Biden to push sweeping jobs plan in meeting with bipartisan group of lawmakers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will seek to build bipartisan support for his sweeping $2 trillion American Jobs Plan when he is scheduled to meet Monday at the White House with a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Biden is already facing opposition from some moderates in his party over his proposal to pay for the bill by raising corporate taxes. Republicans have rejected the president's attempt at establishing a broad definition of infrastructure to include items such as care for the elderly.

The White House has said that it hopes to pass a bill by the end of the summer, leaving a narrow timeline for lawmakers to come to an agreement.

Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Roger Wicker of Mississippi are expected to attend Monday's meeting, according to the White House, as well as Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla of California and Maria Cantwell of Washington. Reps. Garret Graves, R-La., Donald Payne, D-N.J., David Price, D-N.C., and Don Young, R-Alaska, will also be at the meeting, the White House said.

Monday's meeting is an early test of whether Biden can score bipartisan legislative victories in a bitterly divided Congress.

Biden has said that his preference is to pass the bill, which he is calling the "American Jobs Plan," with bipartisan support and is open to compromise on provisions like the corporate tax rate. But it is unclear just how much he is willing to negotiate on other points to get Republicans to agree.

"It's all open to negotiation," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday ahead of the meeting, adding that Biden "absolutely is" willing to negotiate with Republicans.

While the Republican lawmakers invited to Monday's meeting are members of relevant committees, such as Commerce, Science, and Transportation, the group is not known for its bipartisanship. Key senators such as Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a critical moderate swing vote, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who has expressed some willingness to work with the White House, were notably not on the list of invitees.

"Republicans are wary whether today's meeting and others like it are truly an effort on working out a bipartisan deal or if they are about window dressing that will lead to another Democrat-only reconciliation process," said an aide to Wicker, adding that the senator planned to tell Biden how his plan "leads to a lack of trust."

Administration officials have also been talking directly to lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill. Last week, Brian Deese, the head of the National Economic Council, and Cabinet officials held a briefing for all senators on the plan. House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., has also been soliciting transportation project priorities from members in an effort to gain support for the legislation.

Psaki said that the White House is in "regular touch" with House and Senate members and that there had been "dozens, and dozens of meetings and briefings" on the jobs plan.

Still, Biden faces an uphill battle to win over Republicans.

Ahead of Monday's meeting, the Senate Republican Conference sent around a memo criticizing his proposal as a "partisan plan to kill jobs and create slush funds on the taxpayer dime" and argued that Americans did not consider initiatives such as efforts to combat climate change and wealth inequality as infrastructure.

"The bill would need to be fundamentally redone,” Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 House Republican, said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation." She said, "So much of it is unnecessary."