS News has obtained 14 letters sent by ranking member Rep. James Comer to numerous banks and the Tresury Department. CBS News senior investigtive correspondent Catherine Herridge has the latest.

  • Serb president pledges EU course, hints Russia sanctions

    Aleksandar Vucic was sworn in for his second term as Serbia’s president Tuesday, pledging to keep the Balkan country on its European Union membership path and hinting that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. Despite voting in favor of three U.N. resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia remains the only European state that has not joined sanctions against its ally Moscow. In his inaugural speech in parliament, Vucic said Serbia’s priority will be its EU membership path and that the new government -- which should be formed in July -- will have to work harder on gaining entry into the 27-member bloc and consider sanctions against Moscow, although he didn't specifically refer to Russia.

  • Honesty about hate: America must be truthful about the sources of Anti-Asian violence

    Today, the final day of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, President Biden is set to address the sharp rise in anti-Asian-American hate crimes and discuss the importance of inclusion and fair representation. But the event will likely be incomplete, filled with vague entreaties for everyone to get along and perhaps a few suggestions that the last president is singularly ...

  • Ukraine's ex-president Poroshenko leaves country for political meeting

    "Petro Poroshenko was able to go abroad to participate in the Summit and Congress of the European People's Party in Rotterdam," his party, European Solidarity, said in a statement. Poroshenko was previously stopped from leaving the country twice, missing a meeting of NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Vilnius. Poroshenko is being investigated in connection with the financing of Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country through illegal coal sales in 2014-15.