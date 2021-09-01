Biden pushed Afghanistan president to 'project a different picture' weeks before Taliban takeover

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Less than four weeks before the fall of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden urged Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani to demonstrate a more capable military defense to change the "perception" as the Taliban made significant gains.

Biden relayed that message in a July 23 phone call, according to excerpts reported by Reuters that shed new light on Biden's thinking before the Taliban on Aug. 15 abruptly seized control of the Afghan government.

Neither leader discussed the threat of an imminent Taliban takeover in their last phone call, but one theme was consistent from Biden: the situation needed to improve to change the optics in the final month before the U.S. was to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things aren’t going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban," Biden told Ghani, according to a transcript of the 14-minute phone call published by Reuters that matched audio reviewed by the publication.

"And there’s a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture."

Two weeks before the call, on July 8, Biden told reporters in the U.S. that it was "highly unlikely" the Taliban would take control of Afghnistan.

More: Biden praises Afghanistan evacuation, says withdrawal ends era of using military might to 'remake other countries'

President Joe Biden, right, meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: otkw102
President Joe Biden, right, meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: otkw102

That prediction proved wildly incorrect. The Taliban quickly took over Kabul after the Afghan National Security Forces mounted little resistance, prompting Ghani to flee the country. The final U.S. troops left Afghanistan before a self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline, ending a 20-year war after a chaotic withdrawal that included the death of 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians from an ISIS-K terrorist attack.

In the phone call, Biden advised Ghani to "put a warrior in charge," such as Afghanistan Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, to focus on large population centers. He said Ghani should bring together other former and current Afghan leaders to show unity behind the Afghan army's strategy. He said these steps "will change perception, and that will change an awful lot I think."

More: White House responds to plea of interpreter who helped rescue Biden but is still stuck in Afghanistan

"I don’t know whether you’re aware just how much the perception around the world is that this is looking like a losing proposition," Biden told Ghani, "which it is not, not that it necessarily is that."

A defiant Biden on Tuesday, defending his withdrawal, said his assumption that the Afghan army would hold off the Taliban "turned out not to be accurate."

Biden and Ghani met in person at the White House on June 25. Days before the phone call, the U.S. supported Afghan National Security Forces with airstrikes, a move the Taliban said violated the Doha peace agreement with the U.S.

In the phone call, Biden committed to provide continued U.S. assistance to the Afghan army if Ghani could demonstrate a plan and told his Afghan counterpart that his army is superior to the Taliban.

"You clearly have the best military," Biden told Ghani, according to the Reuters transcript. "You have 300,000 well-armed forces versus 70-80,000, and they’re clearly capable of fighting well. We will continue to provide close air support, if we know what the plan is and what we are doing. And all the way through the end of August, and who knows what after that."

More: 'Nobody should be surprised': Why Afghan security forces crumbled so quickly to the Taliban

But Ghani didn't appear to project much confidence back to Biden.

"Mr. President, we are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists," Ghani said, "predominantly Pakistanis thrown into this, so that dimension needs to be taken account of."

Ghani told Biden that the Afghan army’s military pay hadn’t been increased in a decade adding, “We need to make some gestures to rally everybody together.”

He requested more U.S. assistance to support its air force and told Biden "the Taliban showed no inclination" of being willing to negotiate.

"We can get to peace only if we rebalance the military situation," Ghani said, later adding, "Will be able to rally. Your assurance of support goes a very long way to enable us, to really mobilize in earnest."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the phone call at a Wednesday press briefing, declined to weigh in on "private diplomatic discussions" and reiterated the administration's claim that no one predicted the Afghan government would fall so quickly. She said the phone call is "consistent" with what Biden said publicly.

"What we saw over the course of the last few months is a collapse in leadership, and that was happening even before Ghani left the country," Psaki said. "What the president has conveyed repeatedly, privately and publicly is you need to stand up and lead your country."

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden pushed Afghanistan president to 'project a different picture'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With A Chaotic Finish, Joe Biden Declares End To America’s Longest War

    The president followed through on a campaign pledge to end the 20-year war in Afghanistan but spent much of his speech rebutting the evacuation's critics.

  • Intelligence 'clearly' got it wrong over predictions Afghanistan would not fall this year, Dominic Raab tells MPs

    UK pledge to take 20,000 Afghan refugees could create ‘pull effect for migrants’ Joe Biden: US no longer the world’s policeman MI6 holds talks with Taliban to prevent terror attacks Coronavirus latest news: Covid deaths four times higher than this time last year

  • Amidst Data Breaches and Work from Home, This Company is Making a Name for Itself in Cybersecurity

    Image by xresch from Pixabay Cybersecurity breaches have become an increasingly regular and unfortunate business reality. Most recently, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) suffered a cybersecurity incident affecting over 40 million current, former and prospective customers, due in part to compromised credentials on its secure access points. The data stolen from T-Mobile includes names, Social Security Numbers, phone numbers and date of birth. This treasure trove is all that a would-be hacker needs

  • Louisiana man's personal levee no match for Ida's fury

    Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.

  • Army general was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan

    Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last to board the final flight out of the Kabul airport Monday.

  • She’s no diamond in the rough: Meet this loving, gentle kitty at Unleashed Pet Rescue

    When she brushes her head up against your hand, her soft touch and gentle demeanor warms your heart.

  • Russian State TV Host Compares Slain Kabul Marine to Ashli Babbitt in Deranged Rant

    via InstagramRussian state media is relishing in its coverage of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, using the highly controversial exit as an opportunity to undermine America as a global power while lambasting the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and the justice system.On Sunday, Vladimir Soloviev, the host of state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev on Rossiya-1 drew outrageous comparisons between U.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee and deceased Jan 6. Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt. So

  • South Korea in eleventh-hour talks to head off strike by health workers

    South Korean government officials were in last-ditch efforts on Wednesday to stave off a strike by health workers who say they are exhausted from battling waves of COVID-19 outbreaks and need more personnel and better work conditions. Lee Ki-il, South Korea's deputy minister of health care policy, said at least 104 hospitals out of around 3,400 across the country are set to participate in the strike. It is also seeking higher rates of staffing, the establishment of more public hospitals and the introduction of a recommended nurse to patient ratio.

  • Biden forcefully defends Afghanistan exit

    "I was not going to extend this 'forever war,' and I was not extending a 'forever exit,'" the president told the nation in a televised address.

  • Canada federal election: How much trouble is Trudeau in?

    Canada's leader called a snap election, but midway through the campaign his party is struggling.

  • Capitol riot inquiry to investigate whether Trump’s White House was involved in attack

    The committee has issued sweeping requests for Trump executive branch records related to the insurrection Donald Trump speaks at a rally on 6 January. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters Congressman Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, is preparing an expanded inquiry into Donald Trump that will scrutinize whether the White House helped plan or had advance knowledge of the insurrection. The move amounts to an escalation for the committee as they embark

  • U.S. housing 20,000 Afghan evacuees in 5 states, 40,000 overseas

    The Biden administration is using eight military bases and two facilities across the U.S. to house Afghan evacuees, including those who aided the U.S. war effort.

  • Meet the Miami Dolphins’ initial 2021 53-man roster

    Meet the Miami Dolphins' initial 2021 53-man roster

  • EW’s Songwriters Camp with Amindi

    EW's Malcolm-Aimé Musoni goes live with musical artist Amindi.

  • Report: U.S. has discarded over 15 million COVID vaccine doses since March

    The U.S. has discarded at least 15.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since March 1, according to government data obtained by NBC News.Why it matters: The data comes as the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the country, and after the Biden administration announced plans to roll out booster shots — renewing the need for an ample vaccine supply.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGlobally, some nations have struggled to vaccinate

  • Two Top FDA Vaccine Regulators Are Set to Depart During a Crucial Period

    WASHINGTON — Two of the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulators will leave the agency this fall, a development that could disrupt its work on deciding whether to recommend coronavirus vaccines for children under 12 and booster shots for the general population. Dr. Marion Gruber, the director of the FDA’s vaccines office, will retire at the end of October, and her deputy, Dr. Philip Krause, will leave in November, according to an email that Dr. Peter Marks, the agency’s top vaccine

  • Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

    The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he will sign the bill, the latest in a national GOP campaign to add new hurdles to voting in the name of security. Texas Democrats fought the legislation for months, arguing the bill was tailored to make it harder for young people, racial and ethnic minorities and people with disabilities — all Democratic-leaning voters — to cast ballots, just as they see the demographics shifting to favor their party.

  • Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan reported a fresh contamination case involving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth such incident in less than a week, threatening to slow the country's sputtering inoculation campaign. Kanagawa prefecture said on Tuesday several black particles in one Moderna vaccine vial were found upon checking for foreign substances before its use, and it has put the rest of the lot on hold. Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 of Moderna shots last week after being notified of contamination in some of the supply.

  • Taliban tries to set up government amid humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

    The Taliban is looking to set up a new government in Afghanistan as the U.N. secretary-general warns of a humanitarian crisis in the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata speaks to CBSN about the latest following the U.S. withdrawal..

  • Progressive group seeks to shame GOP governors and their donors over lax pandemic leadership

    314 Action is targeting Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas and Mike DeWine of Ohio in a new text-message and digital media campaign.